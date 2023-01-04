Lionel Messi Sends a New Year's Message to Family, Friends, and Supporters

Lionel Messi has sent a New Year's message to his family, friends, and all his supporters worldwide. The World Cup winner posted the emotional tribute on Instagram.

The year 2022 was an incredible year for Messi, which saw him lift the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar, a fulfilment to his lifelong ambition. Earlier in the year, he had won the Finalissima, a trophy competed for by the champions of Europe and the champions of South America.

Messi made his World Cup debut in a group stage match against Serbia in Germany 2006. Since then, he has broken and set several records, both in the FIFA World Cup and for Argentina. Qatar 2022 World Cup saw Messi become the player with most appearances at the World Cup, as well as the first player to register assists in five different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Messi surpassed Argentine legend and icon Diego Maradona’s 21 appearances and 8 goals at the World Cup. After scoring 7 goals to take his total World Cup tally to 13, he also became Argentina’s all time top scorer at the World Cup, having overtaken former legendary striker, Gabriel Batistuta, who had 10 goals.

After reflecting on what has been a wonderful year for him, Messi decided to send out a New Year's message.

According to Marca, Messi posted a picture that featured him, his wife, Antonella, and his three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Siro, saying that his family gives him the strength he needs to continue fighting. He wrote on his Instagram: "A year I will never forget comes to an end. The dream I always pursued was finally fulfilled. But that wouldn't be worth anything if I couldn't share it with a wonderful family, the best family anybody can have. And friends who always support me and never let me stay down every time I fall.

"I also want to keep a very special memory for everybody who follows and supports me; being able to share this journey with you is incredible. Getting to where I am today would be impossible without all that support from people from my country, Paris, Barcelona, and so many other cities in many countries from where I receive all that love. I hope this year has also been wonderful for everybody, and I wish them all the health and strength they need to continue being happy in 2023. A massive hug for everybody!"

Having won the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and celebrated for about two weeks with his family and Argentina, Messi is expected to be back at PSG to help them win their most coveted trophy, the UEFA Champions League.