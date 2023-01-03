Lionel Messi Welcomed into 'Triple Crown' Club by Brazilian Kaka

Photo by Tasnim News Agency

Former Brazilian professional soccer player, Ricardo Kaká (full name: Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite), has welcomed World Cup winner, Lionel Messi, into the 'Triple Crown' club. Kaka welcomed Messi after his 2022 World Cup success with his country, Argentina.

Goal reported that the former AC Milan and Real Madrid playmaker inducted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star forward, Messi, into an exclusive 'Triple Crown' club that has only nine (9) players as its members. The 'Triple Crown' club consists of players who have managed to win the World Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and the Ballon d’Or. Kaka published this on his Instagram stories and captioned it: "Welcome to the club @leomessi".

After achieving his longtime ambition by winning the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the greatest prize that soccer has to offer, Messi joined the exclusive group alongside some superstar players to have played the game in history.

Messi becomes the first Argentine to join the elite group of players. He is also the only member of the group still active in soccer. The members of the group include three former legendary Brazilian players, two former German greats, one former Italian player, one former France superstar, and a former England legend.

According to GiveMeSport, the list includes Messi’s former Barcelona teammate and Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, Kaka himself, Rivaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Paolo Rossi, Gerd Muller, Franz Beckenbauer, and Sir Bobby Charlton.

After guiding Argentina to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 glory with inspired performances, Messi has been regarded by many as the Greatest Player of All Time. Messi also holds a record seven Ballon d’Or titles and is on course for his eighth in 2023.

After weeks of celebrating the World Cup success (the third for Argentina), Messi is expected to be back in Paris to continue the season with his club, PSG.