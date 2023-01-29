COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.

The Doodler, is an unidentified serial killer believed responsible for up to 16 murders and three assaults of men in San Francisco, California, between January 1974 and September 1975. The nickname was given due to the perpetrator’s habit of sketching his victims prior to their sexual encounters and slayings by stabbing. The perpetrator met his victims at gay nightclubs, bars and restaurants.

Now some 45+ years later San Francisco police on Tuesday announced the identification of the sixth suspected victim of a serial killer.

““As a result of a new investigation, it is believed that Warren Andrews may be the sixth victim of the ‘Doodler,’” the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement released yesterday. “On April 27, 1975, Andrews was a victim of an assault at Land’s End. Andrews was found unconscious and never regained consciousness, dying several weeks later. All six (6) victims are believed to be Gay Caucasian males.”

Police reportedly have a suspect who was interviewed at the time of the killings and may still be alive today, but need further help from witnesses to make an arrest.

At the time, activist Harvey Milk publicly expressed empathy for the victims who refused to speak with police stating, “I understand their position. I respect the pressure society has put on them.” Milk elaborated that the surviving victims likely feared damaging relationships with family and in the workforce.

Police also increased the reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of the the “Doodler” from $200,000 to $250,000.