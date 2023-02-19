Trump Skyrockets in Polls Leading Either Biden or Harris in 5 Recent Surveys

The former president also doubles up on DeSantis for the Republican nomination 46% to 23% - We link you directly to the polls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gphVZ_0ksVsc7s00
Photo byveracityreport.org

We looked to the latest 5 polls, to gauge the pre-election polling numbers – here’s what we found.

The latest Harvard/Harris poll shows Donald Trump not only doubling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, polling numbers (46% to 23%), but it also shows that if the election were to happen today, Trump would easily defeat either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris – Biden by 5%, Harris by 10%.

But we didn’t stop there. That’s because we’re never happy with the results of just one poll, by one polling agency -- so we looked further.

The next poll we found was conducted by Reuters. Reuters decided it was best to take 2 polls instead of one, with the first poll pitting Trump against Biden alone. The second poll had Trump running against both Biden and Liz Cheney just for kicks and giggles.

As you might imagine, it didn’t turn out very well for Cheney, who only managed a meager 15% of the vote in that contest. For that contest, Cheney snarfed a mere 3% of voters who would have voted for Trump if Cheney weren’t in the race while swiping more than double that amount from the current POTUS, wrestling away a full 7% of his would-be voters.

We also found it interesting that the Reuters poll found that a minuscule 14% of Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction while a whopping 65% believe the country is on the wrong track – not exactly a ringing endorsement of our current leadership structure.

Next up, we looked at a poll taken by the Nevada Independent. Who are they, you ask? We did too, but when comparing and contrasting 5 polls instead of 2 or 3, small, independent-type polls like this one are convenient just as context and background, to see if they show the same trends as the big boys or not, so as long as the sample size is above 3, we don’t have any qualms about inserting the data from smaller polls in our comparisons.

As it turns out, in this case, The Nevada Independent poll stayed pretty consistent with what the data of the larger, more well-known polling agencies revealed. While the NI poll did not show results for a hotly contested, hypothetical, Republican primary, it did pit Trump in an ultimate winner-take-all cage match with Biden. And while Trump still pulled out the win, the NI poll showed the margin of victory had shrunk to only 2%, 42% for Trump vs. 40% for Biden.

Last, but certainly not least, we just had to include the latest poll from ABC and the Washington Post.

Sadly, WaPo also decided to forego the battle for the Republican presidential nomination but did not disappoint with the full-on presidential contest. A battle in which Trump once again came out on top (Trump swept all of the polls we found unanimously), but this time by a margin of only 3%, 48% to 45%.

Of course, these are all just early indicator preliminary polls, but with more and more candidates already throwing their hats in the ring to battle it out for their party’s nomination, it won’t be long at all before the campaign 2024 stumping season hits full swing.

You can count on The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media and Educational Network, Inc. to keep you posted on changing situations of breaking developments.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

Veracity Editor's Note:

Our team of fact-checkers thoroughly researched this unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article and found it to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: C-SPAN, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

# donald trump# joe biden# ron desantis# election 2024# polling

Comments / 959

Published by

A new and completely interactive sports media company that is focused on bringing our readers: league chatter, rumor mills, transaction summaries, fallout, and repercussions, mock drafts, speculative trades, stats of all kinds, trivia, and comprehensive fantasy sports coverage, including Commishing several Yahoo Fantasy leagues where our staff and readers compete for some really worthless stuff - but bragging rights are what it's all about anyway - right?

Macon, GA
20K followers

