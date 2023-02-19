Trump Skyrockets in Polls Leading Either Biden or Harris in 5 Recent Surveys

The former president also doubles up on DeSantis for the Republican nomination 46% to 23% - We link you directly to the polls

Photo by veracityreport.org

We looked to the latest 5 polls, to gauge the pre-election polling numbers – here’s what we found.

The latest Harvard/Harris poll shows Donald Trump not only doubling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, polling numbers (46% to 23%), but it also shows that if the election were to happen today, Trump would easily defeat either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris – Biden by 5%, Harris by 10%.

But we didn’t stop there. That’s because we’re never happy with the results of just one poll, by one polling agency -- so we looked further.

The next poll we found was conducted by Reuters. Reuters decided it was best to take 2 polls instead of one, with the first poll pitting Trump against Biden alone. The second poll had Trump running against both Biden and Liz Cheney just for kicks and giggles.

As you might imagine, it didn’t turn out very well for Cheney, who only managed a meager 15% of the vote in that contest. For that contest, Cheney snarfed a mere 3% of voters who would have voted for Trump if Cheney weren’t in the race while swiping more than double that amount from the current POTUS, wrestling away a full 7% of his would-be voters.

We also found it interesting that the Reuters poll found that a minuscule 14% of Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction while a whopping 65% believe the country is on the wrong track – not exactly a ringing endorsement of our current leadership structure.

Next up, we looked at a poll taken by the Nevada Independent. Who are they, you ask? We did too, but when comparing and contrasting 5 polls instead of 2 or 3, small, independent-type polls like this one are convenient just as context and background, to see if they show the same trends as the big boys or not, so as long as the sample size is above 3, we don’t have any qualms about inserting the data from smaller polls in our comparisons.

As it turns out, in this case, The Nevada Independent poll stayed pretty consistent with what the data of the larger, more well-known polling agencies revealed. While the NI poll did not show results for a hotly contested, hypothetical, Republican primary, it did pit Trump in an ultimate winner-take-all cage match with Biden. And while Trump still pulled out the win, the NI poll showed the margin of victory had shrunk to only 2%, 42% for Trump vs. 40% for Biden.

Last, but certainly not least, we just had to include the latest poll from ABC and the Washington Post.

Sadly, WaPo also decided to forego the battle for the Republican presidential nomination but did not disappoint with the full-on presidential contest. A battle in which Trump once again came out on top (Trump swept all of the polls we found unanimously), but this time by a margin of only 3%, 48% to 45%.

Of course, these are all just early indicator preliminary polls, but with more and more candidates already throwing their hats in the ring to battle it out for their party’s nomination, it won’t be long at all before the campaign 2024 stumping season hits full swing.

You can count on The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media and Educational Network, Inc. to keep you posted on changing situations of breaking developments.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

Veracity Editor's Note:

Our team of fact-checkers thoroughly researched this unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article and found it to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: C-SPAN, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

Register to read great stories on the NewsBreak app here

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

Register for the NewsBreak Contributor Program

Both options are completely free!

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are entirely transparent to all.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above.