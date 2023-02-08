Biden Accepts Zero Responsibility for Record Inflation Which Was 1.4% When He Took Office – Currently Sitting at 6.5%

WOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.

Since his inauguration in January of 2021, Inflation in America has increased to 5 times what it was during Trump’s administration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTreD_0kgHWQlk00
Photo byveracityreport.org

In every poll taken over the past two years, inflation and the economy have been the number one topic of concern for Americans. That’s because the economic downturn has negatively affected every American in one way or another.

Whether it’s the price of groceries, the cost of housing, the cost of fuel, the price of cars, or the perpetually rising interests rates instituted by The FED to try and slow the rising rate of inflation, there is not a single American family that has not felt the increases as they’ve spiraled out of control.

Finally, in a recent Jobs of America report, inflation was brought to the front when a reporter confronted President Biden about the effect his administration has had on the economy.

You can watch the complete and unedited version of that interview here:

(Inflation was actually 1.4% when Biden took over, not 2.4% as alleged here)

During that interview, Biden was asked if he takes the blame for the current state of inflation, to which he responded:

“The inflation was already present when I took office.”

But, when we look at the actual statistics, we can clearly see that isn’t true at all. However, we never suggest anyone just take our word for it. To either verify or officially debunk Biden’s claim, we will use the factually accurate information on usinflationcalculator.com to track the fluctuations of US inflation over the past 23 years, from 2000 through the start of 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jFEZ_0kgHWQlk00
Photo byveracityreport.org screenshot from usinflationcalculator.com

As we can see, either by viewing the provided chart or by following the various other charts found by following the provided link to their website, there can be no doubt that the president misspoke. Whether that false statement was intentional or just a mark of ignorance is a debate for another day.

Suffice it to say, for our purposes in this piece, it’s enough to simply note that his assertion was factually inaccurate.

What’s more, as we briefly touched upon earlier, this record inflation crisis has hit America hard. It has affected virtually every aspect of daily life, no matter where you live in America.

According to US Inflation Calculator, the inflation rate was practically non-existent at 1.4% at the end of 2020, just a few weeks before President Biden was sworn in. However, as of June of 2022, inflation skyrocketed to a staggering 9.1% before slowing a little in the six months since. This number will be updated again on February 14, 2023, with the latest inflation calculation, though it isn’t expected to change much, if at all.

Perhaps the most significant impact of inflation on Americans has been the increase in prices of essential goods and services. For example, the average price of gasoline across the US was $2.17 per gallon in 2020. And while the price of fuel has stabilized a bit since its peak, it is expected by most to increase dramatically again this summer, possibly even higher than it was last year, with the average price for a gallon of gas predicted to jump once again to between $3.79 and $4.19 in June, and with diesel fuel expected to top out at over $6.00 per gallon.

Similarly, the price of food, most specifically things like eggs, have reached record prices in 2022, and early 2023. Currently, the retail price of a dozen eggs is averaging about $4.25, compared to $2.75 in 2015. Meanwhile, the average price of a gallon of whole milk was $4.21 in 2022, up from 2021’s average of $3.32.

Also, the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that energy prices have increased by a whopping 17.6%, with gasoline prices rising by 17.5% in the last year. Used vehicle prices have risen by 4.1% and new vehicle prices have increased by 8.4%. Food prices in general have also gone up by 10.9% year-over-year (that means each successive year it has increased by about that same percentage), which means that food prices today are actually about 23% on average higher than they were when Biden took office.

When we consider all of these facts, it would take a very imaginative mind indeed to assume that this administration bears no responsibility for these across-the-board increases that Americans have to live with every day.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: US Inflation Calculator, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

Register to read great stories on the NewsBreak app here

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

Register for the NewsBreak Contributor Program

Both options are completely free!

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are entirely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news. In that case, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# joe biden# us inflation# cost of food# cost of fuel# presidential lies

Comments / 1109

Published by

As accredited journalists, we work hard to separate the truth from fake news and to expose fake news whenever and wherever we see it. We are the parent company of the global independent news agency: The Veracity Report, which also reports on Newsbreak as well as other locations.

Macon, GA
14K followers

More from WOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.

AOC Goes Full Scorched Earth - Alleges Hunter Biden Laptop is “Half-Fake”

The New York Congresswoman, who has a seat on the House Judiciary Committee, which is currently investigating the hunter Biden laptop debacle, ranted during the committee’s first hearing on the matter that the laptop story was “half-fake”

Read full story
315 comments

Speaker McCarthy Working to Finally Release Thousands of Hours of Jan. 6th Video Footage Never Seen by Public

Law enforcement and the left are trying to claim that releasing the footage could pose a serious national security risk - McCarthy believes the people have a right to see what really happened that wasn't on TV.

Read full story
36 comments

Neilsen Ratings are In - Biden’s SOTU Receives the Lowest TV/Streaming Ratings in History

In all, the President’s second SOTU managed to attract less than 30 million viewers including TV, streaming, and those who recorded the event on their DVRs – the lowest total of all time.

Read full story
378 comments

Democrats Face Massive Challenges to Maintain Senate Control in 2024 Having to Defend some 30 Seats to the GOPs 11

If you thought 2022s mid-term’s were crazy – Dems say hold my beer, as they will have to defend the White House, as well as a staggering 29 seats of the 51 they currently hold in the Senate.

Read full story
6 comments

AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022

Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.

Read full story
2317 comments

Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis

In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”

Read full story
254 comments

FBI Whistleblower Highlights Judiciary Hearing with Blockbuster Testimony of Intent to Politically Weaponize the Bureau

It didn’t take long during Thursday’s first hearing of the House Subcommittee charged with investigating the weaponization of the DOJ to pay testimonial dividends for Jim Jordan’s committee.

Read full story
679 comments

Rep. Byron Donalds Exposes Biden’s SOTU Lie That Republicans want to ‘Sunset’ Medicare and Social Security

The President lied about many things during his second State of the Union Address, but none was more blatantly false than his assertion that the GOP wants to sunset Social Security and Medicare.

Read full story
38 comments

Debunking Biden’s State of the Union Address – We Examine 15 of the Most Egregious Fabrications of the Night | Opinion

The list is long, but we will look at each one and demonstrate why each one is a less than an honest depiction of the facts. Early in the day on Wednesday, just hours before Joe Biden made his second state of the Union speech in the House chamber, White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre appeared on to MSNBC's Morning Joe to praise Biden's economic accomplishments, particularly what she considers to be ‘record wage and job growth.’

Read full story
429 comments

Bankrupt FTX and its Disgraced Former CEO are Asking Politicians and PACs to Return Donations - by the End of the Month

The defunct cryptocurrency platform doesn’t have the assets to pay back clients who were screwed out of their investments when the company went belly up, and this is the plan to recoup a big chunk of it.

Read full story
102 comments

Wednesday, February 8th, is the Day the GOP Investigation into the Biden Family Will Begin – What You Can Expect

We reveal the key topics and people that are expected to be part of the investigation. At long last, the curtain is about to go up on the House Oversight Committee’s investigations into President Joe Biden and his family, with the first such hearing to begin Wednesday. That first hearing will focus largely on how Twitter blocked messages about Hunter Biden’s laptop, and how the FBI worked to facilitate and encourage that blockage.

Read full story
294 comments
Wilmington, DE

Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation Lawsuit

John Paul Mac Isaac isn’t going to take crap from anyone named Biden as he slams the first son in a massive defamation case. In the filing, Hunter Biden stands accused of intimidation and defamation of character and is being sued by the unassuming computer repair shop owner who first obtained the junior Biden’s abandoned laptop.

Read full story
206 comments

Top Govt Officials Rush to Join Former President Trump in Debunking Trump Era Spy Balloons Allegation

In a strange twist, once it was confirmed that the earlier allegation was false, Dems immediately backpedaled to say that the Trump balloons were not known about until after Trump left office.

Read full story
128 comments

US Watchdog Group and GOP–Led Oversight Committee Uncover some $5.4 Billion in Fraudulent PPP Loans

The new House of Reps recently conducted their first publicly televised oversight hearing – shockingly the first-ever investigation into the billions of fraudulent PPP loans doled out some 69,000 fake SSNs.

Read full story
615 comments

China Claims ‘Right to Respond’ After Biden’s DOD Shoots Down Spy Balloon Amidst Pressure From Americans and Congress

Despite urging from American citizens and Congress, DOD waited over a week to take down the spy threat – only after it traversed over 4,000 miles of the continental United States.

Read full story
29 comments
Montana State

Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.

Read full story
935 comments

GOP Introduces 2nd Set of Impeachment Articles Against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

In accompaniment to the 1st set that was introduced a couple of weeks ago, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), has now submitted a 2nd set of articles which he promised would provide “even more justification” than the 1st articles did.

Read full story
90 comments
Montana State

Chinese Spy Balloon Hovering over Malmstrom Air Base Nuclear Missile Silos in Rural Montana

Canada also reports tracking a second, similar balloon as it approaches the US border - Biden refuses to shoot them down. A large spy balloon, about the size of three adjacent school buses according to officials, is believed to be from China. The device was spotted above Montana and is being tracked as it flies across the continental United States, with President Joe Biden for now deciding against "military options,” apparently for fear of possible anger to civilians on the ground, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

Read full story
37 comments
Greenville, SC

Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit Caps

On January 20th, The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing knit caps inscribed with pro-life messages.

Read full story
126 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy