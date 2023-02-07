Wednesday, February 8th, is the Day the GOP Investigation into the Biden Family Will Begin – What You Can Expect

We reveal the key topics and people that are expected to be part of the investigation

Photo by veracityreport.org

At long last, the curtain is about to go up on the House Oversight Committee’s investigations into President Joe Biden and his family, with the first such hearing to begin Wednesday. That first hearing will focus largely on how Twitter blocked messages about Hunter Biden’s laptop, and how the FBI worked to facilitate and encourage that blockage.

Hunter’s Laptop

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing will open the panel’s door on investigations into Hunter Biden and potential attempts to influence his father’s politics through business deals in Ukraine or China, or through the ridiculously high-priced sales of Hunter’s largely unskilled paintings.

“We’re going to start with the hard drive because there’s a lot of evidence on the hard drive that suggests Joe Biden knew very well what his family was involved in," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the Oversight chairman, told reporters last month. "We want to make sure that our national security isn’t compromised because China is an adversary right now."

To date, Joe Biden has denied discussing business or in any way benefiting from his son’s questionable business deals, particularly in the theaters of Ukraine, Russia, and China. In response to these probes, Hunter Biden's lawyers have recently asked the Justice Department and Delaware attorney general to investigate the distribution of information from the laptop for a possible criminal prosecution, though most experts agree that the factual legal basis to support such a claim is tenuous at best.

This first Oversight hearing will begin the day after Biden’s State of the Union speech and promises to offer a showcase of Republican investigations into the family Biden. Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers are doing their very best to blast the inquiry as “hyper-partisan” conspiracy theories.

Here’s what we know about the committee investigation so far:

A computer repairman, named John Paul Mac Isaac, gave the laptop information to the FBI after Hunter Biden failed to pick up the MacBook Pro following repairs in April 2019. Mac Isaac, who also made at least one copy of the laptop’s hard drive, later gave a copy to former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani ultimately gave that copy to local police and shared the contents with The New York Post.

On October 14th of 2020, only weeks before the presidential election, The New York Post published its first in a series of exclusive articles on the contents of the laptop’s hard drive, in particular, email communications that deeply and intricately detailed Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine and which highlight several possible links between those dealings and his father.

That story described emails from 2015, when Joe Biden was Vice President, indicating that Joe Biden met with a high-ranking official at Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company whose board employed Hunter Biden. The meeting would have come at a time when Biden was pressuring Ukraine to fire its prosecutor general, who was investigating Burisma, and not so coincidentally, Hunter Biden.

Of course, to this day, Biden’s legal teams have said, “No meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.”

Then, when Donald Trump raised questions about the laptop during a presidential debate, Biden replied that it was Russian disinformation and that the laptop didn’t even belong to Hunter.

Since that debate, the laptop’s legitimacy and the authenticity of the information it contained have since been confirmed, originally by CBS News, but more recently by several other investigative sources.

Hunter’s lawyer writes letters:

Last Wednesday, in anticipation of the start of the Oversight Committee’s investigation into Hunter and the laptop, the junior Biden’s lawyers sent letters asking both the US Justice Department and Delaware’s attorney general to investigate who accessed, copied, and disseminated information from the laptop – a laptop that they had, up to that point at least, continuously denied even belonged to Hunter Biden.

In defense of those letters, Abbe Lowell, one of Hunter Biden’s lawyers, and the man who authored them said the actions taken with the laptop “more than merit a full investigation and, depending on the resulting facts, may merit prosecution under various statutes.”

Following the money:

Also, for the investigation, Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has asked the Treasury Department for documents about approximately 150 suspicious activity alerts that were issued pertaining to Hunter Biden’s accounts spanning several U.S. banks. Those alerts function to red-flag suspicious transactions and these roughly 150 suspicious activity alerts have been confirmed to be involving Hunter Biden and James Biden, the brother of President Joe Biden and Hunter’s uncle.

The committee also asked the Prewitt Mahler Tucker Private Wealth Management Group about its management of Hunter Biden’s finances including “questionable business dealings.”

For clarity and fairness, it is important to mention that those suspicious transaction reports don’t necessarily flag wrongdoing because they generally cover transactions greater than $5,000 and the treasury department received some 3.6 million reports last year alone, not all of which denoted illegal activity, however a large percentage of those 3.6 million red-flags did tip the agency to what was eventually confirmed to be illegal activity.

In a public press release regarding those red flags, Chairman Comer has said that the documents he has seen suggest Hunter Biden was paid some $80,000 per month by Burisma and benefitted from a $5 million deal in China, which was wire-transferred through several corporate intermediaries, and not directly into the junior Biden’s accounts – an activity which set off the alerts. Comer said that a large focus of that aspect of the investigation would surround finding out what Hunter Biden provided in exchange that warranted such a large paycheck.

Republicans allege that the payments were "influence peddling," and acknowledged that there might be nothing to the suspicious reports, but maintained that it is very important to review them.

Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson for oversight, called the request for banking records a political stunt driven by the most extreme members of the Republican conference.

Is Joe “The Big Guy?”

Another key aspect of this investigation will center around one very critical question. That is – Did Joe Biden profit from Hunter’s dealings or provide any type of influence, service, or barter as part of Hunter’s business dealings on the board of Burisma or any of his other Chinese or Russian connections?

For his part, Joe Biden has denied that he has received any benefit from his son’s business deals or that he provided any influence or service as barter for Hunter’s massively lucrative salary despite having no educational or vocational training in any field that might prove to be an asset to a foreign energy company. Republicans feverishly question Biden’s truthfulness.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden said in 2019.

Comer, however, has labeled this claim “false” because of documentation of meetings from Hunter Biden’s personal calendar and White House visitor records that include the elder Biden.

What’s more, Joe Biden has just as adamantly denied receiving foreign payments during a 2020 presidential debate, a claim that has since been proven to be a lie many times over.

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source at any point in my life,” Biden said.

Who had access to Joe’s top-secret documents?

The committee will also be investigating how federal agencies such as the Secret Service and the FBI have dealt with Hunter Biden and the circumstances surrounding the dissemination of the information found on his abandoned laptop.

The panel has also requested comprehensive lists that detail who had access to Joe Biden’s former offices at Washington DC’s Penn Biden Center, and his home, where classified documents from his time as vice president and as a Senator, were discovered in November and December.

Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, told the panel the White House doesn’t maintain visitor logs for the house, however, it is well known that the Secret Service generates law enforcement records for people who visit, so Comer asked the agency for those records from when Biden left the Obama administration in January 2017.

The committee has also asked the FBI for information about Hunter Biden's relationship with JiaQi "Jackie" Bao, whom lawmakers identified as having ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Bao helped Hunter Biden broker a 2017 deal for a U.S. purchase of liquefied natural gas through CEFC China Energy, according to records in the possession of the committee.

But the deal collapsed in 2019 when CEFC's leaders were arrested in the U.S. and charged with corruption for projects in Africa.

Before the existence of the laptop was known, Republicans on a pair of Senate committees investigated Hunter Biden’s alleged corruption in Ukraine and determined in September 2020, that there was not sufficient evidence of wrongdoing or corrupt actions by Joe Biden in connection with his son – however, it’s very possible that the existence of the laptop and the information it contains, particularly the emails, could drastically change that assessment.

The 87-page summary report of that Senate investigation found Hunter Biden’s role at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma “problematic” but said it was “unclear” whether he influenced U.S. foreign policy while Joe Biden was vice president.

It is also important to point out that at the time of those investigations, Republicans serving in the minority didn’t have the authority to subpoena witnesses, which Comer now has.

The Twitter Involvement

Republicans have accused social media companies such as Twitter of suppressing information about Hunter Biden’s laptop in the weeks before the 2020 election.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO at the time, said later that blocking the article with “zero context” was “unacceptable.”

The committee has called former Twitter executives as witnesses for the hearing: Yoel Roth, former global head of trust and safety; Vijaya Gadde, former chief legal officer and James Baker, former general counsel.

Of particular note, Baker is a former general counsel for the FBI, an agency lawmakers accused of encouraging social media companies to suppress stories before the election because of concerns about hacking. Gadde explained at the time how Twitter revised its policy allowing tweets about the laptop after suppressing them for an extended period of time.

It is also important to note that very recently, the CEO of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast and shocked the world with his admission that agents within the FBI worked tirelessly to influence Facebook to also suppress the laptop story and other ant-democrat news in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election, though it is still unclear if Facebook’s involvement will be part of this investigation.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

Register to read great stories on the NewsBreak app here

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

Register for the NewsBreak Contributor Program

Both options are completely free!

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are completely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news. In that case, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.