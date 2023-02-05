US Watchdog Group and GOP–Led Oversight Committee Uncover some $5.4 Billion in Fraudulent PPP Loans

The new House of Reps recently conducted their first publicly televised oversight hearing – shockingly the first-ever investigation into the billions of fraudulent PPP loans doled out some 69,000 fake SSNs

Photo by veracityreport.org

A U.S. government watchdog has issued a “deeply disturbing” fraud alert over the widespread use of “questionable” Social Security numbers (SSNs) to obtain fraudulent pandemic loans.

The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) found that 69,323 potentially fraudulent SSNs were used to obtain approximately $5.4 billion from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.

The shocking revelation dropped just days before a hearing by the Republican-led House of Representatives Oversight Committee on fraudulent pandemic spending was set to begin.

“What PRAC has discovered is deeply disturbing,” said Sens. Rand Paul and Joni Ernst, who are demanding an investigation into the massive loan fraud. “The extent of the fraud could be far greater”, as dubious SSNs fell through the cracks of the loan application process.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) launched the PPP and EIDL programs in 2020 to help small businesses and their employees recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Over the pandemic, the SBA provided about $800 billion in PPP loans and over $378 billion in EIDL loans. Apparently, a large chunk of them, to less than legitimate businesses and individuals.

With that much money being distributed and having to distribute it so quickly, oversight was a must. Because of that necessity, incorporated into the CARES Act was PRAC. It was during a PRAC review of more than 33 million PPP and EIDL applications, that the committee uncovered 221,427 potentially invalid SSNs.

Of those potentially invalid, SSNs that were flagged, 69,323 of them actually made it through the system and were used in connection with 99,180 successful loan applications, amounting to $5.4 billion that was distributed to the fraudsters between April 2020 and October 2022.

On the bright side of the equation, that means that another 175,768 of the fougasse SSNs used to submit these applications were never paid out. However, PRAC cautioned that these SSNs:

“…could be used in a future attempt to obtain benefits from other government programs, and therefore warrant further scrutiny.”

To find the suspicious activity, PRAC’s Pandemic Analytics Center of Excellence (PACE) used publicly available Social Security Administration (SSA) data to identify suspicious SSNs, such as those not issued by SSA or those with inaccurate names and dates of birth, as well as other numbers belonging to people already reported to the SSA as being deceased – some of them for many years.

What made these two programs particularly vulnerable to fraud, PRAC says, was the “elevated urgency” to hand out the funds in a timely manner and get the financial help to desperate Americans who needed it yesterday.

The committee explained in its fraud alert:

“SBA’s initial approach to implementing these programs quickly made billions of dollars available to millions of borrowers affected by the pandemic but used few program controls to verify applicants’ eligibility prior to disbursing funds.”

After the announcement, Paul and Ernst sent a letter to Hannibal Ware, Inspector General of the SBA, calling for “more scrutiny” into pandemic relief to assess the “true extent of fraudulent activity” in the government’s pandemic programs.

The senators went on to urge the SBA to work with the Department of Justice to:

“...ensure that fraudsters are held accountable.”

If such an investigation does happen, it would be the second such examination of how pandemic funds were used. The SBA’s pandemic relief programs have already come under fire for how:

“…hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars spent under the guise of ‘relief’ were lost to waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement,” as House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman Rep. James Comer put it.

The committee opened a hearing on Wednesday to probe how taxpayer dollars were used — or in their words “wasted.”

“We must identify where this money went, how much ended up in the hands of fraudsters or ineligible participants, and what should be done to ensure it never happens again,” Comer said in his opening remarks.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: House.gov, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

