China Claims ‘Right to Respond’ After Biden’s DOD Shoots Down Spy Balloon Amidst Pressure From Americans and Congress

Despite urging from American citizens and Congress, DOD waited over a week to take down the spy threat – only after it traversed over 4,000 miles of the continental United States

That’s right, the Biden administration knew about the balloon for over a week but kept its existence from the public, this according to a White House press release after the device was finally shot down. The taking down of the balloon was an action that was finally taken only after millions of angry citizens and a stunningly bipartisan group of Congresspeople took to social media to demand the Biden administration take the device down as it lazily meandered from sea to shining sea.

Throughout its 8-day, coast-to-coast voyage across American airspace, the device which the Chinese claim was off course and out of their control, managed to somehow traverse the entire continental United States, from Alaska, all the way to Martha’s Vineyard, North Carolina (a trek of some 4,000 miles) when it was finally taken down by US military aircraft.

What’s more, even after claiming the balloon was a ‘weather’ balloon that had gone off course and was not controllable, China now has adopted the posture that America was wrong and overreacted by shooting down the device and the sophisticated technology that photographs of the balloon showed it contained.

Now, Chinese President Xi has even taken it a step further, publicly declaring that, by shooting the device down, we have given China the ‘right to respond,’ whatever they think that means.

Some experts have suggested this is what happens when China knows we have a weak president who will not act no matter what the communist-controlled country says or does – a viewpoint that might be supported by the fact that Biden and his advisors let the Chinese balloon travel the entire width of the United States before shooting it down – a tact that does not sit well with most Americans.

In trying to maintain their posture of strength in the face of Biden, the Chinese government said Saturday that Biden’s decision to shoot down the spy balloon that crossed America was an:

“…excessive reaction” and that it “retains the right to respond further.”

China claims that its balloon was a “civilian airship” and not the spy device the US claimed it to be and said that the US’s decision to destroy its property “seriously violates international convention,” according to a statement obtained by The New York Times.

That statement said:

“In these circumstances, for the United States to insist on using armed force is clearly an excessive reaction that seriously violates international convention. China will resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of the enterprise involved and retains the right to respond further.”

Two US Air Force fighter jets took out the balloon off the coast of North Carolina Saturday afternoon.

This amidst China’s continued claims that the balloon was a civilian weather aircraft, not a spy device.

By the time the white orb — the size of three school buses — deflated and fell into the ocean, it had spent eight days in the country and covered more than 4,000 miles of American territory.

Biden admitted that the Pentagon had known about the balloon since it entered US air space but decided to keep their knowledge of it a secret to preserve the Chinese American relationship ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

China had publicly said Friday that the balloon was a “civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes” that had “deviated far from its planned course.”

The CCP maintains that the balloon’s entry into American airspace was unintended.

