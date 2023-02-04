Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon

Wild Orchid Media

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YEXwm_0kcDLmUJ00
Photo byveracityreport.org

On Friday, Montana Democratic Senator Jon Tester added his voice of condemnation to that of the entire Republican party in demanding answers after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was revealed to be flying over the western United States. Among their issues, the group of now bipartisan lawmakers is now also calling into question the Biden administration’s response to the violation of U.S. airspace.

As a whole, the group expressed outrage over the massive balloon (which is about the size of three connected buses) which was revealed on Thursday to be hovering over Montana on an Eastward trajectory toward God only knows where.

In a rare move of solidarity and unity, the ad hoc group of lawmakers called for more information from senior Biden administration officials, who are set to brief leaders next week.

That’s right. That wasn’t a typo – next week – because apparently, we can’t let Chinese spy cams hovering over our nuclear missile silos interrupt anyone's weekend over there at the Pentagon.

Perhaps the most forceful response came from Tester, who also chairs the Senate panel that controls the Pentagon budget. Tester delivered a broadside on the incursion into his state's airspace and said he'll hold a hearing to keep pressure on the administration to explain it.

"I'm demanding answers from the Biden Administration," Tester said in a statement. "I will be pulling people before my committee to get real answers on how this happened, and how we can prevent it from ever happening again."

Tester will also receive a classified briefing when he returns to Washington on the incident, which he called "a clear threat" to national security.

Top lawmakers are also set to get more information behind closed doors. Biden administration officials next week will brief the "Gang of Eight" group of congressional leaders that reviews the country's most sensitive intelligence information, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday.

Following news of the balloon sighting Thursday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy called for the intelligence briefing.

“China’s brazen disregard for U.S. sovereignty is a destabilizing action that must be addressed, and President Biden cannot be silent,” McCarthy tweeted:
“I am requesting a Gang of Eight briefing.”

The Gang of Eight’s staff received a classified briefing on the incident on Thursday, according to three people familiar with the matter who asked for anonymity in order to disclose sensitive matters.

Diplomatic fallout from the incident was swift. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a high-profile trip to Beijing slated for next week, the State Department said Friday morning.

Tester wasn't alone among Democrats condemning the incursion. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) joined Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) in warning the incident shows Beijing poses risks on the homefront. The two lead a select panel investigating threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

"The Chinese Communist Party should not have on-demand access to American airspace," Krishnamoorthi and Gallagher argued in a joint statement Thursday night.
"Indeed, this incident demonstrates that the CCP threat is not confined to distant shores — it is here at home and we must act to counter this threat," the pair added.

Beijing on Friday confirmed one of its balloons entered U.S. airspace, but said it was a civilian airship collecting weather data.

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder on Friday pushed back on the Chinese statement.

"We are aware of the PRC statement. However, the fact is, we know that it's a surveillance balloon," Ryder said. "We do know that the balloon has violated U.S. airspace and international law, which is unacceptable and so we've conveyed this directly to the PRC at multiple levels."

The maneuverable balloon is moving eastward and is currently over the central United States, Ryder said. It's flying at an altitude of about 60,000 feet and could stay aloft for a few more days.

The Pentagon is reviewing options for what to do next, he added, declining to say whether the military would shoot it down.

A senior Defense Department official told reporters Thursday that the U.S. prepared fighter jets in case of a decision to shoot down the balloon, but senior Pentagon leaders opted against it due to fears of falling debris hurting people on the ground.

Another DoD official on Friday said the military had estimated the shooting down of the balloon would create a debris field 20 miles by 20 miles.

“Last thing we wanted was for something the size of a school bus to go through the roof of a preschool,” the official said.

The first DoD official said the balloon has “limited value” compared to what intelligence China is able to gather using satellites, although the department is taking “steps” to protect against possible foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information, without elaborating. The officials requested anonymity in order to discuss sensitive issues.

Pentagon briefers told congressional staffers on Friday that the balloon entered Alaskan airspace on Saturday, left on Monday, and reentered U.S. airspace on Tuesday above northern Idaho, according to a person familiar with the discussion.

"DoD said basically they had plans to shoot it down over sparsely populated areas but they decided it was moving slowly enough that they could just move sensitive things out of the way before it got there," the person said, such as “move planes inside a hangar before it gets to the hangar."

Beijing said it "regrets" that one of its balloons violated U.S. sovereign airspace, causing the Air Force to scramble fighter jets.

The Foreign Ministry claimed the balloon had strayed from its original course due to winds that affected its steering capabilities.

"The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure," the ministry said, using a term for an event beyond the control of a country. "The Chinese side will continue communicating with the U.S. side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure."

The ministry earlier said any violation was unintentional as it urged calm in Washington.

“China is a responsible country,” Mao Ning, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said in a Friday press briefing. “It has always strictly abided by international law and has no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country. As I said just now, we are learning about the verification situation and hope that both sides can handle it calmly and cautiously.”

Earlier this week, the balloon was spotted over Montana, including over Malmstrom Air Force Base, which houses ground-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Montana GOP Sen. Steve Daines also demanded a briefing from the Biden administration Thursday night.

“Given the increased hostility and destabilization around the globe aimed at the United States and our allies, I am alarmed by the fact that this spy balloon was able to infiltrate the airspace of our country and Montana," the Republican said in a statement.

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) said on CNN Friday that low-orbit Chinese satellites have flown over the U.S. for years.

"They're there all the time," he said. "I don't want the American people to think this is something new and that all of a sudden we have a concern that we didn't have before. Those concerns are there. They have to be mitigated, they have to be addressed. We have to confront the Chinese government."

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: CNN, The Pentagon, House.gov, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

Register to read great stories on the NewsBreak app here

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

Register for the NewsBreak Contributor Program

Both options are completely free!

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are completely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news. In that case, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# chinese spy balloon# joe biden# kevin mccarthy# gang of eight# jon tester

Comments / 933

Published by

As accredited journalists, we work hard to separate the truth from fake news and to expose fake news whenever and wherever we see it. We are the parent company of the global independent news agency: The Veracity Report, which also reports on Newsbreak as well as other locations.

Macon, GA
13K followers

More from Wild Orchid Media

Biden Accepts Zero Responsibility for Record Inflation Which Was 1.4% When He Took Office – Currently Sitting at 6.5%

Since his inauguration in January of 2021, Inflation in America has increased to 5 times what it was during Trump’s administration. In every poll taken over the past two years, inflation and the economy have been the number one topic of concern for Americans. That’s because the economic downturn has negatively affected every American in one way or another.

Read full story
496 comments

Bankrupt FTX and its Disgraced Former CEO are Asking Politicians and PACs to Return Donations - by the End of the Month

The defunct cryptocurrency platform doesn’t have the assets to pay back clients who were screwed out of their investments when the company went belly up, and this is the plan to recoup a big chunk of it.

Read full story
36 comments

Wednesday, February 8th, is the Day the GOP Investigation into the Biden Family Will Begin – What You Can Expect

We reveal the key topics and people that are expected to be part of the investigation. At long last, the curtain is about to go up on the House Oversight Committee’s investigations into President Joe Biden and his family, with the first such hearing to begin Wednesday. That first hearing will focus largely on how Twitter blocked messages about Hunter Biden’s laptop, and how the FBI worked to facilitate and encourage that blockage.

Read full story
265 comments
Wilmington, DE

Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation Lawsuit

John Paul Mac Isaac isn’t going to take crap from anyone named Biden as he slams the first son in a massive defamation case. In the filing, Hunter Biden stands accused of intimidation and defamation of character and is being sued by the unassuming computer repair shop owner who first obtained the junior Biden’s abandoned laptop.

Read full story
189 comments

Top Govt Officials Rush to Join Former President Trump in Debunking Trump Era Spy Balloons Allegation

In a strange twist, once it was confirmed that the earlier allegation was false, Dems immediately backpedaled to say that the Trump balloons were not known about until after Trump left office.

Read full story
79 comments

US Watchdog Group and GOP–Led Oversight Committee Uncover some $5.4 Billion in Fraudulent PPP Loans

The new House of Reps recently conducted their first publicly televised oversight hearing – shockingly the first-ever investigation into the billions of fraudulent PPP loans doled out some 69,000 fake SSNs.

Read full story
612 comments

China Claims ‘Right to Respond’ After Biden’s DOD Shoots Down Spy Balloon Amidst Pressure From Americans and Congress

Despite urging from American citizens and Congress, DOD waited over a week to take down the spy threat – only after it traversed over 4,000 miles of the continental United States.

Read full story
29 comments

GOP Introduces 2nd Set of Impeachment Articles Against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

In accompaniment to the 1st set that was introduced a couple of weeks ago, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), has now submitted a 2nd set of articles which he promised would provide “even more justification” than the 1st articles did.

Read full story
90 comments
Montana State

Chinese Spy Balloon Hovering over Malmstrom Air Base Nuclear Missile Silos in Rural Montana

Canada also reports tracking a second, similar balloon as it approaches the US border - Biden refuses to shoot them down. A large spy balloon, about the size of three adjacent school buses according to officials, is believed to be from China. The device was spotted above Montana and is being tracked as it flies across the continental United States, with President Joe Biden for now deciding against "military options,” apparently for fear of possible anger to civilians on the ground, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

Read full story
37 comments
Greenville, SC

Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit Caps

On January 20th, The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing knit caps inscribed with pro-life messages.

Read full story
135 comments

Bob Woodward – of Watergate Fame – Adds to Group Admitting They Knew Trump/Russian Collusion Was a Hoax

The famous author and Nixon exposer speaks out for the first time that he warned fellow journalists that the now infamous Steele Dossier was less than authentic. In a new release by the Columbia Journalism Review – a group I once worked for when I attended the University several decades ago – powerhouse Watergate journalist Bob Woodward admits that he tried to warn Washington Post reporters about the now thoroughly debunked “Steele dossier” when the RussiaGate coverage first took off — but they refused to listen to the caution, the report says.

Read full story
487 comments
Delaware State

At Long Last - House Oversight Committee to Officially Begin Hunter Biden Investigation Next Week

Americans will finally get the answers they’ve been demanding since the first reports including contents of Biden’s laptop began circulating in October 2020. Next week, the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives will officially begin the long-anticipated official investigation into the information that was found on Hunter Biden’s now infamous laptop.

Read full story
244 comments
Delaware State

Biden Lawyer Requests Del. AG Open a Criminal Probe into Laptop Repair Shop Owner - Admits Computer Belonged to Hunter

Abbe Lowell, attorney for Hunter Biden, is sternly requesting that DE’s AG open a criminal investigation into what the letter refers to as the shop owner’s ‘unlawfully’ accessing the water-damaged laptop’s hard drive.

Read full story
273 comments
Washington, DC

White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in November

The Veracity Report has also recently learned that it was not Biden’s legal team that notified the DOJ of the finding of TS/CI top-secret docs at the center, nor was it Acting Archivist Debra Wall.

Read full story
16 comments

CNN CEO: Network Will no Longer be Home to Partisan Hackery or Ideological Talking Points

In a recent interview with the LA Times, Chris Licht doubled down on his continuing mission to rebrand the fledgling network. During his interview, CNN's top boss Chris Licht told the LA Times that his struggling cable news network will no longer be home to “partisan hackery” or “ideological talking points” as he continues to revamp the network’s focus and program lineup.

Read full story
206 comments

It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.

Read full story
927 comments

2024 Primary Polling: Trump is Crushing DeSantis While Buttigieg is Topping Biden – Who Only Holds 18% of the Dem Vote

Numerous polls are included with direct links as the early favorites to represent the two major parties are already distancing themselves from the pack. It’s hardly a surprise to anyone who understands politics that Donald Trump is the early favorite to win the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Read full story
268 comments

Social Media as a Weapon – Triggered Smartphone Vigilantes are Now Sending Screenshots to Your Boss

VERACITY REPORT EXCLUSIVE: A growing number of social media zealots are using profile employment info to send screenshots to unsuspecting employers. You may want to rethink the idea of including your current employment information on your social media profiles. That’s because there’s a new generation of easily triggered idealists who devote nearly every one of their waking moments to perusing social media – and they aren’t looking for cute kitten videos.

Read full story
208 comments

Why Biden’s Document Situation is So Much Different Than Trump’s: Part 2 -Classification/Declassification

In this highly detailed series of reports, split into 4 parts, investigative reporter Kurt Dillon breaks down the legal and factual elements of each case. In this second part of the series, we will look at all of the United States' laws that govern the classification and declassification of materials. Once I have laid them all out for you to read for yourselves, I will compare both the Biden and the Trump situations to the established laws so we can see if either of them appears to be in violation of any of them, thereby being at risk of criminal charges.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy