GOP Introduces 2nd Set of Impeachment Articles Against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

In accompaniment to the 1st set that was introduced a couple of weeks ago, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), has now submitted a 2nd set of articles which he promised would provide “even more justification” than the 1st articles did

On Wednesday, Republican lawmakers banded together to file an additional resolution that would impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, filing a second bill to do so in less than a month. It will work in conjunction with and not take the place of the 1st set of articles which were filed only days after the 118th Congress was sworn in.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), sponsored the newest articles and promised a resolution with “even more justification.”

In a press conference initiated to support the latest filing, Biggs called Mayorkas the:

“…chief architect of the migration and drug invasion at our southern border.”

Biggs also argued that the uptick in migration is a result of a “willful and intentional” violation of Mayorkas’s oath of office.

But Biggs’s efforts clash with those in the party who say impeachment should follow a thorough inquiry, a promise House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made in November when he said the GOP would “investigate every order, every action” to determine whether to begin an inquiry.

House Republicans are split over how to pursue the topic and how speedily to do so.

“We made the argument that impeachment was rushed — the second impeachment — and I think that’s not who we are as a party,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) previously said in reference to the second impeachment of former President Trump.

Among other things, McCaul said it’s the committees of jurisdiction that should be leading the inquiry.

“We need to have hearings on this, and we need to gather evidence and facts and, look, do I think the guy has done a terrible job? Yes, “McCaul said. “Do I think he’s been derelict in his responsibilities? Yes. But we need to get all this together and do it in a methodical way.”

Biggs’s resolution is largely based on the Secure Fence Act of 2006, which requires the Homeland Security secretary “take all actions the Secretary determines necessary and appropriate to achieve and maintain operational control” of the border.

But the law, true to its name, primarily deals with fencing. It says the secretary should weigh operational control for the border in regard to both surveillance and “physical infrastructure enhancements.”

Only one Cabinet member has been impeached in history — former President Grant’s secretary of war, William Belknap, who was accused of taking kickbacks from a contractor he appointed to run the trader post in Fort Sill, Okla. Belknap resigned before facing an almost-certain Senate conviction, a fate that’s unlikely to play out with Mayorkas given the Democratic majority in the upper chamber.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment, but the agency has previously noted Mayorkas has no plans to resign.

After the introduction of the 1st article, DHS (the Department of Homeland Security) released a statement saying:

“Secretary Mayorkas is proud to advance the noble mission of this Department, support its extraordinary workforce, and serve the American people. The Department will continue our work to enforce our laws and secure our border while building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system.

“Members of Congress can do better than point the finger at someone else; they should come to the table and work on solutions for our broken system and outdated laws, which they have not updated in over 40 years.”

