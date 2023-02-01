White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in November

The Veracity Report has also recently learned that it was not Biden’s legal team that notified the DOJ of the finding of TS/CI top-secret docs at the center, nor was it Acting Archivist Debra Wall

According to a new report by CBS News, which has since been confirmed by a White House spokesperson, The mid-January search of Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware micro-mansion was not the first one conducted by the FBI. As we now know, it was the second – with the first having occurred in mid-November at the same place the first batch of top secret documents were found – the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C..

To share this story as accurately as possible, it’s important that you understand the background and context of the events that transpired between November of last year and today.

As you can probably tell, the first part is an extremely deep report on exactly what classified information is, the many different types that exist, and the laws as well as the SOPs and protocols that are in place which govern how our government officials treat that information under the watchful eye of the GSA.

In the second, we delved even deeper into classification, and especially how once-classified materials most often get declassified.

The third part, of which I will be sharing this excerpt with you, deals with a painstaking look at the timelines of events for both presidents and how the events have unfolded. There is also a very strong comparison of both situations with the similarities and differences being examined in brutally honest detail.

When we take what we’ve recently learned from this breaking CBS report, and combine it with what we learned in the series – and then insert all of that information into the detailed timeline I provided for your convenience, we can begin to see a pattern of behavior taking place that is perhaps much darker than we originally anticipated.

First, in this brief, 18-day span of the Biden classified document timeline I’m about to share with you from part 3, we can clearly see that the facts of the case do not match the official narrative being disseminated by the news media, particularly not the same one being spun by the Biden White House and his legal teams.

Biden’s response: “How could that possibly happen? How one — anyone could be that irresponsible? And I thought, ‘What data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?’ … Totally irresponsible.”

Now the Timeline:

2022

Nov. 2: While packing files in preparation for vacating office space used by the former vice president at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., personal attorneys for Biden come across “what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings,” according to a Jan. 9, 2023, statement released by Richard Sauber, special counsel to Biden. The University of Pennsylvania-affiliated think tank was established in 2017 after Biden was no longer vice president, and its offices opened in February 2018, about a year before Biden took a leave of absence to run for president.

Nov. 4: The National Archives Office of Inspector General contacts a prosecutor at the Department of Justice and informs him about the documents — which bear classified markings and are now secured in a National Archives facility. The office of the Penn Biden Center “was not authorized for storage of classified documents,” Attorney General Merrick Garland says in remarks on Jan. 12.

Nov. 9: The FBI begins “an assessment, consistent with standard protocols, to understand whether classified information had been mishandled in violation of federal law,” Garland says.

Nov. 14: Garland taps U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John R. Lausch Jr. to conduct an initial review related to “the possible unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or other records” at the Penn Biden Center. The New York Times, citing “a person familiar with the situation,” later reports that Lausch, who was nominated to be a U.S. attorney by Trump in 2017, was chosen because his work was more likely to be viewed as “impartial.”

Dec. 20: Biden’s personal counsel informs Lausch that additional documents from Biden’s time as vice president bearing classification markings have been found in the garage of Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. The FBI takes possession of the documents, Garland revealed at a Jan. 12 press conference.

Of particular importance here are the events of November 4th, 2022.

On that date, according to the official report released by the Justice Department, they were contacted initially, not by the Biden administration, the White House, or any of his attorneys. Instead, Merrick Garland’s public report explains that the FBI was initially contacted on November 4th, by none other than the National Archives Inspector General, Dr. Brett M. Baker.

Here's another excerpt from part 3. After learning about this new CBS report, and the White House confirmation that the Penn Biden Center was searched by the Justice Department back in the middle of November, this entire picture seems to unravel and become clearer and clearer.

Second, Biden directed his Penn Biden Center office to be packed up by his private lawyers, who did not have security clearances (and by the way, even if they had them, that would not be enough to authorize them to review or even be in the unsupervised access to TS/SCI documents which we learned in Part 1 of this series are ‘eyes only’ documents not viewable by people with just a standard top-secret security clearance.

Causing national defense information to be exposed to unauthorized persons is, you guessed it, yet another felony.

What happened next is critical: The Biden private attorney who took the lead on the first batch of documents is Patrick Moore. Moore did not report his discovery of highly classified documents retained in an unlawful place to law enforcement — i.e., to the FBI or the Department of Justice (DOJ).

We do not know who at the White House participated in the deliberations over what to do about the discovery of the classified documents, and almost assuredly never will.

What we do know is that the White House did not report the discovery to law enforcement. Instead, it reported the discovery to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), an executive agency (i.e., it reports to the president) that is essentially a records repository, not a law enforcement agency.

Further, NARA’s leadership, under acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall, has worked closely with the Biden administration. When former President Trump tried to assert executive privilege over government records he had retained at Mar-a-Lago, it was up to Biden — under the Presidential Records Act — to decide whether to support that claim.

Also, if you’ll remember, in the Trump timeline, on April 11, 2022, it was the White House counsel that made the decision to refer the matter to the FBI for action.

Politically, though, Biden did not want to be seen as participating in an investigation of his rival, so he denied any responsibility or even knowledge of the investigation – a situation we now know was a lie.

To help him out of that pickle, Wall issued an edict rejecting Trump’s executive privilege claim, as if she had made the decision about a presidential privilege that only Biden had the legal authority to make.

More recently, when House Republicans demanded information from NARA about Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, NARA refused to cooperate. Instead, Wall, once again running interference for Biden, sent this letter in response to House Rep. James Comer’s request for information.

Provision of its own records to Congress, the agency claimed, could interfere with the special counsel’s probe, so it must be left to the Justice Department to decide on disclosure matters. This is exactly the stonewall position the Biden White House wants executive agencies to take.

In alerting NARA about the documents found on Nov. 2, Biden was not reporting his likely criminal offenses. At best, the Biden White House was letting the records repository know that there was a batch of Obama-era records that needed to be returned to government files. We don’t even know if the White House told NARA that some of the records were classified. In any event, the White House arranged for representatives of NARA officials to take the documents.

So, who reported the matter to law enforcement? That was done by the office of NARA’s inspector general, Dr. Brett M. Baker – NOT the Acting Archivist Debra Wall, who was the one who contacted the DOJ in the case of the Trump documents as soon as she realized there might be classified documents included in the former president’s documents.

The IG is not an ordinary executive official. Rather, it is a watchdog position, created by Congress to keep the agency on the straight and narrow by conducting internal investigations and reporting misconduct to Congress. Most executive agencies have IG offices — and Baker has worked in several of them.

The NARA IG’s office would have recognized that, if classified information was included in the Biden documents, then there were potential crimes being committed, and the Justice Department would have to be notified — just as NARA notified the DOJ when it found classified information in boxes of records that Trump returned to NARA about a year ago.

Because of all these facts, we now know that neither Biden nor his legal team reported his misconduct to law enforcement or to the public. Furthermore, there is reason to believe he intended for the public never to know.

That’s because the public only learned about Biden’s illegal retention of classified intelligence because CBS News, not Biden or his legal teams, reported it on Jan. 9th. Only then did the White House and the president confess that the CBS report was true.

Quick fact, ask any prisoner anywhere in America, you can never claim that you are cooperating after you get caught.

But here’s the thing: Prior to Jan. 9, there had also already been a second discovery of illegally retained classified documents: the ones found in Biden’s Wilmington garage on Dec. 20.

CBS mustn’t have known about that one yet because it wasn’t mentioned in their January 9th report. Clearly, though, the Biden White House knew about it, yet opted to keep it under wraps.

By then, Biden’s private lawyers had already found the documents in his garage. And it’s only thanks to NARA-IG Baker that the Justice Department had opened an investigation, so the Biden lawyers quietly told the DOJ, which quietly sent the FBI to Biden’s home to retrieve the garage documents.

Yet, when the White House conceded on January 9th that Biden had retained documents, it still concealed the December 20th garage documents thereby only confirming what it knew the world had already been made aware of, even though they knew there was more to the story.

Obviously, the White House hoped that no one would find out about the second discovery in the Wilmington garage. But then CBS’s Jan. 9th report was quickly followed by press reports about the documents found in the garage, as well as yet a third set of classified documents found in Biden’s Wilmington home (in his den) on Jan. 12th.

By that point, the cat was already out of the bag, and there were so many violations that Attorney General Merrick Garland had no choice but to appoint a special counsel to conduct a criminal investigation.

In summation, Biden did not self-report to law enforcement, and Biden has not been transparent with the public.

Clearly, the president and his legal teams hoped to bury the whole story and failed epically. Further, once the truth emerged, he did what Washington politicians do: He said as little as he thought he could get away with, gauged by what the news media had uncovered, and he pretended that these grudging, mounting concessions showed self-reporting and transparency.

They don’t.

