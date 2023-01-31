CNN CEO: Network Will no Longer be Home to Partisan Hackery or Ideological Talking Points

In a recent interview with the LA Times, Chris Licht doubled down on his continuing mission to rebrand the fledgling network

Photo by cnn.com

During his interview, CNN's top boss Chris Licht told the LA Times that his struggling cable news network will no longer be home to “partisan hackery” or “ideological talking points” as he continues to revamp the network’s focus and program lineup.

Licht urged that the changes he hopes to implement at CNN are meant to “restore trust” to the tarnished brand. A brand in which it once proclaimed itself “The Most Trusted Name in News.”

In order to accomplish his rebranding goals, one of the largest issues facing Licht will be reshaping CNN’s coveted 9 pm primetime slot. That slot was previously occupied by Chris Cuomo before he was fired at the end of 2021.

Licht went on to address reports that he is looking for a comedian to fill that slot to inject a charge into the network’s abysmal ratings. And while he did not provide specifics, as to who the network is interviewing, several sources within the network have been publicly floating names like Bill Maher, Trevor Noah, Jon Stewart, and Arsenio Hall.

Instead, what Licht had to say is:

“We are in conversations with culturally relevant individuals from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and comedy who can bring fresh and unique perspectives to the news.”

Meanwhile, while being modestly pressed on how CNN could remain non-partisan with an opinionated comedian as a host, Licht added:

“There is nothing wrong with opinion or perspective, especially in prime time, but it has to be authentic. We are completely uninterested in partisan hackery and ideological talking points."

In keeping with that belief, on Monday, CNN’s publicity department announced that Bill Maher will appear on the network on Friday nights in the 11:30 pm time slot as it takes advantage of its partnership with sister channel HBO to air a new program that will be called “Overtime,” and is being touted as the post-show segment of HBO’s popular “Real Time With Bill Maher.” This is because both HBO and CNN are owned by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

In his LA Times interview, Licht also discussed traveling to Washington to meet with Republican lawmakers personally in an attempt to convince them they’d get a fair interview on CNN, which has been accused of a severe left-leaning and a particular anti-Donald Trump bias while operating under Licht’s predecessor Jeff Zucker.

When asked about his meeting, Licht told the Times:

“It was a very simple message. If you’re looking for a softball interview, then that’s not us. However, we also want to be a place where we can have an open exchange of ideas no matter where you’re coming from, and where you would be treated with respect. We won’t invite you on to score points on you.”

When asked whether CNN had agreed to not discuss specific topics to get Republicans on, noting that Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) was not asked about ethics investigations during a recent appearance, Licht was very clear:

“There are absolutely no deals like that. If he was coming on to promote something that flies in the face of something in his past, then absolutely we would then go, ‘But wait for a second, you had to retire,’ or ‘You had to resign because of X, Y, and Z.
“But if he’s coming on to talk about a narrow focus, as he did about what was happening on the floor of the House, that is not the appropriate forum. If we’re doing a broad-ranging interview, then, of course, you’re going to ask those questions.”

Licht also didn’t shy away from discussing the horrid ratings for “CNN This Morning,” the revamped program co-hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins:

“Early days. It’s just finding its footing. What we are doing is fundamentally reformatting the network, and it’ll take some time for that to get into a rhythm, and then it’ll take time to market it. And so, it will take some time to grow again. I have explicitly been given that time.”

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Los Angeles Times, CNN, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

