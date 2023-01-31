It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences

Photo by veracityreport.org

As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.

Since that first batch of documents was found less than a week before the mid-term elections, and the fact of that finding was intentionally suppressed from the American voters until long after those mid-term elections were decided – all with Joe declaring he has “no regrets” about deliberately deceiving the American voters, his political standing has taken a substantial hit in the polls.

In a recent set of three polls we reported on, Biden currently is only carrying 18% of the Democratic primary votes and is currently losing to Mayor Pete to win the Democratic nomination, who currently is carrying 23% of the vote.

Conversely, in those same polls, former president Donald Trump is not only leading runner-up Florida governor Ron DeSantis by a large margin but perhaps more telling is that Trump also currently holds a full 55% of the GOP primary early voters, opposed to DeSantis’s 29%.

This is just more evidence that most Americans, whether Democrat, Republican or Independent, agree that the Biden classified document case is far more serious than the issues surrounding the Trump situation.

What’s more, early last year, Trump appeared to be losing popularity amongst Republicans and independents. However, these latest numbers seem to indicate that #45 has somehow managed to reverse that trend.

One fascinating element of the Biden presidency is how fascinated Americans still are with Donald Trump. Since 2020, it’s a simple matter of fact that more people have searched for Donald Trump’s name than Joe Biden’s on Google, however, that hasn’t held true over the last half of January.

Among all the searchers who queried America’s most used search engine over the past couple of weeks for either Biden’s or Trump’s name, about 60% of them searched for Biden. This is the highest percentage Biden has reached when compared with Trump since the late summer and fall of 2021 when searches for Biden relative to Trump peaked immediately following the US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

That time context is also extremely important because it directly coincided with a sudden and severe drop in Biden’s overall approval rating - a drop he still has never recovered from. In fact, Biden’s approval rating has trailed his disapproval rating across the board from that point on.

Now, we don’t necessarily know that Biden’s approval rating is falling because of the discovery of classified documents and the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the matter. Gas prices have also been rising, which has been a problem for Biden over his presidency.

Still, there can be little doubt that Biden’s not been helped by the classified documents saga. Most Americans think, at a minimum, that he did something unethical in his handling of the classified material.

As the spotlight has shone on Biden, Trump has seemingly been taking a step back from it. Even after declaring his third bid for the Republican presidential nomination late last year, Trump only really hit the campaign trail this weekend, with stops in New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday.

In concrete numbers, Trump’s national polling lead of about 30 points over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary is hard to argue with.

With Trump’s fortunes now stabilized, he’s still trending way ahead of DeSantis in national polling, but ironically, this only holds true when other candidates are included in the race. The betting markets, which showed DeSantis jumping out to a clear advantage in December, now show Trump back to being the better bet to win over the Florida governor.

The biggest question seems to be, what happens when Trump gets back into the limelight, as he has been this past weekend? Will it remind Republican and Independent voters of what they like about him? Or will it remind voters of what they don’t like about the former president?

For much more in-depth information surrounding both classified documents cases, be sure to read the first 2 parts of our groundbreaking investigative series: Why Biden's Document Situation is so Much Different than Trump's, Part 1 and Part 2. Parts 3 and 4 will be released within the next couple of days, so stay tuned for those as well.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Real Clear Politics, Emerson Polling, Trafalgar Group Polling, The University of New Hampshire, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon's personal channel: Kurt Dillon.

