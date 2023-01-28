The Plot Thickens - Evidence Shows McGonigal’s Wife was Associated with Hunter Biden

Wild Orchid Media

Like you would expect to find in a David Baldacci espionage thriller, emails found on Hunter’s laptop confirm both he, and Pamela McGonigal, received emails from the same girl’s lacrosse coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8IWV_0kULFBEa00
Photo byveracityreport.org

Yes, you read that right, Pamela McGonigal, wife of Charles McGonigal, who was arrested this week for allegedly helping a Russian oligarch, has something in common with Hunter Biden. That commonality is their lacrosse-playing daughters.

As it turns out, Pamela McGonigal and the junior Biden each received the same 29 emails related to the Next Level Lacrosse program, and other lacrosse-related activities, between October 7th, 2014, and May 7th, 2015, - this according to a search of the emails messages that listed both email addresses in the headers.

Two of Hunter’s daughters with his first wife, Kathleen Buhle, Finnegan Biden, who is now 23, and Maisy Biden, who is now 22, played on the varsity lacrosse team at the exclusive Sidwell Friends private school in Washington, DC, according to the school’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfNSi_0kULFBEa00
Finnegan and Maisy Biden as they walk home from schoolPhoto byShutterstock with a paid subscription by The Veracity Report

However, we have not yet been able to confirm if Sarah, the daughter of Pamela and Charlie McGonigal, attended the same school, or even if she played scholastic sports.

Meanwhile, Pamela McGonigal didn’t return any of The Veracity Report’s attempts to get a statement or ask her some questions, though she did suffer a complete public meltdown when she was confronted by reporters stationed in front of the posh Greenwich Village, Manhattan apartment she and Charlie share while taking her two small dogs for a walk on Wednesday.

Despite a lot of arm flailing and colorful, expletive-laced remarks that we can’t publish here, the reporters did manage to get:

“There is no comment and there’s no connection,” she angrily told a reporter after yelling at a photographer to “…put your camera away,” in not-so-pleasant terms. She also declared that:
“We’ve made it clear we have nothing to say.”

The emails connecting McGonigal and Hunter Biden through their daughters’ lacrosse activities were first reported by the Marco Polo USA research group but were later confirmed to be both legitimate and accurate, by several more well-known media sources such as the New York Post, Newsday, CNN, and CBS.

Meanwhile, Charles McGonigal, who now stands accused of taking illegal payments from a Russian oligarch and a former Albanian spy, has also been linked to the younger Biden personally through the FBI’s investigation of Chi Ping Patrick Ho.

Ho was arrested by FBI agents at JFK Airport on Nov. 18, 2017. At that time, McGonigal was the special agent in charge of the Counterintelligence Division for the New York Field Office and court records show that some of the evidence used against Ho came from the FBI:

“…from electronic surveillance and a physical search conducted pursuant to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.”

At the moment, it remains unclear what specific role, if any, McGonigal played in obtaining that evidence in the Ho investigation.

However, this connection is important because Ho’s bust came just weeks after he and Hunter struck a $1 million deal for Biden to provide:

“…counsel to matters related to US law and advice pertaining to the hiring and legal analysis of any US Law Firm or Lawyer,” according to an article that appeared in the New York Post in October of 2020.

We have included a link to that New York Post article here for your convenience as it contains a very detailed timeline of the events surrounding this connection, as well as the connections between Hunter Biden and other key figures such as: Zang Jian Jun, the former executive director of CEFC China; the now missing former chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming; Gongwen Dong, CFO of the Kam Fei Group, an investment firm based in Hong Kong; as well as Ho.

Shortly after Ho was arrested, court records show, he placed a phone call to Biden’s uncle, James Biden, who, in 2018, told the New York Times he believed Ho was trying to reach his nephew and passed along Hunter Biden’s contact information.

Ho was convicted of bribing top officials in Chad and Uganda on behalf of the CEFC China Energy Co. and was deported to Hong Kong in June 2020 after serving three years in prison.

McGonigal now faces charges in both Manhattan federal court, where he was released on bond after pleading not guilty Monday, and in Washington, DC, federal court, where he was arraigned by closed circuit video conference from inside his defense team’s office in New York City’s Midtown.

Lead defense lawyer Seth Ducharme, a former acting US attorney in Brooklyn, entered an initial not-guilty plea on his client’s behalf and said during the proceeding that he was eager to see the evidence in the case because:

“…there were some unusual facts in the indictment.”

Ducharme didn’t elaborate any more on that remark but did say in a press release issued on Monday:

“We have a lot of faith in Mr. McGonigal.”

The Veracity Report reached out to Ducharme via email and telephone voicemail seeking comment about both the Hunter/Pamela McGonigal emails and the Ho investigation, but his office has so far declined to reply.

This is, of course, a developing story and you can count on Wild Orchid Media and The Veracity Report to provide updates as new information comes to light.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: CBS, CNN, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

