The US Army Knows if it Goes Woke, It’ll Get Broke, According to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth

This, as the entire Defense Department prepares for the onslaught of long-anticipated Republican oversight and investigations according to multiple sources

Following the now official formation of numerous investigative subcommittees in the US House of Representatives, Republican lawmakers will, among other things, focus on breaking what they’ve called “woke military” policies.

At the annual Association of the US Army meeting in Washington, DC, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said that the Army needs to stay

“...out of the culture wars” because “we have got to be able to have a broad appeal.”

Wormuth further added:

“When only 9% of kids are interested in serving, we have got to make sure that we are careful about not alienating wide swaths of the American public to the Army,”

None of these woke policies was more spotlighted than the Biden administration’s requirement that all active and reserve duty military personnel receive mandatory vaccinations, and boosters, or be forced out of military service, voiding all of their accrued service and retirement benefits.

The original memo, issued by the Secretary of Defense on August 9th, 2021, can be read here for your convenience.

We have also included a document issued by the US Coast Guard from when the mandate initially took effect, explaining to service people and their families the depth and complexity of the new directive on May 10th, 2022. That report can be seen here.

Thanks to the relentless Republican pushback against these and other woke policies being forced on unwilling Americans, the Biden administration, the Defense Department, and the Democrats in Congress have finally, though reluctantly, agreed to lift the mandate requiring all military personnel to be vaccinated or be discharged from service.

The report, issued by the US Department of Defense on January 10th, 2023, officially ending the policy of vaccine mandates, can be read here.

However, the fight doesn’t stop there. That’s because the approximately 8,000 service people who were discharged from the US armed forces for refusing to be vaccinated, were discharged ‘generally’ instead of ‘honorably,’ a distinction that not only abruptly and unceremoniously ended their careers in the military, but completely voided any VA or retirement benefits they would have otherwise been entitled to with an Honorable discharge.

Although no more soldiers, sailors, or airmen will be cast out for refusing vaccinations, the revocation of the mandates does nothing to restore, repay, or in any way compensate the men and women who were forced out since the policy went into effect.

So, while the revoking of the military mandate is a great thing, many Republicans and military families believe a lot more needs to be done. This includes the immediate reinstatement of those who were forced out, along with the complete restoration of their accrued ranks, salaries, and benefits thresholds.

Currently, Republican Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and House Representative Dan Bishop (R-NC) are simultaneously cosponsoring a bill in each chamber of Congress to restore the benefits and back pay to each of those who were expelled from service due to the mandates.

You can read the summary of their proposed legislation and the reasoning behind each aspect of it on Senator Kevin Cramer’s official Senate website here. Cramer is also a cosigner of the Senate’s version of the bill.

Also being fought for by GOP lawmakers is for each of those service people to receive their full back pay for all of the time they were forced to miss due to their expulsion from service. This GOP last-minute add-on to the bill that successfully ended the mandate and would have reinstated the roughly 8,000 men and women, along with their back pay, failed to win enough support to be included in the final bill – a vote that occurred largely along party lines, with only republicans in favor of the reinstatements along with back pay.

The military website for the armed services and their families Military.com published a story that fully encapsulates the details, which you can read here.

According to a senior defense official, Pentagon officials are preparing for upcoming GOP-led investigations into accusations of promoting “woke” military policies, failure at the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and countless other matters under investigation.

In a report from CNN, House Republicans have long signaled their intent to launch a series of probes if and when they gained back the majority. Last November, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee released a 1,000-page report on their inquiries into various DOJ and FBI investigations. GOP lawmakers claim that the DOJ and FBI are becoming politicized.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, after a historic win for House speaker, suggested the Pentagon would come under increased scrutiny, commenting:

“We will hold the swamp accountable, from the withdrawal of Afghanistan to the origins of covid and to the weaponization of the FBI.”

When pressed on the issue of the probes, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that the Defense Department “respects Congress’s important oversight role and as always will continue to work closely with Congress and respond appropriately to legitimate congressional inquiries.”

Since August 2021, the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has been a top investigative target and concern for Republican lawmakers. Next in line to take over as the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, told CNN that the Republican majority will “continue to demand answers to why the withdrawal from Afghanistan was such a disaster.”

McCaul added, “The American people deserve transparency from this administration, especially when it comes to national security, and we will work to deliver that to them.”

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Military.com, senate.gov, House.gov, Office of the Secretary of the Army, CBS, CNN, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

