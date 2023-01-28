Donald Trump Releases a Video on Truth Social Thanking the New House Subcommittee for its Work

Wild Orchid Media

The former president also provided several key suggestions of topics the committee leadership might consider adding to the already impressive list of questionable actions taken by the Biden DOJ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fY3tt_0kUAgZzm00
Photo byveracityreport.org

On January 25th, Donald Trump released a new video on his Truth Social platform thanking House Republicans for creating the new select subcommittee on the 'weaponization' of the federal government.

In the video, Trump re-issued his previous calls to investigate former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Trump’s 2016 campaign, where Democrats falsely alleged then-candidate Trump colluded with Russian agents to ultimately win the election – a scenario that was later completely debunked by Mueller himself in his final report.

The former president also urged the new Congressional panel to look into the sketchy practices of the now disbanded January 6th subcommittee, as well as the rampant social media suppression of stories - such as Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the 2020 election - over the false FBI warnings of foreign disinformation attempts and the now confirmed DOJ agency’s over 3 million in grift payments to the previous ownership of Twitter.

In the video, which we have provided for you here in its entirety, Trump called for:

'...a full report on any domestic surveillance of MAGA supporters that have taken place under Biden or Obama and the radical left.'

The powerful new subcommittee is being led by Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee under which this panel is positioned. The new subcommittee will function under the auspices of the Judiciary in its endeavors and subpoena power.

Its stated purpose is to probe investigations within the Department of Justice.

'The New House Committee on the weaponization of the federal government is a rare chance to expose the breathtaking corruption of the security state, the media, and the Washington swamp,' Trump declared in the slightly over 4-minute video.

He also suggested the panel look into reports from September 2020 that FBI agents who were examining his 2016 campaign under Operation Crossfire Hurricane bought liability insurance. Why does anybody buy liability insurance? In case they are later found to have done something negligent or wrong, they can’t later be held personally responsible for the acts.

‘The only reason to do that is because they knew it [the information they were disseminating] was fake, and they knew that sometime there'd be a guy like Trump that wants to go after them,' Trump said in the video.

Trump also suggested the new panel go after the previous leadership of Twitter for its meetings with the FBI regarding foreign misinformation attempts, which he claimed was:

'...to interfere in domestic politics in the final weeks of multiple US election seasons, and specifically and most importantly, in the presidential election of 2020.'
'What the FBI did was suppress anything bad about Biden, and go all out, put it all out there, if there was anything at all bad about Trump. And if there wasn't anything bad, we’d make it up. What that was is a rigged election just by itself,' he said.
Also, 'What was the role of federal agents and informants, and pressing the crowd toward the Capitol on January 6?' Trump asked.
'And who is Ray Epps? tell me about Ray Epps. Where does he come from? I think we know.'

Epps, who traveled to the Capitol that day as crowds descended on Washington DC to protest Joe Biden's electoral victory, has been accused of being a federal plant.

Trump wrapped his video with a message directly to Jordan and Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, the two House Republicans spearheading investigative efforts into the Biden administration.

'This committee is a vital chance to bring it all to light, begin to heal our divisions, and save our beloved country. I want to thank you for listening but it's a big problem. We have to do something.
I also want to pay my respects to James Comer, and Jim Jordan for the incredible job they're doing, for the work they're doing, and for the love they have for our country. Thank you both.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: CBS, CNN, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1594114&msource=mp_1594114

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

http://creators.newsbreak.com/creators?source=open&referral_code=b4e4240

It is also easy and free.

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are completely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news. In that case, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# donald trump# the mueller report# jim jordan# james comer# weaponization of the DOJ

Comments / 24

Published by

As accredited journalists, we work hard to separate the truth from fake news and to expose fake news whenever and wherever we see it. We are the parent company of the global independent news agency: The Veracity Report, which also reports on Newsbreak as well as other locations.

Macon, GA
12K followers

More from Wild Orchid Media

Washington, DC

White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in November

The Veracity Report has also recently learned that it was not Biden’s legal team that notified the DOJ of the finding of TS/CI top-secret docs at the center, nor was it Acting Archivist Debra Wall.

Read full story
8 comments

CNN CEO: Network Will no Longer be Home to Partisan Hackery or Ideological Talking Points

In a recent interview with the LA Times, Chris Licht doubled down on his continuing mission to rebrand the fledgling network. During his interview, CNN's top boss Chris Licht told the LA Times that his struggling cable news network will no longer be home to “partisan hackery” or “ideological talking points” as he continues to revamp the network’s focus and program lineup.

Read full story
193 comments

It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.

Read full story
729 comments

2024 Primary Polling: Trump is Crushing DeSantis While Buttigieg is Topping Biden – Who Only Holds 18% of the Dem Vote

Numerous polls are included with direct links as the early favorites to represent the two major parties are already distancing themselves from the pack. It’s hardly a surprise to anyone who understands politics that Donald Trump is the early favorite to win the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Read full story
261 comments

Social Media as a Weapon – Triggered Smartphone Vigilantes are Now Sending Screenshots to Your Boss

VERACITY REPORT EXCLUSIVE: A growing number of social media zealots are using profile employment info to send screenshots to unsuspecting employers. You may want to rethink the idea of including your current employment information on your social media profiles. That’s because there’s a new generation of easily triggered idealists who devote nearly every one of their waking moments to perusing social media – and they aren’t looking for cute kitten videos.

Read full story
193 comments

Why Biden’s Document Situation is So Much Different Than Trump’s: Part 2 -Classification/Declassification

In this highly detailed series of reports, split into 4 parts, investigative reporter Kurt Dillon breaks down the legal and factual elements of each case. In this second part of the series, we will look at all of the United States' laws that govern the classification and declassification of materials. Once I have laid them all out for you to read for yourselves, I will compare both the Biden and the Trump situations to the established laws so we can see if either of them appears to be in violation of any of them, thereby being at risk of criminal charges.

Read full story
9 comments

Why Biden’s Document Situation is So Different than Trump’s: Part 1 - There’s Just No Escaping the SCIF

In this highly detailed series of reports, split into 4 parts, investigative reporter Kurt Dillon breaks down the legal and factual reasons why the two cases aren’t similar at all.

Read full story
22 comments

The Plot Thickens - Evidence Shows McGonigal’s Wife was Associated with Hunter Biden

Like you would expect to find in a David Baldacci espionage thriller, emails found on Hunter’s laptop confirm both he, and Pamela McGonigal, received emails from the same girl’s lacrosse coach.

Read full story
277 comments

The US Army Knows if it Goes Woke, It’ll Get Broke, According to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth

This, as the entire Defense Department prepares for the onslaught of long-anticipated Republican oversight and investigations according to multiple sources. Following the now official formation of numerous investigative subcommittees in the US House of Representatives, Republican lawmakers will, among other things, focus on breaking what they’ve called “woke military” policies.

Read full story
21 comments
Boston, MA

House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in Boston

The link to the article was found during an internet archive search of Clark’s personal website for the weeks leading up to her becoming the Democrats’ new House Whip earlier this month.

Read full story
340 comments

2014 Hunter Biden Email May Have Contained Classified State Dept. Info - Says US Senator

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said an April 12, 2014 email to one of HB’s business partners closely resembles documents issued by the State Department. According to the Senator, a Hunter Biden laptop email regarding Ukraine from 2014 looks ‘suspiciously’ like it could have come from classified State Department information - specifically, the kind it issues to members of the Senate when they are traveling abroad.

Read full story
27 comments
Fulton County, GA

TVR and Other Media Outlets, to Attend Fulton County, Ga Hearing, to Have Trump Special Grand Jury Report Made Public

Several media outlets, including The Veracity Report, will be present at the hearing to compel Judge Robert McBurney to release the complete and unredacted final report. A large contingent of media representatives will be present at Tuesday’s Fulton County, Ga hearing in front of Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. We will each be sending representatives to compel Judge McBurney not to seal or heavily redact the final report of the special grand jury which spent over 8 months investigating whether former President Donald Trump or any members of his inner circle violated Georgia election laws surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

Read full story
2 comments

Former Trump-Russia Collusion FBI Agent Arrested – Charged with Illegal Dealings with Russia

Shortly after Jim Jordan announced a House investigation into Adam Schiff’s false decrees of Trump/Russia collusion proof, a former top FBI agent who worked the case has now been arrested.

Read full story
11 comments

Democrats Begin Speaking Out Against Biden as the Magnitude of His Offenses Increases

Now that the FBI has searched one of Biden’s homes and uncovered yet another cache of top-secret documents, liberals are beginning to distance themselves from their leader. There is no question that the recent FBI search of President Joe Biden’s home and the discovery of more classified material has escalated the severity of the situation. Combine that with the fact that the DOJ search was conducted after his attorneys performed several searches of their own and reported noting relevant remained, and the situation gets downright sticky – complicating matters further and multiplying the political fallout by a factor of ten.

Read full story
202 comments

In the Name of Nancy Pelosi, You are Vanquished! – Former Speaker Calls on Priests to Rid Home of Evil

Multiple sources have confirmed the former Speaker of the House has called upon the Catholic Church to purge the evil from her elegant SF home. It’s not just a popular saying, it’s true – the truth is often stranger than fiction. Nowhere is that truer than in this story.

Read full story
157 comments
Wilmington, DE

Biden Boasts ‘No Regrets’ In Not Disclosing the Finding of Top-Secret Docs in His Office Until After the Mid-Terms

Biden also downplayed the ruckus being made over the top-secret documents found in his home and former office, telling reporters, “There’s no there there”. Responding to a question while touring parts storm ravaged California, Biden told reporters he has “no regrets" about not revealing the discovery of the documents sooner, particularly before the mid-term elections.

Read full story
11 comments

Who Wins the 2024 GOP Primary? Latest Polls Show That Depends on How Many are Running

While numerous recent polls show various early results, one winner remains pretty consistent – as long as more than 2 candidates are running. After a crazy mid-term cycle, none of us are too excited to start running polls for the 2024 Presidential election cycle just yet.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted a Thorough Search

This marks the fourth time that top-secret documents were found within the personal spaces belonging to the President - and this after Biden’s attorneys claim to have conducted thorough searches of those areas.

Read full story
20 comments

Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings

In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On or about June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder.

Read full story
58 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy