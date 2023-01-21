Fulton County Georgia Trump Probe Recommendation Likely to be Sealed or Largely Redacted Experts Say

After being openly mocked by Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney earlier in the process, District Attorney Fanni Willis is likely to move the court to keep the final report under seal

After an eight-month process which is very rare in the state of Georgia, the 24-person panel of Special Grand Jurors has now completed its investigation and issued its report and final recommendations.

Fulton County prosecutors now have that final report of the special grand jury that was seated to investigate whether or not former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally meddled in Georgia’s 2020 elections.

All of the experts we talked to about the situation, which is unfolding less than 1,000 feet from the front door to our offices, agree that if that final report were a good thing for prosecutor Fanni Willis, it would have been publicly released already.

Instead, the judge in the case has set a hearing date for January 24th, when he will make the final decision if all or part of the final report will be made public, and if it is to be partially redacted, how much of the document would be fitting to redact. Should he decide to seal the document, it will also be up to him to decide how long the document should remain under seal. During that hearing, it is expected that the DA’s office, the news media, and, presumably, targets of the investigation will argue whether or not the report should be released to the public.

“We’re into a really interesting area of the law,” said Danny Porter, who advised a special grand jury when he was Gwinnett County’s DA. “We haven’t really had to face a lot of these questions over the years.”

Also unknown is whether Willis will ultimately choose to impanel a traditional grand jury that would have the power to indict former President Donald Trump, his former aides, or anyone else for pressing to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s extremely narrow win in the peach state just over two years ago.

In the brief statement that Judge McBurney has made so far, he explained that the jurors recommended that their report be published. According to the legal experts we talked to, this does not bode well for the District Attorney’s office since it means that there was nothing they found that they felt was important enough to be kept from public purview.

Having been seated in May of 2022, the special grand jury was authorized to “investigate any and all facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to alleged violations of the laws of the State of Georgia.” It was also told to summarize its findings in a final report, sometimes known as a special presentment, and that it could “make recommendations concerning criminal prosecution” as it saw fit.

Among the topics the jurors investigated were the Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between former President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; the appointment of a slate of “alternate” Republican electors; the alleged efforts made to pressure a Fulton poll worker to claim she committed election fraud; and an alleged breach of elections data in Coffee County.

Special grand juries, which meet for longer periods than regular grand juries and are focused on a single issue, are extremely rare in The Peach State. That means there isn’t much legal precedent to follow. But some previous court decisions indicate that not everything in the report will likely be made public – at least not right away.

Ahead of the hearing on the 24th, McBurney asked stakeholders to address a 1961 state appeals court decision. That ruling stated:

".. that a grand jury has no right, in the absence of specific statutory authority, to issue a report suggesting misconduct or impugning the character of a public official — unless such accusations are included in an indictment. If there’s no indictment, it is the right of one who is the subject of such an extra-judicial report to have it expunged from the official records."

This Fulton special grand jury does not have indictment powers. Because of that fact, there can be no indictments as a result of their investigation, which seems to most experts to mean that the DA’s office is not legally able to publicly publish any information which could harm anyone’s character unless and until that office filed an indictment against the named person or persons.

Since Georgia, as in most states, can’t indict anyone without the empaneling of a traditional grand jury with the power to issue a criminal indictment, it is a virtual certainty that most, if not all of the special grand jury’s final report will be kept under lock and key indefinitely unless a traditional grand jury is seated and which ultimately issues criminal indictments against at least some of the people named in the final report of the special grand jury.

There are also several examples of final presentments being scrubbed before their release.

The Georgia Court of Appeals told a Floyd County judge to remove language in a 1996 grand jury report that questioned the character of then-Georgia Attorney General Mike Bowers and his office.

Something similar happened less than a decade later in DeKalb County. That’s when the appeals court upheld a judge’s decision to strike out language in a presentment that was critical of then-CEO Vernon Jones and other county officials. It also upheld a decision by the judge overseeing the special grand jury to place its proposed report under seal.

While it is up to McBurney to decide how much of the Fulton special grand jury’s report will see the light of day, if any of it does, his ruling is appealable.

The Legal expert we spoke to believes that special grand jurors lack the statutory authority to name names and particular criminal accusations that may have been uncovered in their report.

Pete Skandalakis, a former DA who now heads the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, said jurors that do so would be going too far and that McBurney should redact any such recommendations in the presentment before it’s released.

“No grand jury is allowed to do that,” he said.

Instead, the body, if it believes a crime has been committed and that people should be indicted, should only recommend more broadly that the DA pursue the investigation further for possible criminal violations, Skandalakis added.

Another issue, in this case, is the fact that District Attorney Fanni Willis was already publicly put in her place by McBurney when she attempted to investigate Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones shortly after holding a campaign fundraiser for the Democrat candidate running against him prior to the mid-term elections.

McBurney barred Willis from prosecuting or even investigating Jones in the future and publicly admonished her by stating openly and on the record, that she knew better and did it anyway. A clear message that he knew the District Attorney was likely pursuing at least some of these investigations as a way to influence the election results.

It is unclear whether the DA’s office will argue to keep the report private in order to leave its legal options open without the full glare of the media spotlight, or if Willis sees value in making public at least portions of the presentment. When we contacted her office for a comment, a Willis spokesman declined.

Former DeKalb DA Gwen Keyes Fleming said to expect Willis to seek to keep the presentment under wraps.

“If it’s possible to keep it buttoned up and tight, then I think that’s what she might do,” said Fleming, the co-author of a Brookings Institution report that analyzed the publicly available evidence in the Fulton inquiry.

