2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96

In 2022, the city of Atlanta, and the surrounding metro area, racked up a total of 170 homicides - 9 more than in 2021

Photo by veracityreport.org

Metro Atlanta and other Georgia homicides (by county) in 2021 and 2022 (the first number represents the 2021 totals)

Atlanta: 161, 170

Athens-Clarke County: 4, 5

Bibb County/Macon: 50, 63

Cherokee County: 10, 4

Clayton County: 52, 58

Columbus: 64, 36

Cobb County: 25, 21

DeKalb County: 137, 138

Dunwoody: 3, 3

Forsyth County: 2, 3

Gwinnett County: 48, 45

Hall County: 4, 8

Marietta: 3, 4

Paulding County: 4, 7

Richmond County/Augusta: 33, 37

Rome: 2, 5

Sandy Springs: 8, 7

Savannah: 34, 32

Data from individual law enforcement agencies

Of course, the problem isn’t unique to Atlanta. Many cities around Georgia, and around the country, have also reported more homicides in recent years.

Many of those incidents involved altercations among youths, also a serious, nationwide issue. City leaders appeared with depressing regularity at crime scenes in 2022, often sounding exasperated. By the end of 2022, there would be a total of 19 children and teens declared homicide victims.

Andre Dickens, Atlanta’s current mayor, has often addressed the City’s homicide issue since taking office about a year ago.

“Part of it is getting people to learn how to de-escalate conflicts,” he said. “The vast majority of our homicides are interpersonal — people that are acquaintances, people that are familiar to one another, domestic violence, you have a business relationship or a neighbor. They are angry. They have access to a gun. And they use it.”

The solution isn’t going to be simple, city leaders have said.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum had this to say:

“We’re challenged because we cannot be in every living room, and we can’t be at every slight or indiscretion, every perceived infidelity in a relationship, or unpaid bills. Where we can be is arresting individuals that are engaged in gang activity. Where we can be is shutting down drug operations in the city and arresting people that are illegally possessing guns and being in places that we know are generating violence.”

Meanwhile. Even though there have been plenty of incidents of deadly violence which happened when feuding people who knew each other drew weapons, officials have said, several high-profile cases in 2022 involved people with no previous interactions.

Brittany Macon had worked at a downtown Subway restaurant for about three weeks but was already considered a model employee, according to the owner. On June 26, a customer enraged over the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich shot her to death, investigators said. She was 26.

In that case, Melvin Williams Jr., 36, was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“This is an excellent example of the seriousness of the mental health problem we have in America,” Clinical Psychologist Albert Cohen told The Veracity Report.

“We see this kind of thing more and more – where people are completely ill-equipped to handle any kind of interpersonal conflict and mentally snap at the first sign of discord with others. Meanwhile, ignorant people with a half-baked political agenda would rather blame the attack, or in some cases, the death, on the weapon the attacker chose instead of working to get to the root of the problem, the poor mental hygiene of the person who couldn’t handle the conflict.”

On Oct. 27, Dean Phillips was leaving Manuel’s Tavern in Poncey-Highland when he saw a man attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot, according to witnesses.

The 54-year-old DeKalb County father of five was fatally shot in the chest. No arrest has been made in that case.

“He’s a protector. He’s always been a protector,” his wife, Sandra Phillips, later said. “He just tried to help whoever he could, in whatever way.”

Christopher Eberhart, a 57-year-old man, arrived early to a construction job at a home on Peachtree Battle Road shortly after 7 a.m. on October 17th. He was waiting in his pickup truck when he was shot and killed. 18-year-old Travis Landrey, was later arrested in Alabama driving Eberhart’s stolen truck.

“I’m never going to forget him,” Ronald Eberhart said.

Then, in December, Eleanor Bowles, a 77-year-old who had been preparing for a holiday visit with family, was stabbed to death in her Buckhead home. Antonio Marquavis Brown, 23, is currently charged with her murder. According to authorities, they believe Bowles may have interrupted Brown as he tried to steal her 2021 Lexus SUV from her home on Paces West Terrace.

Again, Mayor Dickens addressed the issue:

“Let me be very clear to those who would want to do harm in our community, who would want to perpetrate these crimes. If you pull a gun or pull out a knife in our city to hurt, harm, or kill someone, you will be arrested and sent to jail. We will use all of the tools of the APD and our friends and our partners, every resource we have, to bring to justice criminals who act in this violent way.”

On a brighter note, although the number of homicides went up, other violent crimes such as rape and other types of assaults, trickled down a bit across the city, according to police data. And while shoplifting reports increased quite a bit, other property-related crimes decreased.

Connect Atlanta, the city’s integrated camera system also plays a role in crime fighting, Schierbaum said. In 2021, the city set a goal of having 10,000 cameras integrated into the system.

The program allows businesses and residents with surveillance cameras to register them with the police department, and, according to reports, those integrated cameras have helped investigators make quick arrests in some cases.

Authorities have said that Atlanta’s camera network was integral in identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of off-duty Fulton County deputy James Thomas.

Further, when three people were shot in Midtown Atlanta on August 22, police used the surveillance network to track the suspect. Raissa Kegne was arrested hours later at the airport and charged with the murders of Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners. Kegne knew the victims and had filed lawsuits against them.

“Honestly, I don’t care what happens to her,” said Alicia Freeman, Wesley Freeman’s widow. “I just want her to feel in her heart that she hurt somebody and not just him. She hurt me.”

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Atlanta Police Department Data, Office of the mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harass commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Feel free to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport . Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able, and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.