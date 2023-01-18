Secret Service Insists They Keep No Visitor Log for Biden Vacation House Where Top-Secret Docs Were Found

After that shocking declaration, we have to ask, who might have visited the property while the documents were there?

Photo by veracityreport.org

In a statement released Monday, The Secret Service said that it does not track who comes and goes from President Biden’s Delaware residence where many of the classified documents were improperly stored. This is despite the fact that the octogenarian president uses the home as his weekend White House.

Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has made 52 trips to the Wilmington house, spending all or part of 167 days there.

Despite the frequency of the president’s visits, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.”

A spokesman for the White House counsel’s office added to that statement by saying this:

“Like every president in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal.”

Guglielmi’s statement goes beyond two previous claims made by the Secret Service last year by The Veracity Report, in response to records requests for visitor information at Biden’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes.

In April of last year, the agency said “no records were located” in its formal response to our eFoia request. Then, In late September, the Secret Service denied our eFoia appeal, telling us again that “no responsive records” were found after an “additional search of relevant program offices was conducted.”

On Oct. 10th, we filed a more broadly worded eFoia request asking the Secret Service for “[e]mails that refer to visitors to President Biden’s residences” during his time in office.

The agency acknowledged the request but has not yet provided a substantive reply to date.

So far, it’s unclear if there truly is no record of who visits Biden in Wilmington, where he’s been nearly one-fourth of his days since taking office. At the White House complex itself, a computer system known as WAVES (Worker and Visitor Entry System) keeps tabs on all who set foot on the grounds.

It’s possible that the Secret Service is playing word games by technically deeming the records to belong to the White House even though the protective agency maintains them, creating what transparency advocates call a “shell game.”

If the agency truly doesn’t keep a visitor log, our experts believe the Secret Service is most likely to have at least some written record of who visits the president or his properties.

When we asked Dr. Dorian Lassiter, a former Political Science Professor and sometimes political analyst for The Veracity Report what he thought, he had this to say:

“On 21st Century planet earth, it is unfathomable that the most elite protective agency of one of the world’s strongest countries doesn’t keep a guest book to the various properties that often house the leader of the free world.

"That doesn’t mean they would record when the president’s family stops by for tea, but if it’s an unrelated person, you can bet the farm that they write down their names and contact information.”

“If the Secret Service is doing its job, there have to be visitor records,” Tom Fitton, president of the conservative transparency group Judicial Watch, said. “If there aren’t any records, the scandal is much bigger than just a lack of transparency.”

Transparency groups have fought for presidential visitor logs with mixed success, incurring notable defeats in federal appeals courts based in Washington and New York.

In 2013, Biden’s now-Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote for a three-judge DC Circuit Court of Appeals panel that a president’s constitutional right to confidential communications means that the Freedom of Information Act doesn’t apply to visitor logs kept by the Secret Service — even though they would seem to meet the definition of “agency records” under FOIA laws.

Former President Donald Trump drew the ire of transparency advocates by refusing to release White House visitor logs pursuant to Garland’s ruling. Biden partially revived the releases while withholding “records that implicate privacy, national security, or other concerns.”

In a case dealing with a president’s personal residence, the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) successfully sued to obtain records of visitors to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida but walked away with little more than a 22-name list of a 2017 Japanese delegation.

“While we won access to those records, we never got much, as the Secret Service came out and said they were not vetting the president’s meetings, the Trump Organization was,” CREW spokesperson Jordan Libowitz told us in April when the Secret Service first claimed to have no Delaware logs.

Unlike Trump, Biden doesn’t have a business entity vetting his visitors and providing its own security processes.

Email records ultimately could provide an even more detailed snapshot of events involving the Secret Service than tables of visitors. For example, internal communications revealed via FOIA litigation in 2021 exposed a bizarre cover-up of dog-bite incidents involving presidential German shepherd Major Biden.

Although then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki disclosed just one dog attack on March 9, 2021, Secret Service emails revealed that Major had just bitten agents for eight days in a row from March 1st to the 8th as well as a White House visitor. And that was after biting the thigh, arm, and buttocks of two agents in Wilmington, Delaware on February 28th.

As vice president and in the years that followed, Joe Biden regularly interacted with his son Hunter and brother James’ international business associates — representing interests in China, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Russia, and Ukraine. Especially viewed in the hindsight of the communications found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop, these facts only heighten interest in seeing a log of the elder Biden’s Delaware guests – particularly now that we know that Hunter listed the property as his primary residence in several official documents.

Photo by veracityreport.org

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Secret Service, Fox News, The White House, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harass commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Feel free to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport . Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able, and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.