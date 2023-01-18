Wilmington, DE

Biden’s Personal Attorney Met with US Attorney Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden Center

Wild Orchid Media

The attorney, who discovered the first batch of classified materials at the DC think tank has reportedly spoken with federal investigators probing the case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDI3j_0kIHIsLm00
Photo byveracityreport.org

Patrick Moore, the lawyer whom Biden asked to clean out his former office at the Penn Biden Center last November, met with US Attorney John Lausch’s team after finding some 10 highly sensitive documents, according to a report from CNN.

That interview came during the initial phases of the Justice Department’s investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, and before the next several batches of classified documents were found in various rooms about Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.

Once those additional batches of documents were discovered, Attorney General Merrick Garland quickly removed US Attorney Lausch, a Trump appointee, from the case, and assigned another former US attorney, Robert Hur, whose established political affiliations align much more left of center.

In their interview, CNN also reported that Lausch’s meeting with Moore was informal and not written up on an official form used by government offices to summarize formal interviews, known as a “302” form.

Shortly after the New Year, we learned that federal investigators have already interviewed multiple aides who worked under Biden during his last days as vice president in the Obama administration. These meetings were conducted as part of the document probe and included at least one meeting with Kathy Chung, Biden’s former executive assistant and current deputy director of protocol for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

After Lausch was hastily removed, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as Special Counsel to handle the actual criminal investigation. So far, it’s unclear if Hur, who is reportedly still assembling his team, will re-interview Moore and other witnesses.

The classified material discovered by Moore at the Washington-based Penn Biden Center was turned over to the National Archives the day after their discovery, back in November, according to the White House Counsel’s Office. Moore then turned over additional non-classified personal documents to the National Archives that had been shipped from the think tank to Moore’s law office in Boston.

A short time later, six more top-secret documents were discovered spread throughout several rooms of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, according to a White House statement issued on Saturday, after the president admitted Thursday that a number of classified documents were found in the home’s garage next to his beloved, Hunter Green, 1967 Chevrolet Corvette.

Legal commentator Jonathan Turley told Fox News on Tuesday that Biden’s personal attorneys are “likely witnesses in a criminal investigation” over whether the commander-in-chief or others in his circle mishandled classified documents.

Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, said Tuesday that the “most serious discovery would be evidence that Biden worked off their documents or removed them from their classification folders.”​
“While gross mishandling does not require evil intent, unintentional violations are often addressed outside of the criminal justice system,” he added. “The most serious violations have been prosecuted where material was intentionally removed​.”

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: CNN, Fox News, The White House, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harass commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Feel free to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport . Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able, and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# joe biden# classified documents# robert hur# merrick garland# criminal investigation

Comments / 31

Published by

As accredited journalists, we work hard to separate the truth from fake news and to expose fake news whenever and wherever we see it. We are the parent company of the global independent news agency: The Veracity Report, which also reports on Newsbreak as well as other locations.

Macon, GA
11K followers

More from Wild Orchid Media

Wilmington, DE

Biden Boasts ‘No Regrets’ In Not Disclosing the Finding of Top-Secret Docs in His Office Until After the Mid-Terms

Biden also downplayed the ruckus being made over the top-secret documents found in his home and former office, telling reporters, “There’s no there there”. Responding to a question while touring parts storm ravaged California, Biden told reporters he has “no regrets" about not revealing the discovery of the documents sooner, particularly before the mid-term elections.

Read full story
3 comments

Who Wins the 2024 GOP Primary? Latest Polls Show That Depends on How Many are Running

While numerous recent polls show various early results, one winner remains pretty consistent – as long as more than 2 candidates are running. After a crazy mid-term cycle, none of us are too excited to start running polls for the 2024 Presidential election cycle just yet.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted a Thorough Search

This marks the fourth time that top-secret documents were found within the personal spaces belonging to the President - and this after Biden’s attorneys claim to have conducted thorough searches of those areas.

Read full story
11 comments

Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings

In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On or about June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder.

Read full story
44 comments
Georgia State

Fmr. GA Chief Justice Melton: Sports Betting Can be Legalized Without a State Constitutional Amendment – Take Our Poll

While there are still some that disagree, this, and Gov. Kemp’s change of heart on the topic, could mean that legalized sports betting in Georgia is a matter of when, not if. That’s right, according to the opinion of former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, a constitutional amendment is not needed for the state to allow legal online sports betting and should be considered an extension of the lottery.

Read full story
2 comments
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County Georgia Trump Probe Recommendation Likely to be Sealed or Largely Redacted Experts Say

After being openly mocked by Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney earlier in the process, District Attorney Fanni Willis is likely to move the court to keep the final report under seal.

Read full story
31 comments
Atlanta, GA

2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96

In 2022, the city of Atlanta, and the surrounding metro area, racked up a total of 170 homicides - 9 more than in 2021. Metro Atlanta and other Georgia homicides (by county) in 2021 and 2022 (the first number represents the 2021 totals)

Read full story
8 comments

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.

Read full story
767 comments
California State

GOP Begins Formal Investigation into Adam Schiff’s Claims He Had Proof of Trump/Russia Collusion

Republican leadership has confirmed they have opened an official investigation into the California lawmaker’s previous false claims that he had proof of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: Report

Recent reports have proven that an undisclosed number of unnamed Chinese sources have poured a staggering $14 million into the DC think tank where the first batch of top-secret documents was found.

Read full story
325 comments

New Harvard Poll Shows Donald Trump Comfortably Beating Either Biden or Harris in 2024

The latest survey by Harvard-Harris Polling shows that most respondents who are the most likely to actually vote are intending to vote for Trump in 2024. Harvard, one of the most reliable modern polling groups, recently conducted a couple of post-mid-term 2024 presidential election polls. One of those polls pitted former President Donald Trump against current President Joe Biden, and the other had Trump running against current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Read full story
473 comments
Wilmington, DE

Secret Service Insists They Keep No Visitor Log for Biden Vacation House Where Top-Secret Docs Were Found

After that shocking declaration, we have to ask, who might have visited the property while the documents were there?. In a statement released Monday, The Secret Service said that it does not track who comes and goes from President Biden’s Delaware residence where many of the classified documents were improperly stored. This is despite the fact that the octogenarian president uses the home as his weekend White House.

Read full story
39 comments

What We Don’t Know Can’t Hurt Him – DOJ Declines to Oversee Ongoing Classified Doc Search

Double Standard? According to recent reports, the DOJ has declined to have the FBI oversee the ongoing search for even more classified documents in and around President Joe Biden’s property.

Read full story
126 comments

House GOP Fulfills Another Campaign Promise by Formally Filing Articles of Impeachment Against DHS Sec. Mayorkas

Last week, House Republicans kept another campaign promise by filing the formal articles necessary to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas - citing his repeated failures on the Southern Border.

Read full story
873 comments

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.

Read full story
113 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Working to Recapture Higher Education in the Sunshine State Starting with Sarasota’s New College

The beautiful 110-acre campus has been a haven for progressive thinking in the midst of a deeply conservative county for 60 years – a philosophy that’s about to change. Tucked snugly between Sarasota Bay and the Tamiami Trail, the campus of Sarasota County’s New College, once dubbed “Barefoot U,” has been a haven for progressive thinking since its inception some 60 years ago. However, thanks to newly re-elected second-term Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, the school’s liberal philosophy is about to be completely reimagined.

Read full story
13 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Big Brother Really is Watching as Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Ejected

If it sounds crazy, it isn’t. It actually happened on January 10th, when a prominent Brooklyn attorney was ejected from MSG shortly after passing through the venue’s metal detectors.

Read full story
228 comments
Manhattan, NY

The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in America

A series of excruciating stories from shoppers hit the hardest by skyrocketing food prices. According to some reports, inflation might have cooled, though this is still a subject of hot debate wit many experts believing we are heading towards a massive recession. Either way you lean, there is no denying the pain experienced by all of us at the grocery store checkout counters where soaring high prices are hitting consumers hard.

Read full story
32 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

School Board Curriculum Challenge Fails - Existing Course Agenda is Reaffirmed

In a 5-2 vote, the Hillsborough County, Fl. school board voted to continue the county’s controversial sexual education curriculum leaving many parents and pastors in an uproar.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy