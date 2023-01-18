Biden’s Personal Attorney Met with US Attorney Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden Center

The attorney, who discovered the first batch of classified materials at the DC think tank has reportedly spoken with federal investigators probing the case

Patrick Moore, the lawyer whom Biden asked to clean out his former office at the Penn Biden Center last November, met with US Attorney John Lausch’s team after finding some 10 highly sensitive documents, according to a report from CNN.

That interview came during the initial phases of the Justice Department’s investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, and before the next several batches of classified documents were found in various rooms about Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.

Once those additional batches of documents were discovered, Attorney General Merrick Garland quickly removed US Attorney Lausch, a Trump appointee, from the case, and assigned another former US attorney, Robert Hur, whose established political affiliations align much more left of center.

In their interview, CNN also reported that Lausch’s meeting with Moore was informal and not written up on an official form used by government offices to summarize formal interviews, known as a “302” form.

Shortly after the New Year, we learned that federal investigators have already interviewed multiple aides who worked under Biden during his last days as vice president in the Obama administration. These meetings were conducted as part of the document probe and included at least one meeting with Kathy Chung, Biden’s former executive assistant and current deputy director of protocol for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

After Lausch was hastily removed, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as Special Counsel to handle the actual criminal investigation. So far, it’s unclear if Hur, who is reportedly still assembling his team, will re-interview Moore and other witnesses.

The classified material discovered by Moore at the Washington-based Penn Biden Center was turned over to the National Archives the day after their discovery, back in November, according to the White House Counsel’s Office. Moore then turned over additional non-classified personal documents to the National Archives that had been shipped from the think tank to Moore’s law office in Boston.

A short time later, six more top-secret documents were discovered spread throughout several rooms of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, according to a White House statement issued on Saturday, after the president admitted Thursday that a number of classified documents were found in the home’s garage next to his beloved, Hunter Green, 1967 Chevrolet Corvette.

Legal commentator Jonathan Turley told Fox News on Tuesday that Biden’s personal attorneys are “likely witnesses in a criminal investigation” over whether the commander-in-chief or others in his circle mishandled classified documents.

Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, said Tuesday that the “most serious discovery would be evidence that Biden worked off their documents or removed them from their classification folders.”​

“While gross mishandling does not require evil intent, unintentional violations are often addressed outside of the criminal justice system,” he added. “The most serious violations have been prosecuted where material was intentionally removed​.” ​

