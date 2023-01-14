Brooklyn, NY

Big Brother Really is Watching as Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Ejected

Wild Orchid Media

If it sounds crazy, it isn’t. It actually happened on January 10th, when a prominent Brooklyn attorney was ejected from MSG shortly after passing through the venue’s metal detectors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmNzo_0kE6qrDD00
Photo byveracityreport.org

Benjamin Pinczewski is a 61-year-old Brooklyn personal injury and civil rights lawyer, who was identified by the iconic arena’s facial recognition software and promptly ejected from Madison Square Garden shortly after passing through the metal detectors with friends on his way to attend a New York Rangers hockey game on January 10th.

Shortly after clearing the venue’s metal detectors, Pinczewski was approached by several arena security guards and told he would have to leave because he had been red-flagged by the arena’s facial recognition software.

“It was very embarrassing to be marched out in front of friends and fans like I was a criminal,” Pinczewski said.

When Pinczewski inquired further, he was told he had been “denied entry” due to a policy implemented by MSG CEO James Dolan which strictly prohibits entry by all lawyers involved in active lawsuits against Dolan or MSG.

Pinczewski called the policy “petty and ridiculous” and said he was stunned that his likeness was used without his permission, according to the information he received as he was being humiliatingly escorted out of the arena in front of his friends as if he were a criminal.

Further, Pinczewski isn’t the first attorney to be ejected from MSG because of Dolan’s policy and his facial recognition system. Actually, this is the third such ejection. It comes after a New Jersey attorney was booted from a Rockettes show at Radio City Music Hall on November 5th, which is also among Dolan’s real estate holdings, along with the New York Knicks basketball team, New York Rangers hockey team, and several restaurants.

A third attorney, this one from Long Island, who wanted to remain anonymous, was also flagged and booted from a Knicks game at MSG due to Dolan’s facial recognition tech while trying to enter the venue.

Madison Square Garden is an iconic sports arena, landmark, and multi-purpose indoor arena, also known as ‘The Garden.’ It is located in Midtown Manhattan, directly above Penn Station.

When asked about Dolan’s attempts to crack down on attorneys who are actively engaged in lawsuits against Dolan or any of his properties, Pinczewski said:

“I want to shine a light on what he is doing with the facial recognition software. Who knows who could be banned next?"

When we asked MSG for a comment, Madison Square Garden Enterprises defended its policy to The Veracity Report by issuing this statement:

“MSG instituted a straightforward policy that precludes attorneys from firms pursuing active litigation against the Company from attending events at our venues until that litigation has been resolved,” the firm said.
“While we understand this policy is disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adversarial environment. All impacted attorneys were notified of the policy. We continue to make clear that impacted attorneys will be welcomed back to our venues upon resolution of the litigation.”

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania State University, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harass commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Feel free to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport . Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able, and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Benjamin Pinczewski# madison square garden# msg# james dolan# facial recognition software

Comments / 228

Published by

As accredited journalists, we work hard to separate the truth from fake news and to expose fake news whenever and wherever we see it. We are the parent company of the global independent news agency: The Veracity Report, which also reports on Newsbreak as well as other locations.

Macon, GA
10K followers

More from Wild Orchid Media

Wilmington, DE

Secret Service Insists They Keep No Visitor Log for Biden Vacation House Where Top-Secret Docs Were Found

After that shocking declaration, we have to ask, who might have visited the property while the documents were there?. In a statement released Monday, The Secret Service said that it does not track who comes and goes from President Biden’s Delaware residence where many of the classified documents were improperly stored. This is despite the fact that the octogenarian president uses the home as his weekend White House.

Read full story
27 comments

What We Don’t Know Can’t Hurt Him – DOJ Declines to Oversee Ongoing Classified Doc Search

Double Standard? According to recent reports, the DOJ has declined to have the FBI oversee the ongoing search for even more classified documents in and around President Joe Biden’s property.

Read full story
69 comments
Wilmington, DE

Biden’s Personal Attorney Met with US Attorney Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden Center

The attorney, who discovered the first batch of classified materials at the DC think tank has reportedly spoken with federal investigators probing the case. Patrick Moore, the lawyer whom Biden asked to clean out his former office at the Penn Biden Center last November, met with US Attorney John Lausch’s team after finding some 10 highly sensitive documents, according to a report from CNN.

Read full story
31 comments

House GOP Fulfills Another Campaign Promise by Formally Filing Articles of Impeachment Against DHS Sec. Mayorkas

Last week, House Republicans kept another campaign promise by filing the formal articles necessary to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas - citing his repeated failures on the Southern Border.

Read full story
805 comments

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.

Read full story
81 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Working to Recapture Higher Education in the Sunshine State Starting with Sarasota’s New College

The beautiful 110-acre campus has been a haven for progressive thinking in the midst of a deeply conservative county for 60 years – a philosophy that’s about to change. Tucked snugly between Sarasota Bay and the Tamiami Trail, the campus of Sarasota County’s New College, once dubbed “Barefoot U,” has been a haven for progressive thinking since its inception some 60 years ago. However, thanks to newly re-elected second-term Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, the school’s liberal philosophy is about to be completely reimagined.

Read full story
13 comments
Manhattan, NY

The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in America

A series of excruciating stories from shoppers hit the hardest by skyrocketing food prices. According to some reports, inflation might have cooled, though this is still a subject of hot debate wit many experts believing we are heading towards a massive recession. Either way you lean, there is no denying the pain experienced by all of us at the grocery store checkout counters where soaring high prices are hitting consumers hard.

Read full story
32 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

School Board Curriculum Challenge Fails - Existing Course Agenda is Reaffirmed

In a 5-2 vote, the Hillsborough County, Fl. school board voted to continue the county’s controversial sexual education curriculum leaving many parents and pastors in an uproar.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents Cases

With the finding of now a 2nd batch of top-secret documents, this time in Biden’s personal garage, we asked an expert on the Constitution and politics in general, what the key differences are between the two cases.

Read full story
19 comments
Wilmington, DE

Biden’s Troubles Mount as Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs Found

This time, the documents weren’t found in some obscure office closet, but were instead recovered from the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home – right next to his prized Corvette.

Read full story
53 comments

Sunlight is the Best Disinfectant – Credo of the House Subcommittee Investigating the Weaponization of the DOJ

As spoken by former chairman of the House Rules Committee Pete Sessions (R-TX), who is adamant that “Biden family accountability starts today”. This revelation comes as the newly empowered, Republican-controlled House chamber has announced its intent to form the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. That subcommittee, which will work closely with the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, is expected to be chaired by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, (R-OH).

Read full story
221 comments
Michigan State

U-Haul Releases Records that Prove Americans are Fleeing Blue States in Massive Numbers

In Fact, so many are leaving California, Illinois, Michigan, and New York for red states like Texas and Florida, U-Haul actually ran out of trucks. The newest release of geographical data from Uhaul shows that Americans are engaging in interstate relocation with a never-before-seen fervor. What’s more, many believe that politics and economics are the driving factors and there is some evidence to support that conclusion.

Read full story
445 comments

Joe Biden Can Now Be Crowned the Welfare King

President Biden is doing all he can to expand the number of people receiving means-tested welfare - making him the new "Welfare King" The term “Welfare Queen” was coined in the 1980s and was used throughout the 1980s and ‘90s when Republicans and even some Democrats were looking to reform welfare programs.

Read full story
587 comments

Trump Subpoena Cancelled by 1-6 Committee Amid Trump Lawsuit and its Pending Dissolution

After being confronted with the fact that the former President would never be compelled to comply with their subpoena, the January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) reluctantly retracted all outstanding subpoenas targeting Trump and many of his associates.

Read full story
35 comments

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.

Read full story
4145 comments

1-6 Cmte Redacted Final Report Released While GOP Drops Theirs Filled with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi Was Complicit

Just one day after the House Select Committee released its highly anticipated and highly redacted final report regarding the riot at the US Capitol on Jan 6th, 2021, the GOP Released its own bombshell report, complete with verified texts and emails.

Read full story
96 comments

Twitter Files Stimulate Raging Emotions from Both Sides of the Aisle

Elon Musk's FBI-Twitter document dump is eliciting stunning, but very different responses from each side of the political aisle. Unless you live under a social media rock, it's no secret that billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter has elicited petabytes of controversy ever since the deal was made official. It's also been pretty apparent that Musk himself has been fanning many of those controversial flames.

Read full story
Arizona State

Senator Krysten Sinema’s Defection from the Democratic Party Could be a Prelude to the GOP Taking Control of the Senate

In this shocking but brief interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema is clear that her move to Independent will affect the 51-49 voting majority the Dems briefly enjoyed.

Read full story
374 comments
Georgia State

New Evidence Reveals Biden & Dems are Secretly Worried They Will Lose GA Senate Race to Herschel Walker

Recent public and not-so-public comments issued by top ranking Dems show that there is increasing alarm that Raphael Warnock may lose the December 6th runoff. In an article published by The Washington Post, Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was overheard seeming to tell United States President Joe Biden that the race between Herschel Walker and Warnock was “going downhill for the Democrats in Georgia.”

Read full story
460 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy