Manhattan, NY

The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in America

Wild Orchid Media

A series of excruciating stories from shoppers hit the hardest by skyrocketing food prices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0VWW_0kDcFvOs00
Photo byveracityreport.org

According to some reports, inflation might have cooled, though this is still a subject of hot debate wit many experts believing we are heading towards a massive recession. Either way you lean, there is no denying the pain experienced by all of us at the grocery store checkout counters where soaring high prices are hitting consumers hard.

In this segment, we talked to New Yorkers at grocery stores about how the still-rising costs of food is forcing them to change their habits and cut back.

Here are some of their stories:

Joey Rafanan, 76, East Village, Manhattan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5uG5_0kDcFvOs00
Photo byveracityreport.org

Inflation forced this retired doctor to cut back on eggs – his favorite food.

“I used to eat eggs every day for my breakfast, [I was] always buying eggs. I would eat scrambled eggs five days a week,” he said. “I would eat boiled eggs at night as a snack, watching TV, but now I can’t do it, it’s too much.”

Rafanan, who was shopping at Trader Joe’s in Union Square on Thursday, even had to downsize the few eggs he still manages to eat.

“I used to buy jumbo eggs, but now large or regular. Now I mix eggs with tomatoes, with potatoes,” he said. “I would buy [bigger] eggs and meat every week, but now I cannot afford it.”

Fran Carpentier, East Village, Manhattan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0430z2_0kDcFvOs00
Photo byveracityreport.org

This freelance editor and mom of a young son said the cost of groceries, especially milk, is constantly draining her wallet.

“Did the cows go on strike and I missed it?” she said. “I pity anyone who’s raising young children and has to buy a lot of milk.”

She went on to say she is frequently alarmed by how much it costs to put food on her family’s table. Lately, she’s been cutting back on beef and dairy, particularly butter and steak, due to sky-high supermarket prices.

“I am every day alarmed at how much it’s costing me to put food on the table,” she said — adding that even her Thanksgiving dinner was far more sparse than usual this past year.
“This year, I just didn’t go as crazy as I normally do.”

Dianne Paige, 63, Nassau, Long Island

To save money at the market, this 63-year-old nanny substitutes meat-based meals for far more inexpensive portions of pasta at least several times a week.

“I’m not buying in bulk like we used to, especially ground beef. Beef is crazy [expensive],” she said. “I’m buying a lot less meat.”

Along with forgoing the burger staple, she said she eats more leftovers and tries to waste less.

“Where we used to go to the supermarket every week, I don’t do that anymore. We try to stretch everything out and [go] every other week,” she said. “We cook for two days, three days, and that’s what we eat. We do more pasta. Just making adjustments.”

Yerevant Kasparian, 52, Queens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYFAw_0kDcFvOs00
Photo byveracityreport.org

This office manager has been forced to skip specialty seafood and other treats due to the rotten economy.

“For New Year’s, instead of getting smoked salmon, we got sausages, basic things, nothing extravagant,” Kasparian said. “As far as the meats, you’re cutting down to the basics. Not as extravagant as far as snacks.”

For breakfast, he said he eats “more oatmeal, more cereals” and has scaled back to buying eggs every other week.

“You’re just trying to budget yourself better,” he said.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harass commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Feel free to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport . Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able, and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# high grocery bills# inflation# the economy# family hardhship# creative budgeting

Comments / 32

Published by

As accredited journalists, we work hard to separate the truth from fake news and to expose fake news whenever and wherever we see it. We are the parent company of the global independent news agency: The Veracity Report, which also reports on Newsbreak as well as other locations.

Macon, GA
10K followers

More from Wild Orchid Media

Wilmington, DE

Secret Service Insists They Keep No Visitor Log for Biden Vacation House Where Top-Secret Docs Were Found

After that shocking declaration, we have to ask, who might have visited the property while the documents were there?. In a statement released Monday, The Secret Service said that it does not track who comes and goes from President Biden’s Delaware residence where many of the classified documents were improperly stored. This is despite the fact that the octogenarian president uses the home as his weekend White House.

Read full story
27 comments

What We Don’t Know Can’t Hurt Him – DOJ Declines to Oversee Ongoing Classified Doc Search

Double Standard? According to recent reports, the DOJ has declined to have the FBI oversee the ongoing search for even more classified documents in and around President Joe Biden’s property.

Read full story
69 comments
Wilmington, DE

Biden’s Personal Attorney Met with US Attorney Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden Center

The attorney, who discovered the first batch of classified materials at the DC think tank has reportedly spoken with federal investigators probing the case. Patrick Moore, the lawyer whom Biden asked to clean out his former office at the Penn Biden Center last November, met with US Attorney John Lausch’s team after finding some 10 highly sensitive documents, according to a report from CNN.

Read full story
31 comments

House GOP Fulfills Another Campaign Promise by Formally Filing Articles of Impeachment Against DHS Sec. Mayorkas

Last week, House Republicans kept another campaign promise by filing the formal articles necessary to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas - citing his repeated failures on the Southern Border.

Read full story
805 comments

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.

Read full story
81 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Working to Recapture Higher Education in the Sunshine State Starting with Sarasota’s New College

The beautiful 110-acre campus has been a haven for progressive thinking in the midst of a deeply conservative county for 60 years – a philosophy that’s about to change. Tucked snugly between Sarasota Bay and the Tamiami Trail, the campus of Sarasota County’s New College, once dubbed “Barefoot U,” has been a haven for progressive thinking since its inception some 60 years ago. However, thanks to newly re-elected second-term Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, the school’s liberal philosophy is about to be completely reimagined.

Read full story
13 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Big Brother Really is Watching as Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Ejected

If it sounds crazy, it isn’t. It actually happened on January 10th, when a prominent Brooklyn attorney was ejected from MSG shortly after passing through the venue’s metal detectors.

Read full story
228 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

School Board Curriculum Challenge Fails - Existing Course Agenda is Reaffirmed

In a 5-2 vote, the Hillsborough County, Fl. school board voted to continue the county’s controversial sexual education curriculum leaving many parents and pastors in an uproar.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents Cases

With the finding of now a 2nd batch of top-secret documents, this time in Biden’s personal garage, we asked an expert on the Constitution and politics in general, what the key differences are between the two cases.

Read full story
19 comments
Wilmington, DE

Biden’s Troubles Mount as Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs Found

This time, the documents weren’t found in some obscure office closet, but were instead recovered from the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home – right next to his prized Corvette.

Read full story
53 comments

Sunlight is the Best Disinfectant – Credo of the House Subcommittee Investigating the Weaponization of the DOJ

As spoken by former chairman of the House Rules Committee Pete Sessions (R-TX), who is adamant that “Biden family accountability starts today”. This revelation comes as the newly empowered, Republican-controlled House chamber has announced its intent to form the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. That subcommittee, which will work closely with the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, is expected to be chaired by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, (R-OH).

Read full story
221 comments
Michigan State

U-Haul Releases Records that Prove Americans are Fleeing Blue States in Massive Numbers

In Fact, so many are leaving California, Illinois, Michigan, and New York for red states like Texas and Florida, U-Haul actually ran out of trucks. The newest release of geographical data from Uhaul shows that Americans are engaging in interstate relocation with a never-before-seen fervor. What’s more, many believe that politics and economics are the driving factors and there is some evidence to support that conclusion.

Read full story
445 comments

Joe Biden Can Now Be Crowned the Welfare King

President Biden is doing all he can to expand the number of people receiving means-tested welfare - making him the new "Welfare King" The term “Welfare Queen” was coined in the 1980s and was used throughout the 1980s and ‘90s when Republicans and even some Democrats were looking to reform welfare programs.

Read full story
587 comments

Trump Subpoena Cancelled by 1-6 Committee Amid Trump Lawsuit and its Pending Dissolution

After being confronted with the fact that the former President would never be compelled to comply with their subpoena, the January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) reluctantly retracted all outstanding subpoenas targeting Trump and many of his associates.

Read full story
35 comments

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.

Read full story
4145 comments

1-6 Cmte Redacted Final Report Released While GOP Drops Theirs Filled with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi Was Complicit

Just one day after the House Select Committee released its highly anticipated and highly redacted final report regarding the riot at the US Capitol on Jan 6th, 2021, the GOP Released its own bombshell report, complete with verified texts and emails.

Read full story
96 comments

Twitter Files Stimulate Raging Emotions from Both Sides of the Aisle

Elon Musk's FBI-Twitter document dump is eliciting stunning, but very different responses from each side of the political aisle. Unless you live under a social media rock, it's no secret that billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter has elicited petabytes of controversy ever since the deal was made official. It's also been pretty apparent that Musk himself has been fanning many of those controversial flames.

Read full story
Arizona State

Senator Krysten Sinema’s Defection from the Democratic Party Could be a Prelude to the GOP Taking Control of the Senate

In this shocking but brief interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema is clear that her move to Independent will affect the 51-49 voting majority the Dems briefly enjoyed.

Read full story
374 comments
Georgia State

New Evidence Reveals Biden & Dems are Secretly Worried They Will Lose GA Senate Race to Herschel Walker

Recent public and not-so-public comments issued by top ranking Dems show that there is increasing alarm that Raphael Warnock may lose the December 6th runoff. In an article published by The Washington Post, Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was overheard seeming to tell United States President Joe Biden that the race between Herschel Walker and Warnock was “going downhill for the Democrats in Georgia.”

Read full story
460 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy