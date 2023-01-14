The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in America

A series of excruciating stories from shoppers hit the hardest by skyrocketing food prices

Photo by veracityreport.org

According to some reports, inflation might have cooled, though this is still a subject of hot debate wit many experts believing we are heading towards a massive recession. Either way you lean, there is no denying the pain experienced by all of us at the grocery store checkout counters where soaring high prices are hitting consumers hard.

In this segment, we talked to New Yorkers at grocery stores about how the still-rising costs of food is forcing them to change their habits and cut back.

Here are some of their stories:

Joey Rafanan, 76, East Village, Manhattan

Photo by veracityreport.org

Inflation forced this retired doctor to cut back on eggs – his favorite food.

“I used to eat eggs every day for my breakfast, [I was] always buying eggs. I would eat scrambled eggs five days a week,” he said. “I would eat boiled eggs at night as a snack, watching TV, but now I can’t do it, it’s too much.”

Rafanan, who was shopping at Trader Joe’s in Union Square on Thursday, even had to downsize the few eggs he still manages to eat.

“I used to buy jumbo eggs, but now large or regular. Now I mix eggs with tomatoes, with potatoes,” he said. “I would buy [bigger] eggs and meat every week, but now I cannot afford it.”

Fran Carpentier, East Village, Manhattan

Photo by veracityreport.org

This freelance editor and mom of a young son said the cost of groceries, especially milk, is constantly draining her wallet.

“Did the cows go on strike and I missed it?” she said. “I pity anyone who’s raising young children and has to buy a lot of milk.”

She went on to say she is frequently alarmed by how much it costs to put food on her family’s table. Lately, she’s been cutting back on beef and dairy, particularly butter and steak, due to sky-high supermarket prices.

“I am every day alarmed at how much it’s costing me to put food on the table,” she said — adding that even her Thanksgiving dinner was far more sparse than usual this past year.

“This year, I just didn’t go as crazy as I normally do.”

Dianne Paige, 63, Nassau, Long Island

To save money at the market, this 63-year-old nanny substitutes meat-based meals for far more inexpensive portions of pasta at least several times a week.

“I’m not buying in bulk like we used to, especially ground beef. Beef is crazy [expensive],” she said. “I’m buying a lot less meat.”

Along with forgoing the burger staple, she said she eats more leftovers and tries to waste less.

“Where we used to go to the supermarket every week, I don’t do that anymore. We try to stretch everything out and [go] every other week,” she said. “We cook for two days, three days, and that’s what we eat. We do more pasta. Just making adjustments.”

Yerevant Kasparian, 52, Queens

Photo by veracityreport.org

This office manager has been forced to skip specialty seafood and other treats due to the rotten economy.

“For New Year’s, instead of getting smoked salmon, we got sausages, basic things, nothing extravagant,” Kasparian said. “As far as the meats, you’re cutting down to the basics. Not as extravagant as far as snacks.”

For breakfast, he said he eats “more oatmeal, more cereals” and has scaled back to buying eggs every other week.

“You’re just trying to budget yourself better,” he said.

