School Board Curriculum Challenge Fails - Existing Course Agenda is Reaffirmed

In a 5-2 vote, the Hillsborough County, Fl. school board voted to continue the county’s controversial sexual education curriculum leaving many parents and pastors in an uproar

Photo by

Strongly opinionated opponents of Hillsborough County’s controversial sex education curriculum had a second chance to air their views on Thursday, a little more than a month after a hearing officer deemed the materials and lessons taught in the county’s schools to be both legal and appropriate.

On Thursday, the board took a second vote and ultimately approved the curriculum by a count of 5-2, with board members Stacy Hahn and Patti Rendon dissenting.

Last year, state legislators passed and enacted the controversial Parental Rights in Education law. That’s the same law that many detractors of the act, including former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, incorrectly dubbed the ‘don’t say gay’ law, even though the law says nothing about homosexuals or gay sexual relationships.

Since the Parental Rights in Education Act became law, the lessons have been modified since the Act discourages sexually explicit content. Also, this year’s version of the curriculum includes fewer items about gender identity and sexual orientation.

Still, a conservative organization conducted a campaign that generated thousands of petitions against the lessons for seventh, eighth and ninth grade. Critics, including many who spoke at a hearing on Nov. 17 before retired judge Claudia Rickert Isom, even went as far as to describe the materials as pornographic.

Among the complaints in the petition:

· Teacher instruction includes training that could lead students into gender confusion.

· Some lessons are delivered in a way that would lead 12-year-olds to believe that they can both give and receive consent to engage in sexual intercourse.

· There are “graphic” drawings and pictures of genitalia with parts named to be discussed in small coed groups.

· Critics, including many who spoke at a hearing on Nov. 17 before retired judge Claudia Rickert Isom, described the materials as pornographic.

Isom, in her 9-page, report and recommendation, issued on Nov. 30, 2022, which we have provided for you through the link above, disagreed with that assertion.

“My review of the curricula does not support the objections that it contains pornography and depictions of sexual activity,” she wrote. “The medical textbook-style illustrations that are provided to students are needed to correctly identify the medical terms for reproductive anatomy. The videos included in the curricula use cartoon-style characters to illustrate points.”

While the challenge somewhat coincides with the Parental Rights in Education Act, it is not directly related to it. Instead, the challenge was allowed under a long-existing Florida law that requires school boards to publicly consider their sex education curriculum annually and establishes a 30-day period for parents and other county residents to object.

On Thursday, Terry Kemple, one of the activists who helped organize the petitions, said that he believes the materials violate last year’s parental rights law because the act directs schools to recommend that students discuss personal and mental health matters with their parents. However, under the county’s current curriculum, the materials steer students to the nonprofit organization Teen Connect Tampa Bay.

Because of that fact, Kemple said, educators are also straying from a long-established state mandate to promote abstinence. He substantiates that claim because The Teen Connect website includes information about birth control, which can prevent unplanned pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, and says nothing about abstinence.

“That’s not promoting abstinence,” Kemple said. “And that’s something that the parents should tell them, not you.”

Parents and pastors said the lessons encourage students to be sexually active too early. They took issue with the way the curriculum was developed, disclosed to the public, and ultimately approved, saying there were violations of state laws, including the public meetings law.

Hahn and Rendon, the two dissenters on the county school board took those criticisms to heart.

“There clearly have been multiple sunshine violations,” Hahn said. “There is no shame in saying we got it wrong, and we need to start over.”

Attorneys for the board and district have assured them that the process they followed was lawful. The other five board members spoke in favor of the curriculum and the approval process.

Board member Lynn Gray said she favored an approach that provides students with factual information, “not from their peers, not from their cell phones.” That way, she said, “they will make more reliable decisions.”

Board member Karen Perez added:

“Just because a young person is taught how to stay safe and what sex and sexuality is, they’re not encouraged to become sexually active.”

