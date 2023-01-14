Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents Cases

With the finding of now a 2nd batch of top-secret documents, this time in Biden’s personal garage, we asked an expert on the Constitution and politics in general, what the key differences are between the two cases

Photo by veracityreport.org

There’s no doubt that finding top-secret documents in the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement was a big deal even before we consider the August 8th raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence. Without question, finding a 2nd batch in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware home is an even bigger deal. This is particularly true now that Biden himself has admitted he knew that the second batch was in his garage.

That stunning admission occurred as Biden answered a question posed by Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy.

"So, the documents were in a locked garage?" Doocy asked.

"Yes, as well as my Corvette," Biden answered.

Unfortunately for Biden, it was only a matter of a few hours after Johnson proffered his unfortunate conspiracy theory that Attorney General Merrick Garland made the call to elevate the DOJ response to the situation from an unofficial inquiry to a full-scale investigation, appointing former US Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to conduct the formal investigation.

Hur worked in the DOJ's criminal division investigating counterterrorism, corporate fraud, and appellate matters, Garland said. Hur served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland until he left the DOJ in 2021.

Since these developments unfolded, many Democrats and liberal proponents have taken to social media with fervor to declare that Biden’s case is so much different than Trump’s because the National Archives never had to ask for or subpoena the President to return the documents.

What’s more, they claim that since Biden’s lawyers returned the newly uncovered classified materials to the National Archives and contacted the DOJ as soon as they were discovered, this somehow alleviates Biden of responsibility and mitigates the possibility of any wrongdoing.

Our senior political correspondent Kurt Dillon sat down with and asked expert political analyst and former professor of Political Science at the State University of New York, Dr. Dorian Lassiter to compare and contrast the two cases and explain the nuances.

TVR: Dr. Lassiter, are these two cases as dissimilar as the left is trying to make them appear?

DDL: In some ways they are, but the differences aren’t as favorable to the President as his team would like to believe.

TVR: How so? Isn’t it true that his attorneys immediately contacted the DOJ and the National Archives and made arrangements to return the documents shortly after they were discovered?

DDL: That might very well be true, however, if you or I were to steal some things from Walmart and then bring them back or pay for them some 6 years later, we would still be guilty of committing a crime. In the eyes of the law, restitution can never buy your way out of prosecution. Similarly, burglars, whether they are ever caught or not, can’t simply offer to return what they stole from your house and then ask to call it even. That legal principle holds true through an abundance of case law in all 50 states, even when the victims were never aware that items had been stolen.

TVR: Do you liken this situation to a common theft of goods?

DDL: We have to, and this brings up another very critical fact that separates these two cases which I have yet to see anyone on Biden’s team, or any of his proponents even mention. That is that when these documents were relocated to Biden’s office and garage respectively, he was only the Vice President, not the President.

TVR: Can you clarify for our readers how significant that differentiation is?

DDL: Of course. The differentiation is extremely critical to this case because only a sitting President has the power and authority to declassify classified or top-secret documents. Vice Presidents only have the authority to declassify documents that they themselves personally declared to be classified. This was not the case with any of these documents which we now know pertained to the Obama Administration’s dealings with Iran and China.

A Vice President having those documents at all is by itself questionable but removing them from the confines of the White House or Pentagon and bringing them to unsecured offices or especially your personal garage is unquestionably a criminal act.

This differs drastically from the Trump situation and the Mar-a-Lago raid because Trump was President at the time the documents were removed. Further, Trump has maintained all along that he personally declassified each of those documents prior to removing them – a claim that Biden cannot make because he lacked the authority to do so, not only at the time they were removed but over the ensuing 6-plus years since then.

Because there is no question that Biden or his designees first mixed those classified documents with his personal paperwork and then removed those still classified documents from their intended secure location, is without question a criminal act that is punishable under the law and makes Bidens situation far more damning than Trump’s.

TVR: Do you believe there is any truth to the accusation by Congressman Johnson that the second batch of classified documents may have been planted to make the President look bad?

DDL: The very concept is laughable. In order for that to be true, someone or some group would have had to somehow come into possession of currently classified Obama-era documents and then surreptitiously break into the personal family residence of the sitting President of the United States and plant them next to his prized green Corvette, somehow knowing all the while that Biden’s attorneys would soon be searching that garage and would find them.

TVR: So, you’re saying you don’t think that’s possible?

DDL: [laughing] Sure, anything is possible, but I think you have a better chance of hitting Powerball on two consecutive drawings and then getting struck by lightning twice on the way home from cashing the check than there is of that theory being accurate in any way.

TVR: What do you think will be the outcome of these investigations, both against Trump and now against Biden?

DDL: I believe that the special counsel in charge of the Trump investigation will determine that there is insufficient evidence to believe Trump committed a crime and that the DOJ will decline to attempt any prosecution against the former president. I believe this because despite all the hoopla in the press, ultimately there will never be anyway to prove that Trump did not declassify those documents prior to removing them from the White House. Also, the DOJ would have the impossible task of proving that the former president did not have a right to the documents in question.

In the case of President Biden, no such similar claims can be made. Being in possession of top-secret documents that he never should have had in his possession in the first place and having undoubtedly removed them from their secure locations and brought them to your personal spaces is clearly a criminal act.

Further, Biden has effectively killed his only possible defense – that he never knew he had the documents - now that he has admitted knowing they were in his garage next to his Corvette.

TVR: What do you believe will be the ultimate result then of the Biden investigation?

DDL: I believe Garland and the DOJ will cover for him every way they can, but this situation has just sealed another impeachment for Biden aside from probable impeachments for his OPEC scandal prior to the mid-term elections and his botched withdraw from Afghanistan that needlessly and recklessly killed 13 servicemen. At the very least I believe Biden will be impeached on those three things, though of course, the Senate will acquit him. Nevertheless, I believe he will become the first president ever to be impeached three or more times by the House of Representatives. I also believe Representatives Manchin and Sinema will vote with House Republicans to impeach.

Of course, this is a developing story, and The Veracity Report will keep you up to date with any breaking developments as they occur.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Dr. Dorian Lassiter, Fox News, The New York Post, Politico, The New York Times, CBS News, The US Department of Justice, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

Please also be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account @KurtDillon_Com.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.