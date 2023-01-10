Sunlight is the Best Disinfectant – Credo of the House Subcommittee Investigating the Weaponization of the DOJ

As spoken by former chairman of the House Rules Committee Pete Sessions (R-TX), who is adamant that “Biden family accountability starts today”

This revelation comes as the newly empowered, Republican-controlled House chamber has announced its intent to form the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. That subcommittee, which will work closely with the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, is expected to be chaired by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, (R-OH).

The subcommittee’s mission will be to thoroughly investigate the Biden administration’s use of the federal government, in particular the Department of Justice, against Biden’s political rivals and other everyday Americans.

The formation of the new subcommittee has many Republicans and Independents excited that there will finally be accountability. That’s especially true where the new House Majority Leader, Steve Scalise, (R-La), is concerned.

In a recent interview, he told Fox News Digital "House Republicans laid out a plan of action in our ‘Commitment to America’ that we would hold the Biden Administration accountable.

"That begins today. By creating a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, we will begin holding the Biden Administration accountable by exposing their assault on the constitutional rights of hard-working Americans," Scalise said.

In another interview with Fox News Digital, House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) had this to say:

"House Republicans are committed to ending the political weaponization of the FBI and DOJ's abuse of power and restoring a government accountable to the people.

"The American people have witnessed these corrupt agencies fully weaponized against the Biden Administration’s political opponents as they conducted an unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home, illegally paid Twitter to suppress stories for political benefit and continue to cover up for Hunter Biden.

"If the government agencies can do this to a former President without accountability, imagine how these corrupt agencies can be weaponized against the American people," she added. "House Republicans are sending a strong message that accountability is coming, and we will deliver the truth."

But those aren’t the only representatives who feel this new level of oversight is long overdue.

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), the former chairman of the House Rules Committee, in a separate interview, told Fox News Digital that "sunlight is the best disinfectant" and that he is "confident" the subcommittee will find years-worth of federal government overreach.

"My Republican colleagues and I have made our intentions clear. The 118th Congress will provide American citizens more federal transparency than Democrats have ever cared to share," Sessions said.

"I am confident this subcommittee will uncover years of federal agency encroachment on our constitutional freedoms," he continued. "I believe sunlight is the best disinfectant, and this subject is no exception. I trust Chairman Jordan’s leadership of the full committee."

Further, fellow Texas Republican Rep. August Pfluger told Fox News Digital:

"Like most Americans, I’ve been disturbed to learn about censorship and meddling by former intelligence community ‘experts’ and federal law enforcement agencies.

"The new Republican majority is committed to delivering transparency and accountability. I hope that the actions taken to investigate and hold surveillance agencies responsible for their free speech violations will root out corruption and focus them on their rightful duty to keep Americans safe, not silenced."

Newly elected Rep. Josh Brecheen, (R-OK) said the subcommittee is only the beginning of the GOP’s efforts for government accountability. He went on to say:

"The past two years, the Biden Administration has weaponized the FBI and other government organizations to go after the American people.

"Because of the hard work of the ‘Tenacious Twenty,’ which I was proud to be a part of, we were able to get Speaker McCarthy to agree to establish a ‘Church’-style committee. This is the beginning of conservatives’ efforts to hold our government accountable and return America to our founding principles of limited government.”

What’s more, members of the House aren’t alone. Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) had this to say on his podcast ‘Verdict’:

“America very much needs a Church-style committee.”

In his latest book, ‘Justice Corrupted - The Way The Left Weaponized Our Legal System, Cruz explained:

"It is entirely about the abuse of power at the [Department of Justice] and the [Federal Bureau of Investigation] and the [Central Intelligence Agency].

"I think we very much need a serious Church-style committee investigating it, and that's part of the agreement," Cruz said, while speaking on the House rules package.

Further, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) told Fox News’ Mark Levin that the concept of having a "Church-style committee" is a good development. He also claimed that he and GOP leaders are in unanimous agreement on the work of the committee.

"We can have all the hearings we want," Roy said to Levin. "But you and I both know if we don’t use the power of the purse in some way to stop the bureaucrats from doing this crap… we should stop that."

The subcommittee, once completely formed, will not be limited to investigating only how the Executive Branch gathered information on citizens, but will also endeavor to uncover how they worked with other bodies including private sector companies and social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook "to facilitate action against American citizens[.]"

In a report published by Axios, this part of the investigation is largely inspired by the information revealed by Elon Musk in the "Twitter Files," document dump which has only begun to start showing how the Biden administration worked with social media companies to suppress messages and take adverse action against users.

Axios also reported that other subjects the subcommittee will likely investigate are:

"The politicization of the FBI," Dr. Anthony Fauci’s disseminating of COVID-19 disinformation, and the Justice Department’s decision to get involved in cases where parents threatened school board members, after the National School Boards Association sent President Biden a letter likening the actions of some parents to domestic terrorism.”

The resolution regarding the subcommittee’s charter explains that The subcommittee’s work would include "a full and complete investigation and study" as well as a final report which shall be submitted by Jan. 2, 2025.

The newly empowered Congressional Republicans in charge of oversight and Judiciary matters have made cracking down on the federal government’s reach and power their highest priority. Meanwhile, the legislative committees run by Republican leadership are concentrating on the issues such as crime, the southern border, reducing inflation, and getting control of the reckless tax and spend policies of the past two years.

In keeping with that mission, the first bill produced and voted on by the new legislative body, as promised, was a resolution targeting the Internal Revenue Service’s plan to hire 87,000 new agents.

