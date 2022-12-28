Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind

Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.

From the failed attempt by New York prosecutors to find a criminal offense in Trump’s tax reporting, the best they were able to come up with was a toothless civil lawsuit.

Similarly, E. Jean Carroll’s best attempts to convince anyone that the former president once sexually assaulted her have seen her allegation degraded to a lawsuit centering around how she was insulted by Trump’s comment in defense of her initial accusation where he claimed that she just wasn’t his type.

Of course, we can’t overlook the Russian collusion hoax and the two failed impeachment attempts.

Add to that the Fulton County Georgia Special Grand Jury 2-year long investigation by Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis which has now concluded without any imminent criminal charges forthcoming.

Next, we have the most recent FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, where it was claimed that all manner of classified documents were seized, but which we now know also resulted in no charges being filed as most, if not all of those documents were declassified.

Lastly, we have the latest recommendations by the House Select Committee in their heavily redacted final report which suggests that the DOJ should pursue criminal charges against the former President for his alleged responsibility in the riot which occurred at the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Of course, that final report was almost immediately followed by a GOP investigated report which contained actual texts and emails which show the complicity of Nancy Pelosi and other high-ranking Democrats who refused additional security in and around the Capitol that day, despite advanced intelligence warning that violence was a distinct possibility.

We asked Senior political advisor Dorian Lassiter what he believed would be the result of all of these investigations and how they might influence the 2024 presidential election for which Donald Trump has already announced his candidacy.

“Since the former president first announced his candidacy for president in 2015, many on the left have begun and maintained a continuous barrage of allegations against him. Unfortunately for them, most of those allegations have been little more than pure absurdities.

“As for the allegations that at least look like they merit some level of investigation before they can be discounted, the investigations into those issues have literally taken years and have resulted in one nothing burger after another.

“The bottom line in America is that regardless of how much you dislike a person, for whatever reason, it requires actual evidence of a crime before you can charge someone with a criminal offense. Sadly this is the one thing that the former president’s detractors never seem to have. They have tons of wild accusations and conspiracy theories, but when it comes time to present facts that are actually admissible in an American court of law, that’s where the allegations fall short of evidence. I believe that is the main reason why there have been no charges against the former president and why I believe there never will be.”

