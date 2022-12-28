Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Wild Orchid Media

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPVL9_0jvqfNe500
Photo byveracityreport.org

Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.

From the failed attempt by New York prosecutors to find a criminal offense in Trump’s tax reporting, the best they were able to come up with was a toothless civil lawsuit.

Similarly, E. Jean Carroll’s best attempts to convince anyone that the former president once sexually assaulted her have seen her allegation degraded to a lawsuit centering around how she was insulted by Trump’s comment in defense of her initial accusation where he claimed that she just wasn’t his type.

Of course, we can’t overlook the Russian collusion hoax and the two failed impeachment attempts.

Add to that the Fulton County Georgia Special Grand Jury 2-year long investigation by Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis which has now concluded without any imminent criminal charges forthcoming.

Next, we have the most recent FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, where it was claimed that all manner of classified documents were seized, but which we now know also resulted in no charges being filed as most, if not all of those documents were declassified.

Lastly, we have the latest recommendations by the House Select Committee in their heavily redacted final report which suggests that the DOJ should pursue criminal charges against the former President for his alleged responsibility in the riot which occurred at the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Of course, that final report was almost immediately followed by a GOP investigated report which contained actual texts and emails which show the complicity of Nancy Pelosi and other high-ranking Democrats who refused additional security in and around the Capitol that day, despite advanced intelligence warning that violence was a distinct possibility.

We asked Senior political advisor Dorian Lassiter what he believed would be the result of all of these investigations and how they might influence the 2024 presidential election for which Donald Trump has already announced his candidacy.

“Since the former president first announced his candidacy for president in 2015, many on the left have begun and maintained a continuous barrage of allegations against him. Unfortunately for them, most of those allegations have been little more than pure absurdities.

“As for the allegations that at least look like they merit some level of investigation before they can be discounted, the investigations into those issues have literally taken years and have resulted in one nothing burger after another.

“The bottom line in America is that regardless of how much you dislike a person, for whatever reason, it requires actual evidence of a crime before you can charge someone with a criminal offense. Sadly this is the one thing that the former president’s detractors never seem to have. They have tons of wild accusations and conspiracy theories, but when it comes time to present facts that are actually admissible in an American court of law, that’s where the allegations fall short of evidence. I believe that is the main reason why there have been no charges against the former president and why I believe there never will be.”

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Professor Dorian Lassiter, Ph.D, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions allow us to continue bringing you the highest level of traditional independent journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Photo byveracityreport.org

Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.

From the failed attempt by New York prosecutors to find a criminal offense in Trump’s tax reporting, the best they were able to come up with was a toothless civil lawsuit.

Similarly, E. Jean Carroll’s best attempts to convince anyone that the former president once sexually assaulted her has seen her allegation degraded to a lawsuit centering around how she was insulted by Trump’s comment in defense of her initial accusation where he claimed that she just wasn’t his type.

Of course, we can’t overlook the Russian collusion hoax and the two failed impeachment attempts.

Add to that the Fulton County Georgia Special Grand Jury 2-year long investigation by Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis which has now concluded without any imminent criminal charges forthcoming.

Next, we have the most recent FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, where it was claimed that all manner of classified documents were seized, but which we now know also resulted in no charges being filed as most, if not all of those documents were declassified.

Lastly, we have the latest recommendations by the House Select Committee in their heavily redacted final report which suggests that the DOJ should pursue criminal charges against the former President for his alleged responsibility in the riot which occurred at the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Of course, that final report was almost immediately followed by a GOP investigated report which contained actual texts and emails which show the complicity of Nancy Pelosi and other high-ranking Democrats who refused additional security in and around the Capitol that day, despite advanced intelligence warning that violence was a distinct possibility.

We asked Senior political advisor, Dr. Dorian Lassiter, what he believed would be the result of all of these investigations and how they might influence the 2024 presidential election for which Donald Trump has already announced his candidacy.

“Since the former president first announced his candidacy for president in 2015, many on the left have begun and maintained a continuous barrage of allegations against him. Unfortunately for them, most of those allegations have been little more than pure absurdities.
“As for the allegations that at least look like they merit some level of investigation before they can be discounted, the investigations into those issues have literally taken years and have resulted in one nothing burger after another.
“The bottom line in America is that regardless of how much you dislike a person, for whatever reason, it requires actual evidence of a crime before you can charge someone with a criminal offense. Sadly this is the one thing that the former president’s detractors never seem to have. They have tons of wild accusations and conspiracy theories, but when it comes time to present facts that are actually admissible in an American court of law, that’s where the allegations fall short of evidence. I believe that is the main reason why there have been no charges against the former president and why I believe there never will be.”

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Professor Dorian Lassiter, Ph.D, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions allow us to continue bringing you the highest level of traditionally independent journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07clru_0jvqfNe500
Photo byThe Veracity Report, Copyright 2022

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Donald Trump# Criminal Charges# Dorian Lassiter# January 6th Committee recommen# Politics

Comments / 3971

Published by

As accredited journalists, we work hard to separate the truth from fake news and to expose fake news whenever and wherever we see it. We are the parent company of the global independent news agency: The Veracity Report, which also reports on Newsbreak as well as other locations.

Macon, GA
8248 followers

More from Wild Orchid Media

Trump Subpoena Cancelled by 1-6 Committee Amid Trump Lawsuit and its Pending Dissolution

After being confronted with the fact that the former President would never be compelled to comply with their subpoena, the January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) reluctantly retracted all outstanding subpoenas targeting Trump and many of his associates.

Read full story
15 comments

1-6 Cmte Redacted Final Report Released While GOP Drops Theirs Filled with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi Was Complicit

Just one day after the House Select Committee released its highly anticipated and highly redacted final report regarding the riot at the US Capitol on Jan 6th, 2021, the GOP Released its own bombshell report, complete with verified texts and emails.

Read full story
96 comments

Twitter Files Stimulate Raging Emotions from Both Sides of the Aisle

Elon Musk's FBI-Twitter document dump is eliciting stunning, but very different responses from each side of the political aisle. Unless you live under a social media rock, it's no secret that billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter has elicited petabytes of controversy ever since the deal was made official. It's also been pretty apparent that Musk himself has been fanning many of those controversial flames.

Read full story
Arizona State

Senator Krysten Sinema’s Defection from the Democratic Party Could be a Prelude to the GOP Taking Control of the Senate

In this shocking but brief interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema is clear that her move to Independent will affect the 51-49 voting majority the Dems briefly enjoyed.

Read full story
371 comments
Georgia State

New Evidence Reveals Biden & Dems are Secretly Worried They Will Lose GA Senate Race to Herschel Walker

Recent public and not-so-public comments issued by top ranking Dems show that there is increasing alarm that Raphael Warnock may lose the December 6th runoff. In an article published by The Washington Post, Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was overheard seeming to tell United States President Joe Biden that the race between Herschel Walker and Warnock was “going downhill for the Democrats in Georgia.”

Read full story
460 comments

Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information

When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.

Read full story
1004 comments
Georgia State

The Latest Polls are in, and Walker is Leading Warnock Across the Board

We evaluated the polling aggregators and found that each of the most recent reputable polls shows Herschel Walker leading Raphael Warnock in all of them. After a record week of early voting across Georgia, and as the December 6th final day to decide Georgia’s runoff election between incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger and football superstar Herschel Walker draws ever so closer, we looked into the latest polls to see who appears to have the early advantage.

Read full story
1236 comments

Biden’s Student Debt Forgiveness Looks to be DOA as Dept of Education Takes Down Application

Joe Biden told America he had the authority to cancel the student loan debt of millions of Americans – federal courts disagree. President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program remains on hold while a federal appeals court considers a legal challenge brought by six GOP-led states.

Read full story
428 comments

According to First Post Mid-Term Polls, Trump Leads Possible Republican Primary Ticket by an Enormous Margin

The first Emerson polls taken after Donald Trump’s candidacy announcement show that an overwhelming majority of republicans favor the former President to be their nominee. Yesterday, Emerson University Polling released its first poll showing who the Republican body would favor to be their nominee to combat either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election.

Read full story
392 comments

Nancy Pelosi Handing Over the Gavel to a Republican is Perhaps the Greatest Red Wave of All | Opinion

More than a few politicos opined that Pelosi would step down once it became official that she was longer going to be Speaker of the House. What she did instead, was far more Nancy-like.

Read full story
331 comments
Georgia State

Herschel Walker Raises $3.3 M on Day 1 of Fundraising for Runoff, Dems Allocate $7 M to Counter – and They’re Off!

As we begin the second Georgia Senate runoff in as many years, we can be sure that epic amounts of money are about to be spent to secure control of the Senate for the next two years.

Read full story

MLB Free Agency is Upon Us – Veracity Sports Hits the Ground Running with This List of the 2023 Season Free Agent Class

Free agency officially began at 5 PM on Thursday, November 10th, and Veracity Sports is kicking off this season’s Hot Stove by proving a team-by-team breakdown of free agents who are now available to the highest bidder.

Read full story
Georgia State

Last Polls Show Herschel Walker Opening Largest Lead Yet Over Raphael Warnock with 1 Day Remaining

While it’s still unlikely that Herschel Walker will win this race by enough of a margin to avoid a 30-day runoff election, it now looks very likely that he will have accumulated the most votes come Wednesday.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Last Polls Show DeSantis Crushing Crist with Only One Day Left

With only about 36 hours remaining until the polls in Florida officially close, incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis maintains a large lead over Charlie Crist. First, in keeping with our commitment to sharing only the most reliable source information, it’s important for us to explain that The Veracity Report only considers polls that have been conducted by reputable polling agencies nationwide.

Read full story
6 comments

In a Recent Speech, Why Did Barack Obama Claim Republicans Will Investigate Their Opponents if They Win? | Opinion

While the statement is possible, if not even probable, perhaps the bigger question is, why would such investigations be so threatening to Democrats that Barack Obama felt the need to use it as a political talking point?

Read full story
142 comments

Latest Polling Trends: Zeldin Pulls Even; Oz, Walker, & Vance Lead; and Trump Tops Biden in 2024 Mock Rematch

With less than a week to go before the crucial mid-term elections, Republicans appear poised for sweeping victories, Trump is also leading in most states. As can be expected, as most of these pivotal mid-term elections will be decided in less than a week, polling agencies are working like Santa on Christmas Eve to obtain and disseminate as much statistical data regarding the momentum of the candidates as well as the temperature of the public that is most likely to vote, and which issues are most likely to evoke them to do so.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Newest Poll Shows Herschel Walker with a 4-point lead over Incumbent Warnock with only 10 Days Left

Despite Democrats' best efforts including recycling Barack Obama back into service, the former football standout’s lead over Raphael Warnock is only increasing with each passing day.

Read full story
13 comments
Louisiana State

Fauci & Psaki, Among Many Biden Admin Officials Ordered Deposed Over Possible Collusion to Suppress Free Speech

A federal judge has ordered Dr. Anthony Fauci and a slew of other high-ranking Biden officials to be deposed over the government's alleged collusion with social media companies to 'censor free speech.'

Read full story
365 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy