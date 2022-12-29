1-6 Cmte Redacted Final Report Released While GOP Drops Theirs Filled with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi Was Complicit

Just one day after the House Select Committee released its highly anticipated and highly redacted final report regarding the riot at the US Capitol on Jan 6th, 2021, the GOP Released its own bombshell report, complete with verified texts and emails

Photo by veracityreport.org

In a shocking turn of events, only one day after the controversial House Select Committee concluded its 2-year investigation by releasing the much-anticipated final report of their investigation, the Republican party released its own report, complete with actual text messages and emails that show that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was personally responsible for many of the security failures that plagued the Capitol on that day.

Of course, we at Wild Orchid Media and The Veracity Report will never try to tell you how you should interpret the facts. Our job is simply to present them to you in a way that allows you to understand the information and form your own educated opinions based on those facts.

The complete House Select Committee Report can be viewed here:

House Select Committee Complete Final Report

The Complete GOP Report can be viewed here:

REPORT OF INVESTIGATION: Security Failures at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021

Unfortunately, the final report issued by the House Select Committee was far more heavily redacted than many Americans would have liked, casting a pallor of doubt and controversy over the conclusions levied by the committee, including but not limited to their referrals and recommendations urging the DOJ to pursue criminal indictments against several Republican officials including former President Donald Trump.

Conversely, the report released by the Republican representatives presents a slew of text messages and emails by Democratic leadership including Nancy Pelosi herself, which show several attempts to suggest increased security at the Capitol that day and the Speaker, whose directly responsible for overseeing security at the Capitol complex, repeatedly denying those requests.

There are more than a few concerned people, who are not conspiracy theorists, who believe that the facts of the redactions throughout the committee’s final report combined with several other elements tell a story that there is much more to understand behind the scenes that day than we are being told. Specifically, they believe there is significantly more pertinent information than the House Select Committee took the time to consider during the course of their investigation.

Details such as the presence of a film crew at the capitol that day, footage of Capitol Police opening doors to the Capitol Rotunda - seemingly encouraging protestors to enter, and the fact of the existence of over 14,000 hours of video surveillance footage collected throughout the Capitol complex that day which government officials refuse to release for public dissemination – all tell a story that there is much more to the events of that day then they are being told.

This is a developing story that will only get hotter once the Republican-controlled House Swears in as part of the 118th Congress in just a couple of weeks. Wild Orchid Media and The Veracity Report will continue to bring you updates as they develop.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The House Select Committee Final Report, The GOP Report of Security Failures at the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions allow us to continue bringing you the highest level of traditionally independent journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.