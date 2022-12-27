Twitter Files Stimulate Raging Emotions from Both Sides of the Aisle

Elon Musk's FBI-Twitter document dump is eliciting stunning, but very different responses from each side of the political aisle

Unless you live under a social media rock, it's no secret that billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter has elicited petabytes of controversy ever since the deal was made official. It's also been pretty apparent that Musk himself has been fanning many of those controversial flames.

None of his evocative actions however has produced even close to the amount of controversy as his shocking FBI to Twitter document dump which has been affectionately coined "The Twitter Files."

But what exactly are The Titter Files?

The so-called Twitter Files are the brainchild of Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has said he wants to show "what really happened" behind the scenes regarding content moderation decisions at the social media company before he bought it in October.

The files have been released in dribs and drabs throughout December, through three journalists — Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, and Michael Shellenberger — and they delve into the internal documents and discussions that highlight the company's decision-making processes around some high-profile actions, such as banning former President Donald Trump in January 2020, as well as censorship and suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

The files consist of thousands of internal documents, including many discussions, between Twitter employees about their content moderation decisions, as well as some shocking direct communications between Twitter executives and agents within the FBI.

So far, there have been six releases from the Twitter Files, each focusing on a different facet of Twitter's content moderation.

The internal discussions purportedly reveal debates among executives at Twitter over content moderation issues, such as whether Trump had violated the company's content policies with several of his tweets after the January 6 attack.

The files also are said to shed light on the tools used by the platform to deal with accounts or tweets that had violated its policies at the time, such as limiting the visibility of a tweet or user. Bari Weiss, one of the journalists given the documents by Musk, tweeted that decisions to "actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics" were made "in secret, without informing users."

Most of the accounts highlighted by Weiss were tied to conservative voices, like the far-right "Libs of TikTok" account and conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The Twitter Files also go into the company's decisions regarding tweets related to the initial report of Hunter Biden's laptop, which was reportedly left at a Delaware computer repair shop and provided to the FBI under subpoena. The New York Post broke the story in October 2020.

At the time, Twitter and Facebook sought to limit the spread of the story over concerns about its sourcing and policies against using hacked materials. Twitter reversed course a day later and revised its policy about hacked materials, saying it had "received "significant feedback (from critical to supportive)" about its handling of the story.

So what about Hunter Biden's now infamous laptop?

In the case of the New York Post story about Hunter Biden's laptop, journalist Matt Taibbi wrote that the internal documents show that Twitter "took extraordinary steps to suppress the story, removing links and posting warnings that it may be 'unsafe.'"

"They even blocked its transmission via direct message, a tool hitherto reserved for extreme cases, e.g. child pornography," he tweeted.

Added Taibbi, "There's no evidence — that I've seen — of any government involvement in the laptop story."

The internal discussions show that Twitter executives were confused over, and sometimes didn't agree with, the decision to suppress the story. The following day, executives backtracked on the decision and made changes to their policy, saying they would now "label Tweets to provide context instead of blocking links from being shared on Twitter." The controversy over Twitter's handling of the situation was widely reported at the time.

Taibbi also noted that Twitter sometimes received requests from "connected actors" to delete tweets, with Twitter employees writing back, "handled."

Taibbi wrote that requests came from "both parties," meaning Republicans and Democrats.

For his part in all this, new Twitter owner Elon Musk has been promoting the Twitter Files to his legion of online followers, and he highlighted some of the findings as evidence that Twitter had suppressed free speech.

After some Twitter users pointed out to Musk that, in fact, Taibbi's tweet didn't show a First Amendment violation, Musk responded:

"Twitter acting by itself to suppress free speech is not a 1st amendment violation, but acting under orders from the government to suppress free speech, with no judicial review, is."

While The Twitter Files have yet to disclose a direct order by the various government agencies in play, they do show several requests to limit or suppress information by government agencies regarding various topics.

Of course, this is a developing story that has yet to reach its crescendo. As such, you can rely on the fact that Wild Orchid Media and The Veracity Report will continue to bring you updated information as the story develops.

