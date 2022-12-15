GOP Leadership Announces They Will Investigate the Origins & Funding of COVID-19 After 2 Years of Inaction by Dems

Wild Orchid Media

In a shocking press release, Republican leadership in the House of Representatives has just announced that they will vigorously investigate the origins and funding of COVID-19 when they take control of the House in January

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KXJ8_0jiKNOOH00
Photo byveracityreport.org

In their most recent press release, House Republicans have announced that they will demand testimony from dozens of Biden administration officials regarding the origins of COVID-19 in China as well as U.S. funding for virus research in Wuhan when they take control of the chamber in January.

Rep. James Comer, R-KY, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, just released a list of 40 officials from President Biden's administration and health groups they will expect testimony from in the new year. Chief among those expected to testify is the controversial Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Discovering the origin of COVID-19 is vital to providing accountability and protecting Americans in the future. Mounting evidence points to the virus originating from a leak at the Wuhan lab. EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S. National Institutes of Health grantee, passed taxpayer funds to the Wuhan lab to conduct gain of function research on bat coronaviruses – research that may have started the pandemic," Comer said in a statement announcing the investigation.

Jordan strongly reiterated Comer's sentiment, emphasizing the importance of determining the origins of the virus once and for all.

"The American people deserve the facts and the truth about the origins of COVID-19. COVID-19 disrupted our lives and livelihoods for over two years: kids couldn’t go to school, small businesses and churches were closed, our economy tanked, and our freedoms were restricted. If we had known the truth about the virus’s origins, we could have combated the virus in a more meaningful way at the outset of the pandemic," Jordan proclaimed.

Of course, this is a developing story, and The Veracity Report will keep you up to date on the latest developments and updates as they unfold.

