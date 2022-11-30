The Latest Polls are in, and Walker is Leading Warnock Across the Board

We evaluated the polling aggregators and found that each of the most recent reputable polls shows Herschel Walker leading Raphael Warnock in all of them

After a record week of early voting across Georgia, and as the December 6th final day to decide Georgia’s runoff election between incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger and football superstar Herschel Walker draws ever so closer, we looked into the latest polls to see who appears to have the early advantage.

Because of the fact that this race went to a runoff, meaning that neither candidate received at least 50% +1 of the total voting electorate, pretty much nobody is surprised that the early runoff election polling is close. What is a bit more surprising though, is that the Trump and Kemp-supported Republican Herschel Walker is actually leading Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in every major poll we could find.

As we look across the polling data from aggregator Real Clear Politics, we can see how the early results look.

In this snapshot, we can see that RCP lists the results of 5 polls from Fox 5 Atlanta / Insider Advantage, Atlanta’s News First, The Trafalgar Group, Data For Progress, and the ECU Center for Survey research. We can also see that out of all 5 of these reputable polling agencies, only the ECU Center for Survey Research shows Walker and Warnock in a virtual tie. In every other poll listed, Walker shows to be in the lead by as much as 3 points according to Trafalgar Group, and as few as 1 according to ANF and DFP.

Even more perplexing, is that while our political correspondent was writing this story, someone from Warnock’s camp texted one of our researchers with this:

Of course, it’s not unheard of for political campaigns to reach out to residents in an effort to mobilize some grassroots-type stumping as election day gets closer. However, our staff found $40.00 per hour to be a bit over the top, possibly bordering on a desperation call from Warnock’s camp. For those of you who might be interested in the offer, we’re sorry, but for privacy reasons, we couldn’t disclose the number that sent the text.

Obviously, no poll or analysis can accurately predict the winner of any election. The best we can hope for is to add a reasonable amount of education into the cauldron of the educated guess. That being said, however, when all of the available polls seem to agree as they do here, we find it a rare occurrence indeed when they all turn out to be wrong.

As always, The Veracity Report will keep you up to date on breaking developments regarding this important runoff election as they develop.

