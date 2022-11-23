Biden’s Student Debt Forgiveness Looks to be DOA as Dept of Education Takes Down Application

Joe Biden told America he had the authority to cancel the student loan debt of millions of Americans – federal courts disagree

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program remains on hold while a federal appeals court considers a legal challenge brought by six GOP-led states.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education has unceremoniously shut down the ability of borrowers to even apply for President Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness initiative. This after a federal court struck down the program as illegal, putting the plan in serious jeopardy.

Last Thursday, just a week before Thanksgiving, a Texas-based federal court ruled that President Joe Biden’s sweeping student loan forgiveness plan is illegal. Biden’s one-time debt cancellation initiative would have provided $10,000 or more in student loan forgiveness to tens of millions of borrowers who met loan and income eligibility criteria.

The federal judge, a Trump appointee, ruled that Biden’s broad-spectrum plan was “an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power.” He went on to declare the program unlawful and blocked its implementation.

Republican leaders praised the court’s ruling.

“Yet another nail has been added to the coffin of President Biden’s illegal student loan bailout,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), the Republican leader on the Education and Labor Committee, in a statement issued shortly after the decision was made public.

In response to the court ruling, the Biden administration has indefinitely suspended the application to request loan forgiveness under the initiative.

“Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications,” reads a message on the application website. As such, both the paper application and online application are no longer available for borrowers who have not yet applied.

President Biden said last week that 26 million borrowers already submitted their applications for student loan forgiveness as The Education Department continued to accept applications even while another federal court had blocked implementation of the program following an appeal associated with a separate legal challenge.

The Education Department is appealing the decision from the Texas court, and officials indicated that the Department will hold on to student loan forgiveness applications that have already been submitted. But these borrowers will effectively remain in limbo, at least for now.

“If you've already applied, we'll hold your application,” says a message on the Department of Education website. The Department is also offering borrowers the option to subscribe for updates so they can be notified if and when the program can resume.

“For the 26 million borrowers who have already given the Department of Education the necessary information to be considered for debt relief - 16 million of whom have already been approved for relief – the Department will hold onto their information so it can quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement.

However, overturning the court’s decision on appeal may be an uphill battle for the Biden administration.

