According to First Post Mid-Term Polls, Trump Leads Possible Republican Primary Ticket by an Enormous Margin

The first Emerson polls taken after Donald Trump’s candidacy announcement show that an overwhelming majority of republicans favor the former President to be their nominee

Photo by veracityreport.org

Yesterday, Emerson University Polling released its first poll showing who the Republican body would favor to be their nominee to combat either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election.

Since Donald Trump has now formally thrown his hat into the ring for contention for that nomination, (we have included his complete declaration speech for you here), he was included in the poll.

The results of that poll could spell very bad news for Democrats as Joe Biden’s national approval rating remains in the basement, while the former President, who last received some 74 million votes in 2020, seems poised to surpass that number if he is indeed named the GOP candidate for 2024.

What’s more, this time around, either Trump or whoever the Republican nominee may be, won’t have to negotiate the constant visceral rhetoric of Nancy Pelosi. While she will still be around, the soon-to-be former Speaker has already made clear that she will not seek or be a part of any leadership position within the Democratic party once the 118th Congress sits for the first time in January.

In the poll, Emerson asked respondents who they would choose to carry their flag in a field of potential candidates that included: Donald Trump 55, Ron DeSantis 25, Mike Pence 8, Ted Cruz 3, Liz Cheney 4, Mike Pompeo, Marco Rubio, or Tim Scott.

Of that group, Trump dominated the vote with a full 55% of respondents wanting him to be the nominee. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in at a distant second garnering only 25% of the vote, while former Trump Vice President Mike Pence wallowed at a feeble 8%, followed y Ted Cruz, Liz Cheney, Pompeo, Rubio, and Scott all coming in abysmally at less than 5%.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Emerson University Polling, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Investigative Reporter, Crystal Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.