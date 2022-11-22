Nancy Pelosi Handing Over the Gavel to a Republican is Perhaps the Greatest Red Wave of All | Opinion

More than a few politicos opined that Pelosi would step down once it became official that she was longer going to be Speaker of the House. What she did instead, was far more Nancy-like

It’s true that when the 118th Congress sits for the first time in January of 2023, it will be the end of an era – it not necessarily the warm nostalgic era we might think of.

In absolutely typical fashion, the woman who has reigned as the leader of the Democratic Caucus in the House of Representatives since 2001 announced last Thursday that she would not be seeking to maintain a leadership position within the party once the new Congress sits.

Sure, there could be a lot of reasons for this. However, since Pelosi opted to run for re-election as part of this most recent cycle, and since she hadn’t mentioned any intention of stepping down as Speaker until it became official that her party had lost control of the House, it’s safe to say that her decision to depart from Democratic leadership was due largely to her party’s loss.

Having to once again serve as House Minority Leader would no doubt have been distasteful enough but knowing that the precept to that service would have to begin with the ceremonial passing of the Speaker’s gavel – to a man that she personally finds contemptible to her very core (Kevin McCarthy) - could have quite possibly proved to be too much insult to bear.

In her Thursday speech, Pelosi said:

“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.”
Now, she said, “we must move boldly into the future.”

But perhaps the move that speaks the loudest to the hubris of the first female Speaker of the House, is that even in the face of losing control – not only of the House of Representatives but also of the Democratic caucus – is that while she has said she is giving up her leadership position and will be refusing to serve on any committees, Pelosi has declared that she will still serve out her newly re-elected term as a simple rank and file Democratic representative for San Francisco.

In a separate interview with reporters after making her speech, Pelosi went on to say that she won’t endorse anyone in the race to succeed her and she won’t sit on any committees as a rank-and-file lawmaker.

How typical.

And while she will neither serve as a continuing leader nor will she endorse anyone to take her place, she will happily stick around to watch her fellow Democrats scramble around, trying to perform tasks and rally the wagons of their party without her.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

