MLB Free Agency is Upon Us – Veracity Sports Hits the Ground Running with This List of the 2023 Season Free Agent Class

Free agency officially began at 5 PM on Thursday, November 10th, and Veracity Sports is kicking off this season’s Hot Stove by proving a team-by-team breakdown of free agents who are now available to the highest bidder

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

The Veracity Report’s Sports Department, Veracity Sports, has decided to begin this season’s highly anticipated MLB hot stove by producing a reference piece like this that lists each of this year’s now pending free agents.

This will allow you, as well as our sports correspondents, to have a common reference point where we can examine and evaluate each pending free agent, their contract demands each team, their needs, their respective coaching staffs, their front offices, their budget allocations, and so much more.

What’s more, because Veracity Sports, The Veracity Report, and parent company, Wild Orchid Media, are all completely independent media sources, we don’t have to walk on eggshells when discussing the decisions made by players, coaches, and teams from offices, or event he leagues for that matter.

Further, since we will never be asking players, coaches, or league officials to come on to our broadcasts, we will never have to temper our critiques and criticisms to avoid stepping on toes or hurting any of their feelings and suffering any repercussions as a result of those hurt feelings.

In short, Veracity Sports is all about brutal honesty in reporting and a sincere, ‘gloves off’ method of analyzing and critiquing performances on and off the field as well as those in the conference and war rooms across all major sports leagues.

If this is the same no-nonsense way you like to dissect your sports, Veracity Sports is the place you want to be, as we will not only be publishing articles that highlight these and other issues in detail, but we will be interacting with our followers in real-time directly in the comments of our articles, but also across our social media footprint, particularly on our Facebook and Twitter accounts.

In this inaugural issue, we’re going to list all of the current MLB free agents since free agency officially kicked off at 5 PM on Tuesday, November 10th.

After this article, we will begin what promises to be some of the most heated discussions regarding the best fits to fill holes on each team and we will conduct those discussions in the comments of each of our posts, as well as across our social media platforms on Facebook and Twitter.

So, here it is. The following is a complete list of the most notable free agents around the league, split into which teams they played for in the 2022 season. Teams are listed by division and are presented in alphabetical order, and each player’s name is hyperlinked to their MLB.com player profile.

The American League

American League East

Baltimore Orioles

1B Jesús Aguilar, C Robinson Chirinos, RHP Jordan Lyles, 2B Rougned Odor

Boston Red Sox

SS Xander Bogaerts, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, LHP Rich Hill, DH J.D. Martinez, OF Tommy Pham, LHP Matt Strahm, RHP Michael Wacha

New York Yankees

OF Andrew Benintendi, LHP Zack Britton, DH Matt Carpenter, RHP Miguel Castro, LHP Aroldis Chapman, UTL Marwin Gonzalez, RHP Chad Green, OF Aaron Judge, 1B Anthony Rizzo, RHP Jameson Taillon

Tampa Bay Rays

OF Kevin Kiermaier, RHP Corey Kluber, OF David Peralta, C Mike Zunino

Toronto Blue Jays

OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling

American League Central

Chicago White Sox

1B José Abreu, SS Elvis Andrus, RHP Johnny Cueto, 2B Josh Harrison, OF AJ Pollock, RHP Vince Velasquez

Cleveland Guardians

C Austin Hedges, RHP Bryan Shaw

Detroit Tigers

C Tucker Barnhart, LHP Andrew Chafin, LHP Daniel Norris

Kansas City Royals

RHP Zack Greinke

Minnesota Twins

RHP Chris Archer, RHP Dylan Bundy, SS Carlos Correa, RHP Michael Fulmer, OF Billy Hamilton, C Sandy León, RHP Aaron Sanchez, C Gary Sánchez, 1B Miguel Sanó

American League West

Houston Astros

OF Michael Brantley, C Jason Castro, UTL Aledmys Díaz, 1B Yuli Gurriel, 1B Trey Mancini, RHP Rafael Montero, LHP Will Smith, C Christian Vázquez, RHP Justin Verlander

Los Angeles Angels

RHP Archie Bradley, IF Matt Duffy, RHP Michael Lorenzen, C Kurt Suzuki

Oakland Athletics

OF Chad Pinder

Seattle Mariners

LHP Matthew Boyd, C Curt Casali, 2B Adam Frazier, OF Mitch Haniger, 1B Carlos Santana

Texas Rangers

RHP Kohei Arihara, OF Kole Calhoun, IF Charlie Culberson, LHP Matt Moore, LHP Martín Pérez, C Kevin Plawecki

The National League

National League East

Atlanta Braves

IF Ehire Adrianza, RHP Jesse Chavez, OF Adam Duvall, OF Robbie Grossman, RHP Jay Jackson, RHP Luke Jackson, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Darren O'Day, SS Dansby Swanson

Miami Marlins

Since their only eligible free agent was Jorge Soler, and he opted not to opt out of his contract, the Marlins don't have any Major League free agents this offseason.

New York Mets

RHP Chris Bassitt, LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Mychal Givens RHP Seth Lugo, RHP Trevor May, OF Tyler Naquin, OF Brandon Nimmo, RHP Adam Ottavino, LHP Joely Rodríguez, RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP Trevor Williams

Philadelphia Phillies

RHP Chris Devenski, RHP Zach Eflin, RHP Kyle Gibson, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Corey Knebel, RHP David Robertson, 2B Jean Segura, RHP Noah Syndergaard

Washington Nationals

RHP Steve Cishek, DH Nelson Cruz, RHP Carl Edwards Jr., RHP Will Harris, 2B César Hernández, RHP Joe Ross, RHP Erasmo Ramírez, RHP Aníbal Sánchez

National League Central

Chicago Cubs

C Willson Contreras, LHP Drew Smyly, LHP Wade Miley

Cincinnati Reds

RHP Chase Anderson, LHP Mike Minor, C Austin Romine, IF Donovan Solano, RHP Hunter Strickland, LHP Justin Wilson

Milwaukee Brewers

RHP Brad Boxberger, RHP Josh Lindblom, OF Andrew McCutchen, C Omar Narváez, IF Jace Peterson, LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Trevor Rosenthal

Pittsburgh Pirates

OF Ben Gamel, C Roberto Pérez

St. Louis Cardinals

OF Corey Dickerson, LHP José Quintana

National League West

Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP Zach Davies, RHP Ian Kennedy

Colorado Rockies

RHP Alex Colomé, RHP Carlos Estévez, SS José Iglesias, RHP Chad Kuhl, RHP Scott Oberg, RHP José Ureña

Los Angeles Dodgers

IF Hanser Alberto, LHP Tyler Anderson, LHP Danny Duffy, OF Joey Gallo, RHP Tommy Kahnle, LHP Clayton Kershaw, LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Craig Kimbrel, RHP Chris Martin, RHP Jimmy Nelson, OF Kevin Pillar, LHP David Price, 3B Justin Turner, SS Trea Turner

San Diego Padres

1B Josh Bell, RHP Mike Clevinger, 3B Brandon Drury, RHP Pierce Johnson, LHP Sean Manaea, RHP Nick Martinez, OF Wil Myers, OF Jurickson Profar, RHP Craig Stammen, RHP Robert Suarez

San Francisco Giants

LHP José Álvarez, 1B Brandon Belt, 3B Evan Longoria , RHP Shelby Miller, OF Joc Pederson, LHP Carlos Rodón

Now that we have a comprehensive team-by-team breakdown of this year’s free agent class, we can start to dig in and begin making predictions about which landing spots make the most sense for each player, as well as how much and how long we expect their contracts to extend out to.

We suggest that you bookmark this article and refer to it frequently throughout this hot stove season, as together, we begin to meticulously analyze and critique each team and each player in an effort to substantiate our predictions.

More information on this and all our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Sports Correspondent Crystal Dillon, with the assistance of Chief Sports Correspondent, Kurt Dillon

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and completely independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

