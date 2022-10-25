Fauci & Psaki, Among Many Biden Admin Officials Ordered Deposed Over Possible Collusion to Suppress Free Speech

A federal judge has ordered Dr. Anthony Fauci and a slew of other high-ranking Biden officials to be deposed over the government's alleged collusion with social media companies to 'censor free speech.'

On October 21st, A federal court granted a request brought by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, alleging that numerous members of the Biden administration willingly colluded with the execs of several social media platforms to intentionally hamper free speech.

Both attorneys general accused the Biden administration of having 'worked hand-in-hand' with social media giants to 'censor' news stories that reflect negatively on the White House and called it an 'egregious attack on our First Amendment,' one report said.

What’s more, the suit alleges that members of the administration actively worked with social media companies and encouraged them to censor 'disfavored' viewpoints and speakers in violation of the First Amendment rights of those individuals.

In his decision, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty opined that Fauci's prior public comments in relation to the national pandemic policy made him a crucial figure in the outcome of the case and ordered his deposition, as well as the depositions of several other prominent Biden admin personnel.

'The American people deserve answers on how the federal government has colluded with social media companies to censor free speech,' Schmitt said.

The other officials who must sit for depositions include: former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the Director of White House Digital Strategy, Rob Flaherty, and former White House Senior COVID-19 Advisor, Andrew Slavitt.

Additional individuals who have been ordered to give depositions in the case are: FBI Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan, CISA Director Jen Easterly, or CISA official Lauren Protentis, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, CDC Chief of the Digital Media Branch Carol Crawford, and acting Coordinator of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center Daniel Kimmage.

'Throughout this case, we have uncovered a disturbing amount of collusion between Big Tech and Big Government,' Landry said in a statement on Monday.

The lawsuit, which consists of 164-pages, was filed last week, but an updated Monday filing indicates that the attorneys prosecuting the case are widening their arc of accusation to target an additional 47 government departments, agencies, and officials on top of the 20 defendants originally listed.

President Joe Biden, current Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and Nina Jankowicz, who was meant to head Biden's now-defunct Disinformation Governance Board, and who both promptly and unceremoniously quit before the group ever got off the ground, are among the dozens of additional defendants listed in the suit.

At the end of his decision to order the depositions, the Judge goes on to say:

'Lastly, Plaintiffs argue that Dr. Fauci’s credibility has been in question on matters related to supposed COVID-19 'misinformation' since 2020. Specifically, the Plaintiffs state that Dr. Fauci has made public statements on the efficacy of masks, the percentage of the population needed for herd immunity, NIAID’s funding of 'gain-of-function' virus research in Wuhan, the lab-leak theory, and more,' he wrote.

'Plaintiffs urge that his comments on these important issues are relevant to the matter at hand and are further reasons why Dr. Fauci should be deposed. Plaintiffs assert that they should not be required to simply accept Dr. Fauci’s 'self-serving blanket denials' that were issued from someone other than himself at face value. The Court agrees,' he wrote.

Judge Doughty, a Donald Trump appointee, cast aside the Justice Department's attempt to use executive privilege, claiming that it would only apply to internal administration emails. Emails with outside executives were fair game, he ruled.

Their correspondences are also 'obviously very relevant' to the case, the judge wrote in his 10-page opinion.

'Dr. Fauci’s communications would be relevant to Plaintiffs’ allegations in reference to alleged suppression of speech relating to the lab-leak theory of COVID-19’s origin, and to alleged suppression of speech about the efficiency of masks and COVID-19 lockdowns,' the court filing states.

'Jean-Pierre’s communications as White House Press Secretary could be relevant to all of Plaintiffs’ examples.'

