Democratic Analyst and Clinton Advisor James Carville Warns Dems Their Focus on Abortion is Going to Cost Them

Wild Orchid Media

For most of the summer, Democratic candidate after Democratic candidate has tried desperately to rally voters around the SCOTUS reversal of Roe vs Wade. However, poll after poll shows it isn’t working

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GH09h_0iUPVxnY00
Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Carville explained:

“A lot of these consultants think if all we do is run abortion spots that will win for us. I don't think so. It's a good issue. But if you just sit there and they're pummeling you on crime and pummeling you on the cost of living, you've got to be more aggressive than just yelling abortion every other word.”

Democrats had hoped the overturning of Roe v. Wade would offer them a political boon in the midterm elections, where they are favored to lose the House and are now poised to lose control of the Senate as well, albeit by a narrow margin.

To date, Democratic candidates, and the party's campaign arm, known as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and affiliated super PACS have spent over $18 million airing more than 100 abortion-focused ads in four dozen (48) different strongly contested regions of the country, according to data from media tracking firm AdImpact.

As it is, that amount is 3 times more than what the entire Democratic party spent on abortion ads during the whole 2018 general election.

Further, no less than 7 super PACS have laser-focused their messages on abortion rights, as has the DCCC. Even more, outside groups have dedicated more than 40% of their total TV air-time spending on abortion ads, according to AdImpact.

The ads largely paint Republicans as extremists who want to take away rights for half of the country, meanwhile, Republicans are shying away from the matter, keeping the focus on crime, inflation, and the border. Perhaps because much of the Democratic push seems concentrated on energizing women to vote blue.

This argument instead has had the exact opposite effect on many Christian-valued conservative women who happen to be the people leading the charge to restrict abortion to cases of rape, incest, and medical emergency to the mother.

Many other strategists and analysts agree with Carville, that abortion alone will not help Democrats maintain power.

"Abortion is probably Democrats' best opportunity in decades to build a new electoral coalition, and I'm excited to see them finally discovering their voice on the issue," Democratic strategist Max Burns is quoted as saying.
"But Carville is also right that we'll need to talk about abortion and other kitchen table issues as well. Abortion is a winning issue for Democrats, but it can't be the only issue."

GOP strategist Ken Spain was even less convinced abortion could help sway elections.

"Inflation and the economy will be the defining issues of the election. Messaging aggressively on the abortion issue could potentially help Democrats mitigate losses in some races, but it’s unlikely to change the trajectory of the election," Spain said.

This would seem to be in line with the recent polls which all ask their respondents what the most important issues are facing America today that will influence their vote. In every poll we could find, several of which have a reputation for left-leaning polling results, no more than 7% of the respondents polled indicated abortion was even in the top 5 most important issues facing America today, though almost all of them cited the economy and inflation as either their number one or number two most important issue.

Even Sen. Bernie Sanders said Democrats could be making a mistake by hitting the issue too hard.

"As we enter the final weeks of the 2022 midterm elections, I am alarmed to hear the advice that many Democratic candidates are getting from establishment consultants and directors of well-funded Super Pacs that the closing argument of Democrats should focus only on abortion. Cut the 30-second abortion ads and coast to victory," he wrote in a column for The Guardian.
"I disagree. In my view, while the abortion issue must remain on the front burner, it would be political malpractice for Democrats to ignore the state of the economy and allow Republican lies and distortions to go unanswered."

Another veteran Democratic strategist, Chuck Rocha, told DailyMail.com he tells the candidates he advises to lean into the abortion matter.

"This election is about turnout, not about persuasion. Abortion is a great issue for mobilization of women, especially young women," he said. "Young women just happen to over-index voting for Democrats."

But he said that older voters and male voters tend not to decide their vote on abortion. 'That's why I've been telling my candidates to run on an abortion-plus narrative,' he said, pointing to Democratic bills that have sailed through Congress like the Inflation Reduction Act.

Republicans, on the other hand, are keeping up a steady stream of attacks on Biden's economic record.

Those ads focus on inflation and the high price of gas as they try to tell voters they can do a better job on the type of pocketbook issues that often decide elections.

The GOP got good news last week when the OPEC+ oil alliance moved to keep prices high by cutting production, sending gas prices immediately higher in the U.S. - despite Biden's efforts to woo Saudi Arabia's crown prince.

In a recently leaked strategy memo, written for the Republican National Committee, the brain trusts set out how the Democrats are playing into their hands.

"Democrats and the national media are determined to try and make abortion the top issue ahead of the midterms, however, the media is not on our side, and we do not answer to them but to voters," claimed the written analysis by the Tarrance Group.
"Voters have made clear this election is largely about the economy and crime."

Meanwhile, in polling commissioned directly by the National Republican Congressional Committee in August and September, voters in 68 out of 69 districts said both the economy and inflation combined were more important than abortion rights to them. Inflation was the top issue at 25%, followed by abortion at 12%.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Daily Mail, Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, Politico, The Guardian, and veracityreport.org.

More information on this and all of our stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

If you would like to help support our efforts to continue to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and utterly independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign on as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at the link provided below.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0iUPVxnY00
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Abortion# Roe v Wade# SCOTUS# Mid Term Elections# Key Voting Issues

Comments / 33

Published by

As a journalist, I work hard to separate the truth from the fake news.

Macon, GA
3833 followers

More from Wild Orchid Media

The Russiagate Trial is Beginning and a Top Investigator Raises Expectations of FBI Misconduct

With mid-term elections looming just around the corner, we may be getting one step closer to knowing the extent of the FBI’s culpability in the hoax that was the Russia Collusion Investigation.

Read full story
27 comments
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge

After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.

Read full story
621 comments
California State

GOP Rep. Garcia Proposes Bill to Reallocate the $80B Slated to Expand IRS into Giving Raises to Military Personnel

The proposal, if accepted would provide much-needed raises to military personnel, many of which make so little that their families actually receive food stamps. California Republican House lawmaker and Navy veteran Mike Garcia – ironically the only Republican representative to represent the city of Los Angeles County in the US Congress, is mounting an effort to get military service members a fair wage by redistributing the $80 billion in President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that Democrats gave to expand the Internal Revenue Service by adding some 87,000 new agents.

Read full story
23 comments

January 6th Committee Faces a New Round of Credibility Issues and Lack of Interest | Opinion

This isn’t the first time the largely partisan committee has faced controversy, but it might be the last. It’s no secret that the Democrat-led January 6 public hearings have already faced a ton of credibility issues.

Read full story
671 comments

Newest Late September Congressional Mid-Term Poll Speaks Loudly | Opinion

This latest Monmouth poll shows that likely voters are showing a marked preference for one party to control Congress for the next 2 years. Image created by The Veracity Report using Adobe Express.

Read full story
10 comments

New Polls Confirm August Mid Term Projections Were Inaccurate | Opinion

Polls that once tried to convince America that Biden and Dems were surging are now walking back those proclamations. The most recent poll taken by ABC News and The Washington Post, suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.

Read full story
93 comments

The Democratic Exodus is on – Droves of Lifelong Democrats are Changing Party Affiliation – Several Told Us Why

As the November elections grow closer, many lifelong Democrats are declaring intolerance with the direction of the party and are opting for a change. Most of the party swappers we spoke to, such as Justin Roth from Staten Island, NY, cited such reasons as ‘cancel culture,’ the ‘radical left hatred of other groups', and ‘wokeness’ as their primary reasons for departing from the left.

Read full story
575 comments

Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum

Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.

Read full story
393 comments

Opinion | Don Lemon Gets Educated by British Journalist Over Slavery Reparations

See the full video as the fringe tv host gets abruptly during one of his last interviews before being yanked from his primetime slot. It’s been a rough week for Don Lemon. It started during one of his last shows to air in the network’s primetime slot. In it, the controversial host suggested to his on-air interviewee, British journalist Hillary Fordwich, that the ‘abundantly rich’ British Empire should pay reparations to modern-day black families because of England’s role in the slave trade.

Read full story
21 comments
Georgia State

CONFIRMED: E-Stimulus Payments are Now Available -- We Show You How to Claim Your One Time Payment

The Veracity Report shows you step by step, how to claim yours if you're eligible. The Department of Human Services has officially begun sending out the one-time Cash Assistance payments Georgia Governor Brian Kemp authorized about a month ago.

Read full story
110 comments
Dallas, TX

Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming Lopsided

With less than 50 days remaining until the November 8th Mid term elections, one candidate is taking a commanding double-digit lead in the polls. According to the most recent polling survey conducted by the Dallas Morning News, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott has opened up a substantial 11-point lead over Democratic Challenger Beto O’Rourke. What’s more, having increased from the 8-point lead he had when last polled a month ago, it looks like the gap is only widening as the election draws nearer.

Read full story
551 comments
Washington, DC

Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | Opinion

According to a report by Punchbowl News, Schumer, while at a restaurant, publicly declared his predictions for the impending mid-term election cycle – and they weren’t good for his party.

Read full story
47 comments
Georgia State

The Latest Polls are in: Did Abrams Actually Narrow Kemp’s Lead?

With a number of recent gubernatorial polls now in, the data suggests some interesting possibilities. With less than 2 months remaining until the heralded November 8th mid-term elections, the relevance and accuracy of polls becomes much more important.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week

The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.

Read full story
442 comments

UPDATE: All Polls Agree as to the Impact the Abortion Ruling Will Have on Mid Terms

We evaluated every poll we could find that asked American voters which issues would be most important to them in deciding which way they voted in the November mid-term elections – this is unanimously what they said.

Read full story
247 comments
Georgia State

CONFIRMED: Herschel Walker is Now Either Winning or Within 2 Points of Raphael Warnock in All Major Polls

The latest polls are in and with only a couple of months remaining before the November 8th mid-term elections, Walker is beginning to gain voter separation over the incumbent Georgia Senator.

Read full story
487 comments

Queen Elizabeth II - Dead at 96

Images of Buckingham Palace and half-masted flags are everywhere as England bids farewell to its longest-serving Monarch. This unbiased, fully attributed article was written by investigative reporter Crystal Dillon. Our editorial team has thoroughly vetted and fact-checked the article and found it to be true. The sources used to verify this information are: The BBC, The Veracity Report, and veracityreport.org.

Read full story
Georgia State

When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?

The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.

Read full story
84 comments
Warner Robins, GA

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA

Our team decided to venture into a land down under and evaluate the Warner Robins Outback Steakhouse. This is what they found. To be fully transparent here, numerous members of our staff eat at this Outback frequently, particularly on special occasions, and have always had a great experience. So, when we decided to officially evaluate the location, it was pretty well assumed that this was going to be a walk in the park, so to speak – but it didn’t turn out that way at all.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy