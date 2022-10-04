Newest Late September Congressional Mid-Term Poll Speaks Loudly | Opinion

This latest Monmouth poll shows that likely voters are showing a marked preference for one party to control Congress for the next 2 years

Image created by The Veracity Report using Adobe Express

According to the latest Monmouth University General Congressional Poll, voters have swung hard toward the Republicans this September, suggesting the Democrats’ brief summer surge is waning as the midterm elections draw nearer.

In this latest survey, the Democrats saw their standing in the generic ballot shrink from a 50% to 43% lead over the Republicans in the August edition of the Monmouth poll, to a 47% to 44% deficit last month, with more respondents preferring Republican control of Congress.

The poll spanned a four-day period from Sept. 21-25. The survey also found economic concerns as far more important to voters than abortion, with 82% saying inflation was their top priority and 68% saying jobs and unemployment were most important. That being compared to only 56% who said the same about abortion.

Hyped-up concern about the loss of federal protections for abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling was the primary driver of the Democrats’ mini-surge in the polls this summer. However, data from the latest Monmouth Poll suggest that the rise has subsided, possibly because more people now better understand the nature of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs and are falling less victim to the hype and emotional hyperbole which had many believing the Supreme Court was making abortion illegal across the country.

This shift seems to have the voting public reverting to a political atmosphere that would be expected to produce substantial Republican gains.

“Because the congressional map favors the GOP, Democrats need to do more than ‘keep it close’ in order to hold onto their House majority. One roadblock for them is that the issue picture favors Republicans,” Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement.

The survey had potentially even worse news for Democrats:

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating clocked in at 38%.

Of the 54% of voters who said it “is very important to have their preferred party in control of Congress,” 62% wanted the GOP to be in charge on Capitol Hill, while 58% favored Democratic majorities.

Voters who want Republican majorities in Congress also are more likely to vote on Nov. 8, with 65% saying they are “extremely motivated to vote this year,” compared to 58% of voters who want Democratic majorities saying the same.

The Monmouth Poll surveyed 806 “adults” and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

