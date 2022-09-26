Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum

Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom

In a letter the school issued to parents on Sept. 21, the school that charges roughly $60,000 per year in tuition to attend, announced that Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is “no longer employed” there. The letter did not clarify whether Ms. Norris was terminated or forced to resign, nor did it stipulate what financial benefits she was allowed to keep or severance pay she might have received as part of the separation.

On September 1st, 2022, the undercover news organization published footage of Norris talking about how she and other teachers were working together to promote political agendas and left-wing ideology in the classroom. At the time of that interview, Norris was Trinity School’s director of student activities.

“There’s always groups of teachers who want to do these [activist] things but the administration just wouldn’t let us,” Norris is seen in a video dated June 12, 2022, telling an undercover journalist. “So, we’ve been just sneaking things in [through] the cracks.”

She was also captured on video complaining about “white boys” who don’t align with her worldview.

“Unfortunately, it’s the white boys who feel very entitled to express their opposite opinions and just push back. There’s a huge contingent of them that are just horrible,” she told the undercover journalist.
“We need to find some, like, Dexter, sort of like a vigilante, taking people out. You know the show ‘Dexter?’ … We just need some vigilante Dexters. Like, ‘Here’s your community of targets,'” she also said.

Norris had been placed on paid leave on September 2nd, following publication of the Project Veritas video.

John Allman, the head of Trinity School, and David Perez, the president of the Board of Trustees, told parents in the Sept. 21 letter that the school has “retained independent counsel to investigate the matter” and that the probe into comments made by Norris is underway.

“Our principles are clear: bias of any kind or the threat of violence toward any person or group has no place at Trinity School,” Allman and Perez said in their letter to parents.
“Our role as educators and as a school is to nurture children as they become responsible citizens. We abhor discrimination of any kind and believe strongly that a diverse, inclusive community is vital to providing the kind of education to which we aspire.”

Despite the fact that Ms. Norris clearly admitted there were several teachers employed at the school who shared her philosophy and practiced the same types of intellectual and academic manipulation for the students, it is so far unclear if any of the other teachers have been identified or disciplined for their actions.

