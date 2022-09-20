CONFIRMED: E-Stimulus Payments are Now Available -- We Show You How to Claim Your One Time Payment

The Veracity Report shows you step by step, how to claim yours if you're eligible

The Department of Human Services has officially begun sending out the one-time Cash Assistance payments Georgia Governor Brian Kemp authorized about a month ago.

Eligible recipients will receive this email:

Beneficiary,

Governor Brian P. Kemp has dedicated more than $1 Billion of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Department of Human Services to provide cash assistance to active enrollees in Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs.

As an active enrollee, you are receiving your payment electronically. Do not delete this email, as you will need it to claim your payment.

To redeem your $350 Cash Assistance Program Mastercard Prepaid Card, you will need your State of Georgia Department of Human Services Client ID.

Select to Redeem

Please call Customer Service at 1.833.907.0683 if you have issues logging in. Please do not reply to this email.

The Cash Assistance Program Mastercard Prepaid Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Can be used everywhere Mastercard debit cards are accepted. Terms and conditions apply.

Relevant facilitate banking services through Sutton Bank. Member FDIC.

Of particular importance is the fact that the link in the email takes you to the website for the Department of Human Services and brings up a log-in screen that looks like this:

Screenshot of the Website of the Ga Dept. of Human Svcs.

In order to log in, you will need to enter your Georgia Gateway benefits Client ID# and your date of birth. DO NOT MISTAKE THIS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT NUMBER OR CASE NUMBER - they are not the same. If you don't have your client ID # handy, you'll need to sign in to your Georgia Gateway account to get it.

Once you are logged into the Georgia Gateway, scroll to the bottom of the page and you will see a box that looks like this:

Screenshot of the Georgia Gateway

Once at the bottom of the page you will see this box which provides your Case Number, Client ID, Full name, which Georgia Programs you participate in, whether or not you are eligible for the One Time Cash Assistance, how much you will receive if you are eligible, and the status of your benefit.

The second box from the left is the CLIENT ID and that is the number you will need to enter, along with your date of birth, to access the DHS website and claim your e-gift card info which will be pre-loaded with the full amount of your benefit allotment.

If none of this works, as it didn't for our staff member's family member who was nice enough to let us screenshot their email and Gateway account so that we could provide you with accurate information, you will have to call the toll-free number provided in the original email 1.833.907.0683 and select option 2 to obtain live assistance.

But be prepared, this is a brand new government cash assistance program and the hold times for a live operator are enormous.

