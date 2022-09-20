CONFIRMED: E-Stimulus Payments are Now Available -- We Show You How to Claim Your One Time Payment

Wild Orchid Media

The Veracity Report shows you step by step, how to claim yours if you're eligible

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DueeT_0i2yHLe800
Stock Image by Adobe Creative Cloud

The Department of Human Services has officially begun sending out the one-time Cash Assistance payments Georgia Governor Brian Kemp authorized about a month ago.

Eligible recipients will receive this email:

Beneficiary,
Governor Brian P. Kemp has dedicated more than $1 Billion of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Department of Human Services to provide cash assistance to active enrollees in Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs.
As an active enrollee, you are receiving your payment electronically. Do not delete this email, as you will need it to claim your payment.
To redeem your $350 Cash Assistance Program Mastercard Prepaid Card, you will need your State of Georgia Department of Human Services Client ID.
Select to Redeem
Please call Customer Service at 1.833.907.0683 if you have issues logging in. Please do not reply to this email.
The Cash Assistance Program Mastercard Prepaid Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Can be used everywhere Mastercard debit cards are accepted. Terms and conditions apply.
Relevant facilitate banking services through Sutton Bank. Member FDIC.

Of particular importance is the fact that the link in the email takes you to the website for the Department of Human Services and brings up a log-in screen that looks like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30NNeF_0i2yHLe800
Screenshot of the Website of the Ga Dept. of Human Svcs.

In order to log in, you will need to enter your Georgia Gateway benefits Client ID# and your date of birth. DO NOT MISTAKE THIS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT NUMBER OR CASE NUMBER - they are not the same. If you don't have your client ID # handy, you'll need to sign in to your Georgia Gateway account to get it.

Once you are logged into the Georgia Gateway, scroll to the bottom of the page and you will see a box that looks like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUWJJ_0i2yHLe800
Screenshot of the Georgia Gateway

Once at the bottom of the page you will see this box which provides your Case Number, Client ID, Full name, which Georgia Programs you participate in, whether or not you are eligible for the One Time Cash Assistance, how much you will receive if you are eligible, and the status of your benefit.

The second box from the left is the CLIENT ID and that is the number you will need to enter, along with your date of birth, to access the DHS website and claim your e-gift card info which will be pre-loaded with the full amount of your benefit allotment.

If none of this works, as it didn't for our staff member's family member who was nice enough to let us screenshot their email and Gateway account so that we could provide you with accurate information, you will have to call the toll-free number provided in the original email 1.833.907.0683 and select option 2 to obtain live assistance.

But be prepared, this is a brand new government cash assistance program and the hold times for a live operator are enormous.

This article was compiled by Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon - Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z479D_0i2yHLe800
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Stimulus Payments# One Time Cash Assistance Progr# Governor Brian Kemp# The Department of Human Servic# Georgia Gateway

Comments / 88

Published by

As a journalist, I work hard to separate the truth from the fake news.

Macon, GA
2108 followers

More from Wild Orchid Media

Dallas, TX

Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming Lopsided

With less than 50 days remaining until the November 8th Mid term elections, one candidate is taking a commanding double-digit lead in the polls. According to the most recent polling survey conducted by the Dallas Morning News, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott has opened up a substantial 11-point lead over Democratic Challenger Beto O’Rourke. What’s more, having increased from the 8-point lead he had when last polled a month ago, it looks like the gap is only widening as the election draws nearer.

Read full story
521 comments
Washington, DC

Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | Opinion

According to a report by Punchbowl News, Schumer, while at a restaurant, publicly declared his predictions for the impending mid-term election cycle – and they weren’t good for his party.

Read full story
46 comments
Georgia State

The Latest Polls are in: Did Abrams Actually Narrow Kemp’s Lead?

With a number of recent gubernatorial polls now in, the data suggests some interesting possibilities. With less than 2 months remaining until the heralded November 8th mid-term elections, the relevance and accuracy of polls becomes much more important.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week

The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.

Read full story
421 comments

UPDATE: All Polls Agree as to the Impact the Abortion Ruling Will Have on Mid Terms

We evaluated every poll we could find that asked American voters which issues would be most important to them in deciding which way they voted in the November mid-term elections – this is unanimously what they said.

Read full story
247 comments
Georgia State

CONFIRMED: Herschel Walker is Now Either Winning or Within 2 Points of Raphael Warnock in All Major Polls

The latest polls are in and with only a couple of months remaining before the November 8th mid-term elections, Walker is beginning to gain voter separation over the incumbent Georgia Senator.

Read full story
475 comments

Queen Elizabeth II - Dead at 96

Images of Buckingham Palace and half-masted flags are everywhere as England bids farewell to its longest-serving Monarch. This unbiased, fully attributed article was written by investigative reporter Crystal Dillon. Our editorial team has thoroughly vetted and fact-checked the article and found it to be true. The sources used to verify this information are: The BBC, The Veracity Report, and veracityreport.org.

Read full story
Georgia State

When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?

The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.

Read full story
73 comments
Warner Robins, GA

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA

Our team decided to venture into a land down under and evaluate the Warner Robins Outback Steakhouse. This is what they found. To be fully transparent here, numerous members of our staff eat at this Outback frequently, particularly on special occasions, and have always had a great experience. So, when we decided to officially evaluate the location, it was pretty well assumed that this was going to be a walk in the park, so to speak – but it didn’t turn out that way at all.

Read full story
12 comments
Warner Robins, GA

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093

Last Wednesday, our crew invaded Jersey Mike's Subs, in Warner Robins, Ga. Let's see what they found!. For this segment of VFR, while rummaging around in Warner Robins, Georgia, our crew decided to tackle the Jersey Mike's Subs location which is actually just next door to the Five Guys we evaluated in our very first episode of VFR.

Read full story
6 comments
Warner Robins, GA

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093

While focusing on the bustling business district of Warner Robins' Watson Blvd., of late, our team decided to visit the Steak & Shake located just in front of the Target and Academy Sports shopping center. This is what we found.

Read full story
1 comments
Warner Robins, GA

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093

The latest installment of VFR has us evaluating the Hibachi Buffet grill & Sushi restaurant on Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins, Georgia. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, our team decided to evaluate this all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet, located on Watson Blvd, almost directly across from the Kroger and Kohl's shopping centers.

Read full story
16 comments
Warner Robins, GA

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093

We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.

Read full story
11 comments
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams Co-Chaired and Governed an Organization Funding Numerous Defund the Police Activists

Georgia gubernatorial Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams co-chaired a racial justice organization that awarded tens of thousands of dollars to activists who want to defund and abolish the police.

Read full story
65 comments

OPINION: Sad Days Ahead for Dems -- But Life Must Go On After Liz Got ‘Trumped’

The days are sad because Cheney’s loss wasn’t even close to the only Trump-supported historic loss Dems have faced in this election cycle. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by investigative reporter Crystal Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, CNN, The Independent, and Newsweek.

Read full story
1 comments
Wyoming State

2022 Mid-Term Election Shocker!

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by investigative reporter Crystal Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, and CNN.

Read full story
27 comments
Georgia State

OPINION: Kemp to Authorize Another $350 for Low Income Georgians

The Governor’s office confirmed on Monday that he will devote up to an additional $1.2 billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus to giving some extra help to struggling Georgians through a round of social payouts.

Read full story
117 comments
Wisconsin State

Opinion: Another Pence-Backed Candidate Concedes to a Trump-Backed Candidate

The Tuesday Wisconsin Republican primaries did not end the way Democrats – or Mike Pence, would have liked. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by investigative reporter Crystal Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, The Independent, and Newsweek.

Read full story
19 comments
Wyoming State

Can Cheney, with the Help of Wyoming Dems, Close Poll Gap in the Last Week?

We take a deep comprehensive look at the Wyoming Republican House race. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter and Chief Political Correspondent for The Veracity Report, Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, CNN, Newsweek, and The Casper Star Tribune.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy