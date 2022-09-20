Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming Lopsided

With less than 50 days remaining until the November 8th Mid term elections, one candidate is taking a commanding double-digit lead in the polls

Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

According to the most recent polling survey conducted by the Dallas Morning News, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott has opened up a substantial 11-point lead over Democratic Challenger Beto O’Rourke. What’s more, having increased from the 8-point lead he had when last polled a month ago, it looks like the gap is only widening as the election draws nearer.

In truth, however, it’s the results of some of the other questions this survey addressed that piqued our interest even more.

For example, when asked the question, “In general, do you approve or disapprove of the way:

President Joe Biden is handling his job as President?” Only an even 40% of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed that the President was doing a good job. But what was most shocking, was that in the responses, only 16% of the respondents identifying as Democrats had a favorable rating for Biden, while a shocking 81% of Democrats who were polled either disagreed or strongly disagreed.

Almost just as intriguing to us, when the same respondents were asked, “Is your impression of Donald Trump favorable, unfavorable, or don’t know?” A whopping 15% of Democrats and 30% of Independents declared somewhat favorable or very favorable ratings for the former president. When combined with the 78% favorability rating for Trump amongst Republicans, the combined 45% approval rating from voters outside of his party, would indeed make Donald Trump an extremely difficult candidate to defeat should he decide to run for re-election in 2024.

There are so many interesting statistics in this poll, we seriously recommend that you click on the link above and check out the entire poll for yourselves.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Dallas Morning News, The University of Texas Polling, Real Clear Politics, and The University of Texas at Tyler.

Compiled by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org