Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | Opinion

According to a report by Punchbowl News, Schumer, while at a restaurant, publicly declared his predictions for the impending mid-term election cycle – and they weren’t good for his party

During the impromptu declaration, Punchbowl News reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speculated on the midterm results, saying the GOP will unquestionably win the House, while at the same time giving his fellow Democrats only a 60% likelihood to hold the Senate, according to the report.

Punchbowl reports that the unguarded remarks were made loudly during a meal at an Italian restaurant in Washington, DC, while in the company of a group of other Democratic Senators.

That agency reports that the remarks were loud and could be overheard by many patrons close enough to be within earshot, which was a substantial number.

His prediction that Democrats would lose control of the Senate contradicts that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said the party would not only hold the House but increase its majority.

Republicans have long been expected to win back control of the House in the midterms, in line with the long trend of the party which holds the presidency losing the House in midterm elections.

Redistricting and a number of retirements also make a Democratic majority an extreme long shot at best.

While there is slightly more hope for the Democrats in the Senate to retain their slender majority, it is still far from probable, or even likely. President Joe Biden's popularity, which had recently recovered into the low 40s, has now dropped back into the 30s according to the most recent polls taken following his extremely controversial ‘Soul of the Nation’ speech, which, according to the tremendous social media outcry, has served to polarize and enrage a large portion of the country.

Since the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrats have been hanging their figurative political hats on the ruling to galvanize their base and turn the projected tide for the mid-terms in their favor.

Unfortunately for them, across most of the country, this simply hasn’t been the case. Every poll we have found that has been taken since the SCOTUS decision has included questions pertaining to abortion and its relevance to voters as the elections approach. And while the issue shows some relevance, every poll we have reviewed shows that less than 10% of the respondents consider abortion to be one of the top three most important issues facing Americans today.

Add to this the latest poll IPSOS and Interactive Polling, and we see that support for this administration is waning, even despite what they tout as recent victories and accomplishments for their agenda.

All of these things combined do not bode well for the party on the left during the upcoming mid-term elections, as every poll, almost unilaterally shows inflation, the economy, and the cost of living as the most critical issues to them during this election. All of these are issues the Biden Administration scores extremely low upon in the public perception. Factor in the president’s recent speech, wherein he specifically targeted a large part of the country’s population as ‘extremists’ and ‘enemies of democracy’, and the prognosis can definitely be interpreted to be bleak for Democrats this November.

