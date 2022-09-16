CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week

The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients

We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.

The email you should receive if you are eligible looks like this:

Georgians:

Governor Brian P. Kemp recently announced $350 cash assistance payments for each active Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF recipient in Georgia Gateway as of July 31, 2022. Our system indicates that you, your family members, or individuals for whom you are an authorized representative are potentially eligible for this benefit.

According to our records, you, your family members, or individuals for whom you are an authorized representative have opted to receive email correspondence and have an email address in Gateway. Please log into Gateway at https://gateway.ga.gov/access/ today to verify the email address.

For more information about this program, please visit the Department of Human Services website at https://dfcs.georgia.gov/services/cash-assistance-medicaid-snap-andor-tanf-recipients to see Frequently Asked Questions and stay tuned for future updates.

Sincerely,

Georgia Department of Human Services

As mentioned previously, the only criteria necessary to be eligible is that you or your family member needed to be receiving Medicaid, SNAP (food stamps), or TANF benefits prior to July 31, 2022. If you meet those requirements, you will be receiving this payout, so make sure your email address is updated on the Georgia Gateway portal as soon as possible.

