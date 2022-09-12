CONFIRMED: Herschel Walker is Now Either Winning or Within 2 Points of Raphael Warnock in All Major Polls

Wild Orchid Media

The latest polls are in and with only a couple of months remaining before the November 8th mid-term elections, Walker is beginning to gain voter separation over the incumbent Georgia Senator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7QAK_0hpMfkpy00
Image Courtesy of veracityreport.org

Veracity Editorial note to readers:

The following unbiased, non-satirical, and meticulously attributed article was written by Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon. It has been fully vetted and determined to be accurate. The sources attributed to this article are: Real Clear Politics, Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Polling, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and the Associated Press.

If Senator Raphael Warnock looks worried in this photograph, perhaps it's because he should be. According to the most recent polling data, the colloquial term "Objects in mirror are closer than they appear" may be very fitting terminology for the Georgia Senate election taking place about two months from now. That's because it wasn't all that long ago that the sitting Senator from Georgia was enjoying a respectable lead in the polls over his football legend challenger - but that simply isn't the case any longer.

Recent figures from the InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll showed Walker beginning to open up his lead on the sitting Senator.

Meanwhile, poll tracker FiveThirtyEight also suggested that Walker's campaign is gaining momentum. Their analysis showed Warnock is still ahead on 46.7 percent support to the Republican's 45 percent as of August 31 (a margin of just 1.7 points) but the Democrat's lead has slipped.

Conversely, as recently as August 9, Warnock led with 46.9 percent to Walker's 44.2 percent, a gap of 2.7 points.

Nonetheless, FiveThirtyEight still rates the race as a toss-up and gives Warnock 52 chances in 100 of winning, while Walker has 48 chances in 100 to be elected to the Senate. The University of Virginia (UVA) Crystal Ball forecast also rates the Georgia Senate race as a toss-up.

Walker is a former football star endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while Warnock, who is a pastor, pulled off an upset victory in a January 2021 special election against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.

Warnock’s campaign has recently run into a significant number of controversies, including his previous false claims that his federally convicted corrupt cop brother was the victim of systemic racism, and several campaign fund misuse allegations.

The Senate race in Georgia is likely to be very close, based on recent polling, and will most likely lead to a runoff election if neither candidate can win by the required 51% of the vote which is necessary under Georgia law to declare a winner without the aforementioned runoff election.

Compiled by Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJq1c_0hpMfkpy00
Copyright 2022, The Veracity Report

# Politics# Mid Term Elections# Herschel Walker# Raphael Warnock# Polling

Comments / 470

