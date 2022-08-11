Can Cheney, with the Help of Wyoming Dems, Close Poll Gap in the Last Week?

We take a deep comprehensive look at the Wyoming Republican House race

Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney, is desperately trying to fend off GOP opponent Harriet Hageman, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. However, with less than a week until the primary election, (on Tuesday, August 16th) polls show the incumbent Republican is in a seriously precarious position.

Cheney drew Trump's ire after she led nine other House Republicans in voting to impeach him last year for inciting his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Since then, the congresswoman has been one of the ex-president’s most brutal critics and even volunteered to sit as Vice Chair of the House Select Committee on the events of January 6th, despite a GOP-wide boycott by the Republican leadership. A decision that ultimately caused the party to censure her and cut all ties with Cheney as a representative of the party.

Last September, former President Donald Trump endorsed prominent Wyoming attorney and former Republican National Committee (RNC) member, Harriet Hageman in her run to unseat the incumbent Cheney, who has represented Wyoming as its only representative in the House, since 2017.

Although Cheney has managed to rake in nearly $3 million in campaign contributions during the most recent fundraising quarter alone, Hageman appears to have a strong advantage, according to recent polls.

Perhaps even more telling, however, is that when CNN recently sent a team of reporters to Wyoming to ‘take the temperature of Wyoming voters, the response they received was far from tepid. Overwhelmingly, residents of The Equality State said they believed Cheney has lost touch with the will of the voters in Wyoming and that they would never support her efforts for re-election.
In January, a small Republican straw poll showed Cheney losing by a large margin to her Trump-backed challenger. It was held by Wyoming's GOP State Central Committee and showed Hageman supported by 59 out of the 71 members, the Casper Star-Tribune reported at the time. Cheney only won six votes while other local Republicans garnered some support as well.
Although Cheney was previously popular in Wyoming, Trump consistently appeared to be slightly more popular, according to election results. In 2020, the GOP congresswoman won reelection with nearly 69 percent of the vote, while Trump won the state with nearly 70 percent. In 2016, Cheney won with 64 percent of the vote compared to Trump's 68 percent.
Some have suggested that Cheney could see a boost in support from Democrats switching their party affiliation to support her, a plea that Cheney herself has recently publicly made. Wyoming currently allows voters to change their party registration up to and on Election Day.

However, with four times as many Republicans in Wyoming as there are Democrats, according to The New York Times, even if every last Democrat in the state made the switch, it is doubtful the boon of votes would be enough to overcome the 22-point deficit Ms. Cheney is currently facing.

