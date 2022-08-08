Latest Politico Poll – 78% Believe America is on the Wrong Track

And it’s not the only poll to show that result

The most recent poll by Politico shows that a staggering 78% of registered voters believe America is on the wrong track, while only 22% believe the country is headed in the right direction – a spread of -56%. We thought that tally seemed pretty significant in a day and age when it’s almost impossible to get 78% of Americans to agree that grass is green.

In trying to determine if the aforementioned Politico poll was a fluke or if it could be substantiated, we set about attempting to corroborate those figures. Sure enough, it didn’t take long to uncover another very recent poll conducted by USA Today.

Surprisingly, in that survey, which was conducted between July 22nd and July 25th, an even lower percentage of Americans (15%) believed the country was headed in the right direction with 76% believing the country is on the wrong track – a spread of -61%.

This is even more significant when contrasted to the last similar poll conducted by USA Today between June 12th and June 15th. In that poll, 16% of the respondents believed the country was headed in the right direction, while 71% believed we were headed down the wrong path, a then spread of -55%. This data could lead us to believe that the public perception of this administration is highly volatile and that it has significantly declined in just the past few weeks.

