Trump’s Nationwide Endorsement Record Improves to 191-14-2 After a Clean Sweep in Arizona

Lake's victory, as well as the primary wins in the state for two other Trump-supported Republicans, Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee for secretary of state, and Abraham Hamadeh, the Republican nominee for state attorney general gives the former president a clean sweep in the Grand Canyon State.

With Trump’s undeniable endorsement record now standing at 191-14-2 in nationwide elections and primaries since he left office in January 2021 looming large, Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans are reeling at the tremendous support the 45th President of the United States still harbors among a large percentage of the American people.

On Thursday night, Lake had 46.8 percent of the vote, to Taylor Robson's 44 percent, with 90 percent of the expected vote counted.

In a statement Thursday night, Lake said the election results “took longer than they should have,” while adding that Arizonans who had been “forgotten by the establishment just delivered a political earthquake” in naming her the Republican nominee.

“God placed us here for a reason,” Lake said. “The very same God who parted the Red Sea, the very same God who moved mountains is with us right now as we take back our country and save this republic.”

“Let’s order some pizzas and party!” she concluded.

Lake, a longtime local news anchor supported by Trump and a number of his allies, will now face Katie Hobbs, the Arizona secretary of state who clinched the Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday.

Hobbs told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday that it was "concerning" that her Republican rivals are pushing false claims about election fraud in the key swing state, which Joe Biden won in 2020 by a margin of just over 10,000 votes.

