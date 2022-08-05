Could Biological Factors Influence Our Political Ideologies?

Scientists at Ohio State University and NYU conducted several studies that find compelling evidence that our individual political Ideologies might largely be influenced through our biology

Image Courtesy of The Veracity Report

Veracity Editor's Note to Readers:

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the veteran reporter and editor, Crystal Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Ohio State University, New York University, PNAS Nexus, Oxford University Press, and The National Academy of Sciences of The United States of America.

A study recently published by Dr’s Seo Eun Yang, James D Wilson, Zhong-Lin Lu, and Skyler Cranmer in the Nexus scientific journal for The National Academy of Sciences for the United States of America titled: Functional Connectivity Signatures of Political Ideology, found a definite and positive correlation between several genetic factors and individual political ideologies.

The Introduction of the report declares:

“An individual’s political ideology, which is a “set of beliefs about the proper order of society and how it can be achieved,” (1–3) provides them with a framework by which to understand politics and make choices on complex issues. While political ideology is nuanced and multidimensional (3–5), it is frequently projected onto a single left–right dimension reflecting a continuum between liberalism and conservatism. The distribution of preferences across this continuum in a population often guides social, economic, and environmental policies, thereby affecting many elements of society in democracies (6–8). As such, the underlying structure and determinants of liberal–conservative ideology is a major subject of investigation. Decades of research by political scientists have identified demographic patterns associated with political orientation (9–13) and documented how political orientation affects people’s behavior (14–18). A nascent literature has started to probe the roots that ideology may have in the brain itself. This field, commonly referred to as political neuroscience, investigates the neural underpinnings of the biological and psychological differences that drive political ideology, attitudes, and actions (19). While much of traditional political science focuses on understanding politics at the aggregate level using experiments, surveys, and observational data, this new field uses technologies such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) or event-related potential (ERP) to understand political attitudes/behavior at the individual level. The last decade has seen a handful of political neuroscience studies (19–27), which have suggested that there exist differences in the fundamental cognitive and emotional processes between liberals and conservatives. We substantially build on this past work by assessing how and to what extent functional connectivity (FC) networks differ systematically between liberals and conservatives using whole-brain analyses across nine distinct tasks on a novel and large dataset of 174 healthy young adults from The Ohio State University (OSU) Wellbeing project (28). While we do not aim for a comprehensive review of the political neuroscience literature (see (19) for such a review), it is important to understand how our current study builds upon those in the literature and where it differs from them, answering several questions that remain open in the literature. Many studies of political orientation focus on how liberals and conservatives respond differently to task-specific stimuli that are specifically designed to activate processes related to political ideology (see for example, (21,29,30)). Others use emotional stimuli that, while not political, might activate processes correlated with political orientation (see for example (20)).The investigation of intrinsic FC patterns of the liberal and conservative brains absent any stimulus or with stimuli unlikely to activate political processes remains largely unexplored. To better understand the intrinsic neural differences of political ideology, we build on these past studies by conducting a whole-brain analysis using resting-state scans as well as a collection of scans from commonly used fMRI tasks. Although the tasks we consider were not designed to stimulate political attitudes, we seek to understand whether intrinsic signatures of political ideology are present and identifiable in off-the-shelf fMRI tasks.

A majority of political neuroscience studies predict ideology using the full time series, including responses and stimuli, of task-oriented BOLD responses (20–24,26). While these analyses have done much to identify how particular regions of the brain interact with political stimuli, our study differs substantially in that FC analysis models the brain as a complex, networked system whose region-to-region relationships give rise to emergent political attitudes and behavior. FC analysis can characterize how these region-to-region coactivations associate with political behavior and may reveal the subnetwork of brain regions that underlies the political brain. Finally, existing FC analyses (22,31, 32) have investigated the effects of a single task or stimuli in isolation thereby leaving a substantial gap in formally comparing associations across tasks.

Examinations of FC patterns with subjects at rest found that political liberalism is associated with tighter communication between the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex (AGC)—responsible for emotional processing—and the right insula—responsible for conflict monitoring (31, 32). In recent work, Kim et al. (22) found that connectivity between the orbitofrontal cortex (OFC) and precuneus as well as between the insula and frontal pole/OFC were particularly prominent in conservatives under stimuli designed to evoke anxiety. Kim et al. and Mendez (20,33) found that the function of the right amygdala (AMYG), hippocampus (HIP), inferior part of the opercular frontal gyrus (IFGoperc), and the ACG are tied to political conservatism; the right IFGoperc is involved in risk aversion (33), and the ACG is associated with political liberalism. Our whole-brain analysis complements these previous findings by investigating whether, and to what extent, each region of the brain and their interactions plays a role in political attitude across common fMRI tasks.

Using the largest sample to date, we conducted a whole-brain analysis of FC across eight tasks and resting state to investigate four important and complementary questions about the neurological roots of politics: (i) To what extent can FC predict ideology? (ii) Which task setting(s) from a collection of commonly used tasks are most suitable for the prediction of political ideology? (iii) To what extent does integrating FC predictors enhance the predictive ability of well-established survey-based political indicators? and (iv) Which brain region(s) contribute most to the prediction of political ideology? To investigate these four questions, we employed a state-of-the-art network-based deep learning technique known as BrainNetCNN (34) to analyze the associations of FC signatures across eight tasks and resting state with self-reported political ideology. Our analysis reveals that FC provides noticeable and discriminative features among liberals and conservatives, and that these patterns can be identified with high accuracy using contemporary artificial intelligence methods. We identify a collection of common fMRI tasks from which FC provides powerful predictive models of political ideology, and for each task, we characterize what brain regions are most strongly associated with liberalism and conservatism. Our analyses provide, for the first time, a systematic overview of the neural mechanisms of political ideology across a range of tasks and identifies which tasks and brain regions are related to political behavior for healthy adults.”

S.E.Y. and J.D.W. contributed equally to the preparation and writing of this manuscript.

© The Author(s) 2022. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of National Academy of Sciences.

This is an Open Access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/), which permits unrestricted reuse, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work is properly cited.

© The Author(s) 2022. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of National Academy of Sciences.

While the science is still new and much more research needs to be done before any definitive conclusions can be made, or, perhaps more significantly, before specific correlations between particular biological markers can be linked to specific political ideologies, there’s no doubt that the findings of this study are significant.

Compiled by Investigative Reporter and Editor at The Veracity Report, Crystal Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

Copyright 2022 The Veracity Report