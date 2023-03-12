Neat and Tidy: Toy Organization Tips for Small Spaces

Is your current toy organization system just not working? Read on for 10 simple ways to organize toys, even in a small space!

Why does the New Year motivate us to organize our homes? There is the obvious reason — a fresh new beginning that comes with the start of every year. However, that isn’t the only reason we get the urge to organize our homes in January.

First, taking down Christmas decorations simplifies the house. While the beauty of Christmas is magical, there is a natural feeling of simplification that occurs once the decorations are stowed away.

Second, we have just celebrated the biggest gift-giving event of the year which means more stuff. Especially if you have kids. But if you feel like your life is an endless loop of picking up toys, games, books, and stuffed animals off the floor only to have to do it again the next night, we have a solution for you!

Storage Ottoman filled with dress up clothes in living room. Photo by Simplifying Family

Before I share any organization tips, I want to encourage you to sort and purge. A perfectly organized home will eventually be disorganized if that important step is skipped.

If the kids are old enough, hand them each a box and ask them to find 10 toys (or whatever amount you feel beneficial) to give away. If you’ve got younger children, sort through toys with the kids. I like to do this just before Christmas or right after, aiming to give away approximately the number of toys that are received.

Now let’s get those toys organized! Even when you live in a small space, it’s possible to not have toys scattered throughout the house.

My family has toys in every room of our home (well, except the kitchen and bathrooms), but you can’t see them. No, they aren’t invisible, but I do get creative when it comes to toy storage. Write down these 10 simple solutions for toy organization for small spaces.

10 Simple Solutions for Toy Organization

1. Store Toys in Family Areas Will Help In Organizing Your Home

Think about where toys are used the most to help with toy organization ideas.

While we do have some toys in the kids’ room, most of the toys are on the main level of our home. In general, it’s best to keep toys where they are used. For example, store card and board games in a buffet if your family plays games at the Dining Room table.

2. Tuck Board Games and Puzzles under the Furniture

The space underneath furniture like sofas and dressers is often overlooked as a storage option, but it can be a great place to hide large flat toys like board games or wooden puzzles. By tucking these items under the furniture, you can keep them out of sight while still keeping them easily accessible to children.

This is especially helpful for toy organization for small spaces or if you want to keep certain toys within reach for your children to play with. It also helps to keep your living space organized and clutter-free, as these toys can be easily stowed away when not in use.

When storing items under furniture, it’s important to make sure that they are not blocking any vents or air circulation, and that they are not too close to any electrical outlets or cords. You should also make sure that the items are not too heavy or bulky, as this can damage the furniture or cause it to become unstable.

You can also check out this article on easy and cheap ways to organize puzzles.

3. Switch Games from the Box to Plastic Baggies For Toy Organization Solutions

Some games are best stored in the original box, but other games can be stored in a more compact container. For example, if there is a big board (such as Monopoly) or large stacks of cards (such as Apples to Apples), keep it in the box. Otherwise, consider moving the game into a plastic baggie and tossing it in a basket. Travel games and card games can go in the basket, too.

4. Use Big Baskets and Fabric Bins to hold Large Toys

Need toy organization for small spaces? Look at what you already have and can repurpose.

Trucks, Balls, and other bulky toys fit well in an open-top basket or bin. Fabric bins are a great choice because the kids can easily pull the bin over and empty it. We have three of the blue and white bins sitting around our Living Room.

5. Fill an Old Trunk with Big Toy Sets

An old steamer trunk is a great option for storing big toy sets such as race tracks or baby dolls. We use our trunk as a coffee table in the living room, but it also holds all of my son’s train and car tracks. The big trunk makes toy cleanup easy–and it serves a purpose when it’s closed, too.

6. Store Lightweight Toys in an Ottoman

Toy organization for small spaces can be a challenge for many families, especially when dealing with items like dress-up clothes and stuffed animals. However, a simple and effective solution is to use a storage ottoman to keep these items organized and easily accessible.

A storage ottoman is a versatile piece of furniture that can be used as a footstool, extra seating, or even a coffee table. By storing lightweight items like dress-up clothes and stuffed animals inside the ottoman, you can keep them out of sight while still having them easily accessible when needed.

The benefit of using a storage ottoman for toy organization in small spaces is that it doesn’t add much weight to the furniture, which means that it can still be moved around and used as needed. This is especially helpful in small living spaces where storage solutions need to be multifunctional.

In addition to being practical, a storage ottoman can also add style to your home decor. There are many different styles and colors of ottomans available, so you can choose one that matches your personal taste and complements your existing furniture.

To make the most of your storage ottoman, it’s important to keep it organized. Consider using bins or baskets inside the ottoman to separate different types of toys or clothing (affiliate link), or use dividers to create specific compartments. This will help keep items easily accessible and prevent the ottoman from becoming a jumbled mess.

7. Vintage Suitcases are Attractive Toy Storage

Find vintage suitcases at flea markets to store toys inside. Vintage suitcases can fit under the bed but also look nice sitting out. Stack several to use as a side table when closed or set them atop an armoire.

Perfect toy organization for small spaces! Keeping toys close and accessible while also keeping them out of sight when not in use.

8. Use Clear Bins for Collections of Small Items

Legos, doll accessories, and other tiny items are easy to find when stored in a clear bin. On Black Friday, I picked up three clear scrapbook cases to hold Legos and Tinker Toys.

Plastic shoe boxes are another affordable choice for collections of small toys. Most of these bins are stackable, which means they will store easily on a shelf and are perfect for toy organization for small spaces!

9. Don’t Go Overboard with Labeling

I do like to label. However, there are times when labeling isn’t beneficial.

For example, if you can see the toys (clear containers or open-top bins), skip the label. Also, if the container is large and is general-purpose (such as the big fabric bins), skip the label.

10. Keep Cleanup in Mind

Complicated systems don’t work well with kids, or some adults, because it is too difficult for them to clean up. So when deciding what container to use, where to store the container, and how to label it (or not), don’t forget about the kids!

Make sure it’s simple for them to pick up the toys when they are done, which will create good habits of play and toy organization.

If organizing all those new toys from Christmas is on your to-do list, keep this list of tips handy. Walk from room to room and get creative with toy storage.

Need help finding homes for everything? Maybe it’s time to declutter more and donate items that haven’t been used in a while. You can use this list to help you figure out what should stay and what should go. Don’t forget about the elusive junk drawer!

What do you already own that can be re-purposed as a container? What areas in the home aren’t maximized for storage? Is the current toy organization working for your family?