1800 Watts Of Freedom

I Was Feeling Anxious

Solar, Chicken & A Beautiful DayMichelle Kennagh/Whiskey n Sunshine Off-Grid. We were in a hurry to move in mode after signing for the house. We didn’t have time to think about much. Moving out of the storage units, going to work almost every day, unpacking boxes, and, Repeatedly for several weeks. As we were settling in, I caught myself getting anxious on occasion. Why? We were getting unpacked; finally, the water, heat, and batteries ran. Things were going well. It was beautiful, quiet, such a peaceful oasis. Friends would come by to see us, place and hear the story over and over of how we got here, Our hopes and dreams for this place, and ourselves. Finally, our son came home, saw the house and land. He knew this was where we should be.