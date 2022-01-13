1800 Watts Of Freedom
Whiskey n Sunshine Off Grid
Published by
We moved to this new off grid property to get into Modern Homesteading in January of 2016. We are living in rural Maine on 12 acres & have a small farm of chickens, raised bed & in ground garden. Sharing how we live off grid and use our Kubota L2501.
Oxford, ME
374 followers
Solar Power Is Like Money In The Bank
Wintertime In MaineMichelle Kennagh/Whiskey n Sunshine Off-Grid. I love waking up to bright sunny days. Although most mornings, I’m up before the sun for some reason. As I’m writing this, it's winter, so keeping the woodstove going on those cold nights is essential unless you want to be super cold in the morning.Read full story
17 comments
Remember The fun!
Kids Playing OutsideMichelle Kennagh/Whiskey n Sunshine Off-Grid. When I was a kid, there wasn't an internet. No computers, not video games either. Only the great outdoors. I grew up with the neighborhood kids next door. We would get off the bus, grab a snack, and head outside. We would play fun games like Duck Duck Goose, Red Light Green Light & Red Rover. Come on over.Read full story
3 comments
The Start Of Our Off-Grid Journey
Hello there. My wife and I live off-grid in the western mountains of Maine. We moved out of "town" over three years, it was. The house wasn't a full two-story colonial, with 2,000 sq feet of living space" a full basement. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths. All this, and it was off-grid too. The house had been built in 2008 and had to be designed with off-grid living in mind. The place was overbuilt and insulated to the max. The previous owners had spared no expense on materials. Now the sad part, the previous owners had turned the place back over to the bank because they couldn't make a go of it. They suffered several setbacks that left them with more than one mortgage, a ruined battery bank, a destroyed generator, and no way forward.Read full story
The Good Ole Days
After a lot of thought, I may have figured out what’s wrong with the world these days. Being in my 50s, I’m old enough to remember a time when people “got along” for the most part. No one used to hate anyone else for their political views. Most folks lived by the rule that you were supposed to treat people the way you, yourself, wished to be treated. The world was a much bigger place, or so it seemed. People treated others with respect. Many folks my age and older find themselves looking back at the “good old days” and wonder where it all went wrong. It’s easy to blame it on “the new people in town” or even your friends and neighbors that don’t share our political views.Read full story
5 comments
I Was Feeling Anxious
Solar, Chicken & A Beautiful DayMichelle Kennagh/Whiskey n Sunshine Off-Grid. We were in a hurry to move in mode after signing for the house. We didn’t have time to think about much. Moving out of the storage units, going to work almost every day, unpacking boxes, and, Repeatedly for several weeks. As we were settling in, I caught myself getting anxious on occasion. Why? We were getting unpacked; finally, the water, heat, and batteries ran. Things were going well. It was beautiful, quiet, such a peaceful oasis. Friends would come by to see us, place and hear the story over and over of how we got here, Our hopes and dreams for this place, and ourselves. Finally, our son came home, saw the house and land. He knew this was where we should be.Read full story
Prelude To A Modern Hillbilly Part 1
In my time.... Where to start...Hmmm.. As I write this, I realize that some people just won’t understand. Others may even be upset. Believe me when I say that I really couldn’t care less. I was there. This was my life. And if I died tomorrow, I’d go to my grave with the knowledge that I grew up, and worked in a world that, for the most part, doesn’t exist anymore. That being said.......... The old days.Read full story
3 comments
