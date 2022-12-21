Chicago, IL

G. Herbo, Michael Amir, Faheem Muhammad, 19 Keys, & Earn Your Leisure Headline REBUILD CHICAGO

WHEREISTHEBUZZ

G.HERBO, MICHAEL AMIR, FAHEEM MUHAMMAD, 19 KEYS & EARN YOUR LEISURE HEADLINE REBUILD CHICAGO

Last night Oasis held their REBUILD Chicago event at the Harold Washington Theater. The event included panel discussions, fireside chats, and a town hall with the residents of Chicago to discuss how to give back to the community. G. Herbo made a surprise appearance on a panel to discuss the importance of ownership in our communities.

The one-day event explored tangible ways to improve, advance, and rebuild the city of Chicago. The packed-out event also included Rashid Bilal and Troy Millings from Earn Your Leisure, Michael Amir and Faheem Muhammad, the Founders of Oasis, Global Leader 19 Keys and Professional Boxer Mike Rashid, and Senior Advisor to Sean "Diddy" Combs Cory Jacobs.

“Last night was EPIC! For a thousand people to come out, in the cold, on a Monday to learn more about OASIS is AMAZING! But REBUILD isn’t about a day. It's a movement, it's about action," said Amir. "So although yesterday was a success, the real work comes tomorrow.”

G. Herbo spoke on the importance of how you communicate to implement change and believes he's been successful in getting his message across to the teens and young adults in Chicago because he speaks to them from a place of experience rather than a place of authority.

"These kids see me and understand I was once them," he said. "I talk to them in a way where I'm not telling them what to do. I'm telling them I understand them, and they respect it."

G. Herbo speaking at Rebuild ChicagoPhoto byPhoto Credit: Amechi

19 Keys opened up the show with a powerful monologue that immediately drew the crowd's interest. Other panelists include Mustapha Farrakhan Jr. and Julian Mitchell. Oasis investor Jermaine McArthur was also in attendance.

DJ Preme provided the sounds, and the show was hosted by Los Angeles Radio Personality DJ Hed.

Rebuild Chicago was not an event! It was the launching of a program that aims to uplift people all over America," said Muhammad. "Oasis is changing the narrative through Real Estate. Build with us!"

